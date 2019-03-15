Kelt Exploration: An Overlooked Potential Takeover Target With Improving Fundamentals Trading At Only 4x Cash Flow

This is management's second attempt at building an energy company after selling the first one to Exxon Mobil.

Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF) came into being as a result of the Exxon purchase of Celtic Exploration back towards the end of 2012 to the beginning of 2013. Shareholders of Celtic received cash and then 1/2 share of Kelt Exploration for each share of Celtic owned. Now the stock appears completely abandoned by the market just when operations look to be paying off.

A fair number of key officers from Celtic Exploration remained to lead the new company. That kind of experience tends to lower the new company risk. The company immediately raised cash with a 6 million share private placement. Not too long after that, the stock took off even though production guidance was less than 4,000 BOED.

The stock reached incredible highs very quickly prompting fellow writer Value Digger to advise readers to take the money and run back in 2014. Evidently, some announced acquisitions followed by equity sales to pay for these acquisitions kept the market excited as shown above.

Production guidance was raised some during the year. Clearly, though, management thought they were getting a good deal for the stock sold if they kept selling it. The good news that Kelt ended its first year debt free. Management often gets a lot of second and third chances when the leverage remains low. At a certain point, the market moves on to other exciting stories and then the value players get a chance. That chance with this company appears to be now.

That advice to sell and watch from the sidelines back in 2014 looks pretty good all the way up until now. The stock has been aiming at the bottom prices reached in 2016. But management has had time to grow the operations. Even though the price has rallied some, this stock represents a decent bargain compared with times past.

Management has had 5 years to build the business. From the looks of key numbers, this management has built quite a business.

The nine month cash flow from operating activities was a fully diluted C$.76 per share. Barring a major fourth quarter surprise. Funds from operating activities should approach C$1 per share. Even taking into account the weakness of the Canadian Dollar in comparison to the United States dollar, this stock is trading at about 5 times cash flow for the current year based on the forecast.

This is one of those cases where the market "threw out the baby with the bathwater". Net debt is relatively conservative at about 20% of equity. So the enterprise to cash flow ratio is about 20% higher or 6 times the cash flow using the third quarter 2018 figures. That is a decent bargain for a rapidly growing company.

As shown above, some of the debt is convertible at the stock price of C$5.50 per share. Some investors may prefer the bonds due to the superior claim on assets. Also the bonds provide some income whereas the stock does not. Right now the stock is trading just under the conversion price. Depending upon the relationship between the stock price and bond price at the time, this bond may prove to be a superior vehicle for investors.

The Business

This Canadian operator has significant operations in British Columbia and Alberta.

British Columbia actually has a thriving oil and gas industry near the border of Alberta. This is surprising given the opposition to projects such as the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project. As shown above, the plays in British Columbia tend towards gas.

Therefore the company will concentrate more capital dollars towards the liquids rich plays. That strategy will tend to favor several Alberta leases.

Generally this company will expand lease-holdings when the price is right. The last time management's definition of a "right price" was the 2015-2016 industry low point in oil pricing. That expansion plan gives this company a contrarian growth strategy that helps keep long term costs in check.

If there is no obvious weakness in commodity pricing or a dearth of distressed sellers, then management will simply wait until its conditions are met. During boom times, if management expands leases at all, that expansion will be done opportunistically. Therefore lease acquisition may not show in the capital budget except during industry downturns.

Quarterly costs are very reasonable for a primarily gas producer. Liquids may constitute much of the revenue stream in dollar value. But more than half of the company production is natural gas.

The challenge is to hold costs relatively constant as liquids production increases. Generally some costs such as transportation tend to inch up with the increasing percentage of liquids production. As long as the selling price per BOE increases faster than the costs, the increasing liquids production will be worth the effort.

Guidance

Management is guiding towards growth for the next fiscal year. This company does not appear to be suffering from the takeaway issues plaguing competitors.

This company is heading towards a greater percentage of liquids production. The greatest increase is the natural gas liquids. Liquids products are worth more when pulled from the natural gas and sold separately. The oil production appears to receive pricing near the WTI pricing in Canada.

This shift towards liquids should allow for an increase in cash flow that exceeds the percentage production increase when compared to the fiscal year 2018 cash flow. As with many competitors, this budget is very flexible. Should oil prices rally in the second half of the fiscal year as expected, this company could expand the capital budget as necessary.

Management had intended to rapidly grow this company from the start in 2013. Roughly five years later, it would appear that rapid production growth has been accompanied by rapid cash flow growth while maintaining balance sheet strength. A strong balance sheet lowers the risk of financial problems causing the company to fail.

Note that even with the lower projected liquids pricing, total operating income will rise close to 30% over the 2018 fiscal year. That is roughly 5 percentage points higher than the average production increase.

The company maximizes the value of the gas it produces by marketing the gas to more favorable markets. The higher selling prices more than compensate for the extra transportation costs. The stronger United States dollar also helps here as the proceeds received are then translated into the weaker Canadian dollar. This marketing method could become in danger should the Canadian dollar appreciate compared to the value of the United States dollar. By then, the company needs to hope that sufficient export capacity has been developed in Canada so the company could export its gas to stronger gas pricing markets.

Summary

This is a high growth company. Management has not only managed fast growth, it has also managed to grow the per share value. Management has also kept debt ratios very conservative. The result is a far safer investment than was the case back in 2013 (and even the next year or so).

Despite the projected increase in bank debt,the ratio of bank debt-to-funds flow from operations remains extremely conservative. The company expects to produce superior results from better leasing locations. Holding costs down through the use of a water handling system also appears to be a priority.

Substantial gas producers often need a tight handle on costs to produce decent results. This company keeps costs low and achieves an above average selling price by marketing the gas to United States markets.

The company has an enterprise value in the C$1 billion range. But that means that the enterprise value is roughly 4 times the projected 2019 cash flow (maybe a conservative 5). This is a sharp reversal from when the company went public.

Ironically back in the early days, all kinds of wonderful profit forecasts and value forecasts made the newspapers. Then came the oil price crash of 2015.

But this management never "took their eyes off the ball". Profitable revenue growth has been a mainstream priority since the company began operations. The market though has lost its focus. Even though the company has steadily grown its cash flow as forecast. The market has really turned sour on company prospects.

Management has been steadily increasing the value per share of the company as shown above. The stock price now trades for about one-third of the value shown above.

I have never been particularly big on reserve reports and reserve calculations. But the cheap cash flow ratios lend some credence to the bargain share price when compared to the actual stock selling price.

Rapidly growing oil and gas companies should sell for at least 8 times projected cash flow per share. That would imply a doubling of the current price all by itself. Continuing rapid growth would lead to more above average appreciation.

This management will at some point most likely sell the company. Last time they sold the company to Exxon Mobil (XOM). That generally takes a talent that few managements have. Shareholders should expect a top flight buyer this time around. Growth prospects appear excellent and costs are under control. Future cash flow growth and profitability also appear bright. These are the kinds of things that any potential buyer wants to hear.. This management has the experience to wait for a good price. This stock should treat a patient investor very well at the current price.

