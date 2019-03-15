Mandalay Resources Corporation (MNDJF) CEO Dominic Duffy on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mandalay Resources Corporation (OTCQB:MNDJF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominic Duffy - President & Chief Executive Officer

Nick Dwyer - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good morning. My name is Mellissa and I will be the conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Mandalay Resources Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

Joining us on the call is Dominic Duffy, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Mandalay Resources. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions].

This call contains forward-looking statements, which reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations are disclosed under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2018, available on SEDAR and the Company’s website.

Thank you. Mr. Duffy, you may begin your conference.

Dominic Duffy

Thank you, Mellissa. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. Just to let everybody know, I do have Nick Dwyer, attending the meeting with me. Nick Dwyer is our CFO.

We realized that the results for Q4 2018 were disappointing. This was mainly due to trucking issues at Björkdal not yet fully resolved until the end of the quarter, and the impact of a delayed startup on the Brunswick load at Costerfield, due to water issues that we encountered earlier in the year.

Since having a full fleet by year-end, our trucking capacity has improved vastly. I would like to dive right into the numbers for the quarter and the full year, and then we will turn it over for some questions shortly thereafter. We did issue Q4 and full year 2018 production and sales results back in January and also made mention in our financing press release of the underperformance in overspend at our Björkdal asset relating to the tailings facility as well as Gold Bond conversions.

In the fourth quarter 2018, Mandalay generated $23 million in the revenue and had adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.9 million. Our consolidated net loss for the quarter was $31 million. It is important to note that a large majority of the consolidated net loss is attributed to non-cash items, as we had several write-downs on our non-core assets in the quarter that amounted to roundabout $21 million out of that $31 million.

I will get into the write-downs later on in a little more detail. For the full year 2018, Mandalay generated revenue of a $112 million and generated an adjusted EBITDA of $13 million. For full year Mandalay’s consolidated net loss was $64 million. Again, it’s important to note that of that $64 million, almost $40 million of it is related to non-core write-downs of some of our non-core assets. And these non-core write-downs were $24 million at Challacollo. This was related to the sales process of the asset. $9 million was associated to Cerro Bayo, which is a result of the uncertainty of us receiving necessary permits to restart as well as visibility around restart timeframes. We also had a separate $5 million write-down on consumables of inventory at that asset also. There is one additional write-down of $1.9 million also at our La Quebrada project and this is just related to market conditions.

This was anomalous high across quarter for us, our consolidated cash costs for the quarter were $1,311 per ounce of gold equivalent, and our all-in cost was $1,709. These higher than normal unit costs are mildly related to significant lower production ounces at both of our operations. Also, in line with our previously announced guidance, we expect to see production lifting and as a result these unit costs are expected to reduce accordingly throughout the year. We expect the unit costs to reduce significantly once we begin production from our Youle load in Costerfield.

Without going into too much detail, the issues that we faced in 2018 have been overcome at both of our assets and they are both performing better. We will be announcing Q1 2019 production and sales results in April of this year.

As most of you are aware and what was previously disclosed due to some of the unforeseen funding requirements that arose at the end of Q4 2018 and early in 2019, it did become apparent that we needed to address our short-term liquidity issue. To this effect, we announced the closing of a CAD54 million financing which consisted of a public offering and a bridge line. We’ve received the US$8 million bridge loan funds shortly after close and the balancing of the financing will be received pending a positive shareholder vote related to the financing. This takes place on March 29.

The support we've received from our largest shareholders for this financing really does demonstrate the confidence they have in our assets and our strategy going forward. We do expect this financing to give us the flexibility and confidence to carry out our long-term objectives at our operation, execute our three-year growth plan of doubling our production and to follow-up on some of our very exciting exploration results that have been coming out.

These results mark the tail end of our reporting cycle for what was a challenging and very disappointing 2018. Despite how disappointing the company's performance was in 2018, I'm very proud of the way in which both -- our teams at both of our sites approached and worked through what were some tough times and operating issues. It has resulted in some poor results. But I think the most important thing to take away from this call is that our major issues have been largely overcome.

We entered 2019 with a lot more optimism. In January we added the high-grade Youle load to the reserves. This is a very interesting load for us. It is averaging roundabout 18 to 19 grams of gold equivalent per tonne. We are fast tracking that buying into production and we do expect to reach production there in the second half of the year.

We also laid out a three year plan in January of this year which has us doubling production in that three-year period. Further to this, 2018 was a great year for exploration results. We had some very exciting results at both of our sites and I invite everyone to check out our recent investor presentation and for some more data on this discovery at Youle load at Costerfield and Aurora at Björkdal.

Lastly, and most importantly, I think pending a positive shareholder vote in two weeks we will be in a much more solid financial footing, well funded to bring Youle in production and to focus on some very exciting exploration potential going forward.

Turning the page, on 2019, our goal in 2019 is to return the company to profitability and build a better future through exploration.

I’d now like to turn it over to see if there are any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Dominic Duffy

Thank you very much, Mellissa. No further comments from our side. Thank you everybody for joining the call.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.