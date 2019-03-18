Dropbox: Take Advantage Of The Street's Myopia

There is no secret that it is becoming increasingly harder to find growth at a reasonable price in enterprise/cloud software. Understanding that the sector as a whole should naturally carry higher multiples due to increased visibility that comes with recurring-revenue and subscription models, investors should still attempt to avoid overpaying for growth. Although the majority of the market has had a snapback rally that commenced the day after Christmas, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Index (NYSE:IGV) has outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 10%, underscoring the appetite for growth.

However, shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) have been benched for most of the rally, largely due to concerns over the forecasted drop in operating margins in FY2019, which took the stock down ~8% after earnings alone. With the stock nearly 50% off its 52-week high made last June, I think the company is far too cheap at 5.1X EV/FY19 Revenue. Given the network effects of the storage platform and operating leverage, the stock should trade closer to its peers at a minimum. As we move into the second half of 2019, concerns over the drop in profitability should prove to be short-lived and exaggerated. As such, I believe the stock should re-rate and begin to work higher from current levels.

Multiples are Getting Frothy

With average EV/Forward Revenue multiples expanding nearly 54% over the past ~15 months, much of the appreciation in valuation can be attributed to multiple expansion even in the backdrop of explosive sales growth. To illustrate, the median EV/Forward Revenue of a group of 35 names has seen an increase from 6.3x to nearly 9.7x since January 2018 (monthly basis). Many of last year’s IPOs were excluded as public data were not available.

Having that in mind, it’s important to avoid hopping on the gloom train abruptly, realizing that many of these companies are growing revenue 3-4x faster than the average company in the S&P 500. With the denominator in the multiple growing at such a speed, what looks expensive today may see reasonable a year out from now.

Another metric used to compare SaaS companies is the Rule of 40, which adds the revenue growth rate and FCF margin. The idea is that a company scoring above 40% has found a decent balance between growth and profitability, and either exposes weaknesses or demonstrates the strengths of the operating model. Dropbox ranks in the top half of the group in terms of revenue growth + FCF margin of 44% (even higher if excluding large-caps such as ADBE, NOW, VMW, and WDAY). Further, albeit exhibiting slower revenue growth, it is on a run-rate of >$1.5 billion, which trumps many of its peers.

Low Penetration of TAM Allows for Long Runway for Growth

Having a freemium product, the company has committed to a “dual-mandate” of generating revenue by converting free users to paying and transitioning existing paying users to higher tier plans, which drives average revenue per paying user (ARPU). Currently, the company estimates that ~80% of paying users use Dropbox for tasks that are work-related, which means that the remaining 20% are individuals on an individual paid plan ($9.99 or $19.99/month) who are part of the cohort that would be a drag on net retention and churn. The company doesn’t disclose churn but per the S-1 filed last year, the blended net retention rate was “over 90%” which is lower than the 100% reported for business only. Having said that, I don’t believe having a consumer-focused total addressable market (TAM) as large as Dropbox does is necessarily a net negative for the company given the power of their self-serve business model. The concept of the self-serve model is pretty self-explanatory, with the end user having no contact with a sales rep until the account becomes fairly large. In fact, the company estimates that it takes around 100 seats (paying users) until a company rep reaches out, which keeps the sales and marketing line item low. At only ~30% of total revenue, this underscores the power of having your own users as a constant “marketing campaign”. Moreover, it makes sense that an individual with a free plan for personal use is likely to come to work and request a business account, which in turn will lead to business subscriptions for both the requesting employee and fellow coworkers to allow for collaboration. Ultimately, this process can lead to numerous subscriptions being purchased at higher price levels ($15 or $25/month) without Dropbox ever needing to have a sales member reach out. This process alone should demerit the bear thesis of the online storage and collaboration market being oversaturated and ripe with competition. In fact, there remains a large number of adults who haven’t subscribed to a cloud storage provider. The proper tailwinds of ever-increasing file sizes and the desire to have access to one’s files continues to grow, so I would expect the company to continue to grow both total and paid users at a comfortable clip for years to come.

(Source: Statista survey, 2017)

Dropbox’s total addressable market (TAM) can be looked at under two different lenses. One way to view it would be to use the company’s stated TAM, which uses IDC estimates for a variety of products including public cloud storage, collaboration, etc. IDC places a collective value of over $50 billion in 2019, which means that the company will have only tapped just over 3% of its TAM in 2019. The other method would be to consider the total amount of users in the Dropbox ecosystem and refine from there. Though the platform had over 500 million users by the end of FY2018, the company only sees around 300 million as “likely to convert”. Using this figure, we can assume that the company is in the early stages of converting its user base to a paid plan as they have just over 4% of their targeted user base penetrated. I will be using the second method as it allows for a streamlined approach to modeling and goes along with key metrics that the company reports.

Despite the deceleration in y/y paid net adds from 2.2 million to 1.7 million in FY2017 – FY2018, ARPU growth y/y did see an impressive acceleration of 5.1% in FY2018 from just 2.1% in FY2017. Going forward, I would expect to see ARPU continue to grow as the subscriber mix becomes less concentrated with individual plans.

Concerns Over Near-Term Impact to Margins are Overblown

In terms of what has pressured the stock since the first quarter report, the company guided for operating margin to be between 10.5%-11.5%, which is down nearly 120 bps from FY2018, and more importantly was below consensus. The key thing to note is that this decline is attributed to the one-time buildout of their new headquarters. Moreover, the company mentioned that operating margins will be lower in the first half of the year, and investors should expect this to be a yearly occurrence due to taxes, etc. Naturally, this will also have an impact on free cash flow, which the company mentioned would have been $455 million at the midpoint without the bump in capex this year, yielding a ~28% margin. I am modeling for FCF margin of 22% in FY2019, which means that the spend should prove to be expensive (having a 6% drag), but investors shouldn’t be too worried as the company has guided for margins to inflect and drive higher in the second half of the year.

Going back to the company’s self-serve model, it is fair to expect the sales and marketing line item to have limitations going forward given that the company still has a tough task ahead of converting the remaining ~96% of users that currently don’t pay; however, I do not expect it to be materially higher.

Perhaps what is more exciting is the room for gross margins to expand as a result of the adoption of shingled magnetic recording ((NYSE:SM)R). In short, SMR allows for data to be written in layers as compared to side-by-side or parallel. CEO Drew Houston mentioned that this move will allow for a 75% boost in storage density which should scale nicely as the amount of data Dropbox houses increases over time. Further, the development of a new storage tier for less-frequently accessed data should complement the move to SMR nicely and allow the company to meet its long-term target gross margin target of 76-78%.

With an Overreaction Comes Opportunity

Part of the Street’s disappointment is likely due to misaligned expectations, which is expected for a company like Dropbox which has only been public and interacting with analysts for four quarters. One-off events such as the HQ buildout can force a reset that may take some time to digest as investors take a “wait and see approach”.

More importantly, I believe investors are failing to see the bigger picture with the Dropbox platform and how it has evolved from simply being a storage provider. The introduction of Paper, an organization and communication tool that is integrated within the platform and the acquisition of HelloSign (which will drag op. margins by 1% in FY2019) should further drive engagement and enhance the “stickiness” of the product. In fact, the company mentioned on the Q1 ’18 call that Teams with at least one Dropbox Paper user had net retention rates nearly 25% higher, and also converted to a paid subscription at twice the rate. This move marks the transition towards an ecosystem of products, underscoring the mission of the company of convincing a user to spend the majority of their time within the Dropbox domain.

Valuation Walkthrough and Summary

Below, I have modeled the company’s income statement through FY2021. I have found that estimates greater than three years out are simply impractical and can become stale fairly quickly. To start, total revenue is forecasted as a function of paying users and ARPU. My FY2019 revenue estimate of $1.644 billion (+18% y/y) is on the higher end of the guided range and slightly above consensus. This is driven by just under 4.5% growth in paying users and 2.5% growth in ARPU. Gross margins should be in-line with FY2018 and operating margins should tick back up towards 12% by Q3 and Q4 ‘19.

For the first quarter, I am slightly above the upper bound of $382 million in revenue that was guided for by management, which represents growth of 21% y/y.

In terms of longer-term forecasts, I am modeling for 15% and 14% growth y/y in total revenue for FY2020 and FY2021, respectively. This is driven once again by growth in total paying users of around 4.5% and ARPU growth of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. Capex should decline meaningfully towards the back half of 2019 and should stay relatively stable in 2020 and 2021, and I have modeled for FCF margins of 28% in FY2020 and 31% in FY2021. This translates to just under $1.50/share in FCF in FY2021. In terms of the Rule of 40, I fully expect the company to stay above it and reach ~45% in FY2021 per my model.

At current levels, Dropbox is a fat pitch. The company is a FCF machine, sporting an attractive margin profile (that is only set to grow) and has penetrated a tiny fraction of its TAM. I believe sentiment should gradually improve over the course of the year and the company’s unique marketing strategy should drive operating leverage after this year’s decline. I decided to utilize an EV/Forward Revenue multiple of 7x, which is below its peer average but appropriate given the smaller concentration of business customers. That said, I arrive at an implied market capitalization of $12.4 billion and 12-month target of $30, representing upside of ~32%.

