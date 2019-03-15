Lyft IPO: Increasing Cash Flow, But With Dual-Class Stock

The company expects to have two types of common stock, A and B, which is worrying. Keep in mind that class B owners will have 20 votes more per share than class A stock owners.

Investors should like that the company did not report any financial debt. The financial risk seems close to zero.

A member of the board of directors was the managing director of Icahn Capital. Well-known companies like General Motors, Fidelity and Alphabet are behind the company.

Reporting revenue growth at a 150% CAGR in the last two years and with growing CFO, Lyft (LYFT) should be considered by both growth and value investors. The fact that the company expects to convert its convertible preferred stock is also quite beneficial; investors do not need to worry about conversion and stock dilution risk. But even with all these positive factors, it is not ideal that the company expects to have a class B stock that only the founders will own. Please note that the co-founders may vote to put through decisions that may harm the interests of minority shareholders. Investors may not believe that this is a serious issue, but they should take note of it.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Lyft prospectus

Business

Founded in 2012, Lyft offers a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing. While the business model may seem very simple, the business generation is massive, and well-known companies like General Motors (GM), Fidelity and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are behind the company.

As shown in the image below, 1.9 million drivers work with the company and more than 30 million riders used the company’s services in 2018. The image below provides the details:

Source: Lyft prospectus

Either the company is doing their work pretty well or they have found a massive market opportunity. Keep in mind that the number of active riders increased by 531% from 2016 to December 2018. In addition, Lyft was able to increase the revenue per active rider from $15.88 million to $36.04 million without losing on number of active riders or rides. The table below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Lyft prospectus

The market opportunity seems massive. The total amount of expenditure made by U.S. households is larger than any other costs apart from housing. In addition, only taking into account the U.S. market, consumers pay over $1.2 trillion annually on transportation. It seem clear that the amount of people who could share cars and use Lyft is massive.

The company is very positive on the feedback given by clients and the future of this business model:

In 2018, almost half of our riders reported that they use their cars less because of Lyft, and 22% reported that owning a car has become less important. As this evolution continues, we believe there is a massive opportunity for us to improve the lives of our riders by connecting them to more affordable and convenient transportation options. Source: Lyft prospectus

Revenue And Cash Flow Statement

Revenue growth is what investors should like the most in this name. The company reported $0.343 billion, $1.05 billion and $2.156 billion in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively. That’s more than 150% CAGR, which should attract many growth investors.

Still, the company has not reached breakeven. While this may not worry most growth investors, value investors may not like it. The total amounts of costs and expenses in 2018 and 2017 was $3.13 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively. The net loss increased by 32% in 2018 to $0.911 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Lyft prospectus

The cash flow statement should interest value investors more than the income statement. While the company is not reporting cash flow from operations, this figure is increasing and may reach $0 soon. In 2018, net cash used in operating activities increased from -$0.393 million to -$0.28 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Lyft prospectus

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.55x, Lyft’s financial condition seems very stable. It is also very favorable that the amount of assets is increasing. In 2018, the company reported $3.76 billion in total assets, 24% more than that in 2017. The increase in assets was due to an increase in restricted investments, increase in properties, goodwill and intangible assets. The most relevant increase in value was that of restricted investments. These are payments to insurance providers. The highlighted text below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Lyft prospectus

The table below provides the list of assets:

Source: Lyft prospectus

Source: Lyft prospectus

On the liabilities front, investors should appreciate that the company did not report any financial debt. The financial risk seems close to zero. The image below provides the list of liabilities:

Source: Lyft prospectus

With regard to contractual obligations, the company does not seem to have anything hidden that may worry investors. The company reports noncancelable purchase agreements of $144 million and $411 million in operating-lease commitments. The amount of cash seems sufficient to pay the contractual obligations. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Convertible Securities

As mentioned above, the company financed its operations with convertible preferred stock. These securities may not be appreciated by certain investors because they could create stock dilution and might reduce the share price. Below are further details on these securities:

Source: Lyft prospectus

In this regard, investors should appreciate that the convertible securities are expected to be converted after the IPO goes live. It is quite ideal, as the risk of stock dilution will decrease quite a bit. Investors need to read the lines below:

219,175,709 shares of preferred stock that will automatically convert into shares of our Class A common stock immediately prior to the completion of this offering pursuant to the terms of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation. Source: Prospectus

With that said, the company expects to have two types of common stock, A and B. This is worrying and investors should pay attention to it. Keep in mind that class B owners will have 20 votes more per share than will class A stock owners:

Source: Lyft prospectus

As noted in the prospectus, the co-founders are the owners of the class B shares and will hold a large amount of voting power. In this way, they protect their ownership and their posts. This is worrying, as other competitors may not be able to acquire the company if Lyft does not perform well. The quote below provide further details on this matter:

Accordingly, upon the closing of this offering, our Co-Founders will together hold all of the issued and outstanding shares of our Class B common stock and therefore, individually or together, will be able to significantly influence matters submitted to our stockholders for approval, including the election of directors, amendments of our organizational documents and any merger, consolidation, sale of all or substantially all of our assets or other major corporate transactions. Source: Lyft prospectus

This is concerning for minority shareholders, who may see the founders vote against transactions that would increase shareholder value. The market may reduce the total valuation of the shares due to this particular factor. The quote below provides further details on how the interests of shareholders and co-founders may differ:

Our Co-Founders, individually or together, may have interests that differ from yours and may vote in a way with which you disagree and which may be adverse to your interests. This concentrated control may have the effect of delaying, preventing or deterring a change in control of our company, could deprive our stockholders of an opportunity to receive a premium for their capital stock as part of a sale of our company and might ultimately affect the market price of our Class A common stock. Source: Lyft prospectus

Very Relevant Stockholders

The list of Lyft shareholders is one of the most positive aspects of this name. Well-known organizations like Rakuten, General Motors, Fidelity and Alphabet own shares in the company. The fact that these companies have invested in Lyft bodes very well. The image below provides the list of shareholders:

Source: Prospectus

Another positive is that a member of the board of directors was the managing director of Icahn Capital:

Source: Prospectus

The company has not mentioned whether the founders are expected to control more than 50% of the voting power - something that would be quite relevant for investors. If they control the board of directors, this may mean the board is not independent. It is something to study closely before the IPO goes live.

Conclusion

With revenue growing at a 150% CAGR, increasing cash flow and very well-known shareholders, Lyft should attract growth investors. In addition, the business model seems to target a massive market opportunity, which should help the company operate for a long time.

Again, having mentioned these positive aspects, investors should thoroughly understand the import of the dual-class stock. The co-founders are trying to protect their ownership, which may be detrimental for minority shareholders. Understanding whether the company is controlled does seem key here, as it could affect Lyft's valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.