Altria: Invest For The Dividend, Hold For The Growth

Altria (MO) shares have experienced some downward pressure as of late. This is a combination of a general market selloff in December 2018, some bad press surrounding the dangers of e-cigarettes, and a slowing core business. Over the last weeks, the stock has rebounded back to mid December 2018 levels.

Data by YCharts

While the company operates in a mature industry, their willingness to expand products and and differentiate their brand through their JUUL (JUUL) and Cronos (CRON) transactions shows the company is prioritizing long-term revenue growth. I believe Altria to still be a good buy at these depressed share prices and feel the dividend yield provides a nice bonus for shareholders.

Dividend Growth

The historical dividend growth of Altria is one of most attractive aspects of being an Altria shareholder. The company has actually increased their dividend 53 times in the last 49 years. The most recent dividends that the company declared on both February 28, 2019 and December 12, 2018 declared were not an increase, but simply maintaining the dividend at $0.80 per common share. This is not terribly concerning as the December 12th $0.80 dividend was a 14.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.70 per common share. The dividend history is quite impressive and is clearly a positive factor shareholders consider when choosing whether or not to invest in Altria.

Source: Altria Website: Dividend Information

The overall consistency of dividend increases as well as the attractive historical price to book ratio, provide a compelling case to invest in Altria from a value perspective.

The Growth Potential

The Cronos Investment

Altria has invested $1.8 billion into Canadian cannabis licensed producer Cronos (CRON). CRON is a major player in the industry and has great potential. Since Altria's 45% investment in company for $16.25 CAD per share, CRON's share price has increased fairly rapidly closing at $29.15 CAD on March 8, 2019. On Friday, the deal formally closed making Altria the single largest shareholder of Cronos.

One of the more attractive components of this deal are the warrants included as part of the deal. Through these warrants, Altria can acquire an addtional 10% of Cronos at a share price of $19 CAD. This would give Altria majority ownership of Cronos as they would now own 55% of the company. At the current share price, this represents an almost $10 per share discount on the potential purchase of additional shares through exercise their warrants.

Given the current short term supply shortage of cannabis in Canada, Cronos is in a position to capitalize on this opportunity. Similar to Constellation Brands investment (STZ) in Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), the cash injection provides considerably flexibility for future build-outs, mergers and acquisitions and other strategic initiatives. Further, it should prevent the need to raise cash in the short to medium terms though debt issuings or dilutive common stock offerings.

Clearly there are many synergies that make this a valuable partnership to Altria. The Ginkgo partnership that CRON has secured can provide many tangible benefits to the partnership almost immediately. If U.S. legalization occurs and Cronos (CRON) is able to execute from both a capacity and new product offerings perspective, the return on this investment for Altria (MO) could be quite positive.

The JUUL Investment

Altria has spent $12.8 billion to invest in JUUL, a manufacturer of electronic cigarettes, and in return they receive a 35% equity stake in the company. The merits and risks of this transaction have been widely debated within the industry citing the high purchase paid for JUUL is not worth the risk. The transaction effectively values JUUL at approximately $38 billion.

According to this report, the e-cigarette business is estimated to be worth $48 billion by the year 2023. If this type of industry growth materializes, this partnership can realize several strategic advantages for both companies. First and foremost, this transaction helps to diversify Altria away from its core cigarette business. The company has clearly seen what the future could hold and based on some negative performance in recent quarters and quite possibly some grim financial projections, has entered into somewhat of a hedge against their core business.

Furthermore, the deal makes sense strategically as Altria already has the distribution and logistics in place for JUUL to grow. They have a team that is well versed in the legal and regulatory items that are specific to the industry and have an already established retail footprint. The opportunity for international expansion of the JUUL brand would also be a catalyst for this deal to be a financial and strategic success.

The Risks

The two transactions above can be considered to be high upside transactions provided a number of factors fall into place. With respect to the CRON transaction, any regulatory hurdles or significant delays of the U.S. legalizing cannabis would be a risk Altria. Furthermore, the CRON share price has been increasing fairly rapidly since their listing on the NASDAQ and their valuation, like most of the cannabis industry is quite rich compared to traditional valuation metrics.

With regards to the JUUL transaction, there is still considerable legal, regulatory and execution risk that exists. The recent turnover of the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner may be a negative for Altria. Commissioner Scott Gottlieb was reportedly not as tough on the industry as he could have been and there is always the uncertainty of how his successor will deal with e-cigarette regulations.

From a simple financial standpoint, if the 2023 e-cigarette market is estimated to be worth $48 billion as discussed above, and JUUL is valued at $38 billion, then JUUL would have capture a significant percentage of market share to justify Alrtia's purchase price. This seems like it would be difficult to achieve, adding an additional risk element to the transaction. Although capturing significant market share for JUUL is not impossible, there is increasing competition in this new industry and there are concerns that similar products that can be manufactured more cheaply. These products could subsequently flood the market and erode market share for JUUL as consumers may opt for a cheaper product. Further, the annual sales of JUUL for the prior year were $942.6 million which assigns a critically high revenue multiple to value of the transaction.

Overall Takeaway

My overall impression of the CRON and JUUL transactions is that they are high risk but come with a high reward. Altria is an established organization with a historical track record of performing, executing and returning profits to shareholders through dividends. There are clearly some risks surrounding the two transactions and industry as a whole but the security of the dividend does help to reduce that risk. At the current price levels, Altria is an interesting investment because their diversification in the CRON and JUUL transactions could pay off in the form considerable growth and make them a leader in the cannabis or e-cigarette industry. They have yet to retrace to their 52 week highs of $66.52 and have not cut their dividend. At the $55 price level, Altria make a strong case for investment for future growth, with the security of a strong dividend history.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.