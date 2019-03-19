Neo Performance Materials Has 58% Upside And Exposure To Electric Vehicle Growth

Neo Performance Materials [TSX:NEO] (OTCPK:NOPMF) is a company active in the distribution and manufacture of products made from rare earth metals. Their primary business is Magnaquench which produces powders and compounds made of rare earth metals for the production of magnets, which are mostly used for various electric motors. They also have a chemical and oxides business that produces various products, including catalysts for engines. The company has its primary listing in Canada but reports in US dollars, so all figures in this report are in US currency unless otherwise noted. The stock is more liquid on the Canadian exchange and that's where I bought my shares. The company had agreed to be taken over by a competitor, but that agreement was recently terminated leaving their stock undervalued in the aftermath of the broken deal.

History

The company's Magnaquench division was the originator of rare earth magnets, and if you go back in history it actually came from military-funded research conducted by a division of General Motors (GM). The company has been sold a number of times since then, and the most recent owner of these assets prior to the current public company was Molycorp (OTCPK:MCPIQ). This was a mining company that operated the Mountain Pass rare earth element mine and was trying to become vertically integrated. Molycorp ended up in financial distress when China increased rare earth exports and prices declined. Oaktree (OAK) and affiliated funds owned a significant amount of the Molycorp's distressed debt and traded it for ownership of the assets that became Neo Performance Materials. Neo is quite a bit different than Molycorp, as they aren't a miner. That keeps their exposure to rare earth prices down, as the cost of the rare earths is a pass-through on the vast majority of their contracts. Oaktree took the company public as a way of beginning to monetize its investment, but still owns a significant majority of the shares.

Operations

Magnaquench's primary product is rare earth magnetic powders. This division is their largest, with 47% of 2018 revenue and 60% of operating earnings that year. Essentially, they mix rare earth elements with iron and boron to produce specialty magnets. That might not seem like a large or important market, but it absolutely is. Electric motors work by running a current between magnets, and stable and powerful magnets improve performance. Rare earth magnets are also much lighter than other types of magnets and are generally more powerful and consistent magnetically. Their lower weight makes them particularly popular in vehicle applications.

The company's next division is called chemicals and oxides, which was 36% of revenue and 30% of operating income in 2018. This business produces oxides (mixtures of an element and oxygen) made from rare earth elements. These are a less complicated product than the magnetic powders they produce but have a wider variety of uses. These include catalysts for petroleum refining and usage in water purification, but the largest usage is for automotive catalytic converters.

Source: Lynascorp

The final and smallest division of the company is the direct sale of rare earth elements. This business acquires rare earth concentrates from mines, and processes them into pure materials or specific concentrates based on customer demand. This business provides less value add than their other operation. However, it does provide them with relative security of supply, which is worth something to their customers and reduces the chance of business disruption. They are geographically diversified in this segment, with operations in both China and Europe (Estonia).

Electric Vehicle Opportunity

Magnaquench has a significant potential market opportunity in the electric vehicle space. Its largest end market is currently motors for automotive use. But they are not motors used to propel vehicles, they are motors used to run the steering system, move the seats, operate the windows, etc. The chart below shows the estimated mass of rare earth magnets found in hybrid and electric vehicles. As you can see, an electric vehicle motor uses an order of magnitude more rare earth magnets than the types of systems that are required for internal combustion engine powered vehicles. That makes intuitive sense as well since naturally, the motor that moves the car would be larger than the one that moves the window up and down. As the number of motors in an automobile goes up as more people order "power everything" that will increase their addressable market as well.

Source: ElectronicDesign.com

The significant growth in electric vehicles can be expected to increase the market for magnets dramatically. This is especially relevant if the electric vehicle manufacturers choose to use the powerful Nd-Fe-B magnets, or other rare earth-Fe-B magnets, as these are the product Magnaquench specializes in. Tesla (TSLA) announced last year that it would use these Nd magnets for the Model 3 Long Range, so they are becoming more mainstream. They are more expensive than motors using more conventional magnets but have significant weight benefits, which improves the range of an electric vehicle.

There are also potential benefits to Magnaquench from the intersection of electric vehicles and geopolitics. China has in the past embargoed sales of rare earth elements to Japan as part of various geopolitical disputes. This had the effect of dramatically raising rare-earth prices at that time, but it has also motivated Japanese companies to reduce their dependence on Chinese supply. Toyota (TM) has developed rare earth magnets that use lanthanum and cerium to replace some of the neodymium, which will reduce their dependence on Chinese metal exports to create electric vehicles. Happily, for Neo, they have significant experience in that area, having developed La and Ce additives for magnetic powders and patented them in US patent 6,797,409. This is a significant market opportunity for the company, as supplying magnetic powders for magnets in the motors driving vehicles for even one major vehicle manufacturer would be a significant expansion to the size of their business.

Business Moat

Magnaquench has a number of important patents that provide it a moat. They also won a number of lawsuits recently revoking patents held by competitors. Most recently, Germany overturned a patent that was stopping their chemical and oxides business from selling certain inputs to catalytic converters in that country. That should improve their ability to operate, and also reduce their legal costs.

There are also significant macro tailwinds in their auto catalyst business. As regulators in China and India increase emissions standards in those countries to match the developed world, the auto-catalyst business should have significant tailwinds. The company has also recently won new business, so they are now exposed to both gasoline and diesel engine demand in this segment. Finally, the company won a patent suit in Germany that will allow them to once again fully serve automakers in that country.

A graphic showing a number of their patents is reproduced below. The company has a long history of innovation, and that should allow them to continue to produce a number of proprietary products.

Source: Magnaquench IP Documentation

The other significant source of a business moat the company has is a regulatory one. The company has the only license to separate rare earth metals in China held by a non-Chinese company. That allows them to access the Chinese supply of rare earths in an economic way and allows them to keep their sources of material geographically diversified. It also allows them to sell product into the Chinese market, which is important given the Chinese share of global manufacturing. As China has used its stranglehold on the rare earth market for political means in the past, it seems probable that non-Chinese companies manufacturing in China might prefer to keep their suppliers diversified away from Chinese owned businesses. Neo, with its significant Chinese production base, is the only company that qualifies there.

Why is this Undervalued?

The company is currently extremely undervalued for a very simple reason - the mutual agreement to terminate the sale of the company to Luxfer (LXFR). The companies had agreed to a takeover of Neo by Luxfer, which they terminated late at night Sunday, March 9th. The shares declined to $10.16 CAD the day after the deal broke, which was down from over $16 CAD. By comparison, the shares were trading at $11.61 CAD prior to the deal, and over $17 CAD prior to their Q3 2018 results which showed a decline in revenue compared to the year before, while the previous quarters had shown significant growth.

The same day as the deal broke, the company reported its Q4/Full Year 2018 results. They have arrested the revenue decline, with revenues flat, while operating earnings and EBITDA were both up significantly compared to Q4 2017. The market ignored the relative improvement in the Q4 results because of the deal broke, as arbitrage investors dumped their positions. Non fundamentally based selling is an excellent place to look for undervalued stocks.

Luxfer is paying Neo's expenses related to the deal up to $3.5 MM USD. They have announced that neither company will be answering questions on the termination agreement or why it was terminated, and Neo had a conference call stating that. The market HATES uncertainty and terminating the deal without explaining why has hurt the share price.

Risks and Downside

The biggest risk here is the Chinese economy. The weakness in Q3 results and lack of growth in Q4 were both attributed to lower demand in China, especially from the automotive industry there. I think that is by far the biggest risk to the company, and I did a discounted cash flow model specifically to model this risk. As a downside case, I'll assume that the company's owner's cash flow declines 60% due to a decline in demand and that they stay at that depressed level for four years before rebounding back to 2018 levels, and then growing at a terminal growth rate of 3% thereafter. I've used a 10% discount rate. While I understand the CAPM model, I always use a 10% rate as an opportunity cost for equities, with differences in risk accounted for in the other inputs. I've included the model with the assumptions as an attachment to this article, and the assumptions can all be individually edited (the box on the right) which will directly change the outputs. Using the assumptions I've outlined here, that provides a downside price estimate of $8.67 USD ($11.55 CAD) per share.

There are of course other risks that could impact the company. The most existential of those would be a new type of magnet. While I have no information that a new type of magnet using non-rare earth materials has been developed, material science is a difficult thing to predict. If rare earth magnets were replaced, the company's business would be permanently impaired by technological substitution, and selling the shares would be the correct course of action.

Rare earth prices are a potential risk for the company, as they own no rare earth mining capacity, instead buying all of their raw materials on the market. These prices can be very volatile, as the market is small. However, rare earth prices are a pass-through to their customers on a lagging basis, so changes in rare earth prices aren't a significant issue for the company. The lagging basis introduces variability into their quarterly results, but that isn't a true risk factor.

Another potential risk has to do with their intellectual property. As their patents begin to roll off the company will need to continue innovating to maintain its market position. This is always a risk for businesses which have a technological component. There are a few mitigating factors here - the first is that they appear to have a strong patent portfolio for the direction the industry is heading. Because the company was the originator of these markets, they are in a strong position to predict where the market is going. A great example of that is their patents on La and Ce additives to rare earth magnets, which were filed a number of years before Toyota announced they were researching using those same additives.

The final risk I see here is political. The company is based in Canada but has significant operations in China. Its license to separate rare earth materials in China, which is part of its competitive advantage. While the trade war between the US and China hasn't affected the company directly (rare earths were not on the list of items hit with tariffs), the resulting slowdown in the Chinese economy is a potential issue as discussed above. More directly, the company has significant operations in China, which are naturally exposed to Chinese regulation and government action. They were asked by an analyst on their recent quarterly conference call whether the recent cooling relations between Canada and China have affected their business. The chill in relations was caused by Canada's arrest of the CFO of Huawei at the request of US authorities when she was transiting planes in Vancouver. On the call, Neo executives advised that their Chinese business is locally managed and they haven't had any issues, but the issue is one that bears watching.

The company has significant downside protection at its current share price from both its balance sheet and earnings power. With $1.02 in net income for 2018, the company is trading at less than 9X earnings, for a business that grew its earnings over 60% in 2018 compared to the prior year. There is also likely to be some price support here from the balance sheet, with a market capitalization of $367 MM compared to a book value of $437 MM. While the company has significant non-tangible assets included in that balance sheet value, there are some significant non-tangible assets that have real value here, including patents and the only foreign-held license to separate rare earths in China. The dividend also provides material downside protection. The yield is 3.1% at present, and if the shares were to fall a 4%+ dividend that is well covered in a company with significant exposure to electric vehicles will almost certainly attract investor interest.

Catalysts

The company has a relatively limited float, with 65% of the firm owned by funds affiliated with Oaktree. They exchanged debt they held in Molycorp (which formerly owned these assets) for equity in Neo when Molycorp went bankrupt. Oaktree's ownership is both a problem and an opportunity - the market sees the overhang of a significant owner who will want to sell. However, Oaktree is unlikely to sell their stake in small chunks, they would presumably prefer to dispose in big pieces to avoid market impact. That means the effective float in the company on a short-term basis is relatively small, which makes it more susceptible to big swings. We've seen that recently as the market wasn't nearly deep enough to absorb the selling from the broken deal. However, that also means the company's shares could appreciate dramatically on positive news as the market is likely not very deep on the sell side either.

Oaktree's position is also a possible catalyst. They are likely going to want to sell the remainder of their stake, and by far the best way for them to do that is to sell the business. While the deal with LXFR didn't work out, it seems reasonable that another strategic buyer might be interested in these assets. Even if another strategic buyer couldn't be found, a financial or private equity buyer provides a potential bid at these levels. The company operates in a relatively specific market, but automotive suppliers have been bought out by private equity recently. As just one example, KKR (KKR) paid ~7.3X EBITDA for Magneti Marelli from Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU). At that multiple and their reported 2018 EBITDA of $69.7 MM that would imply a bid at $509 MM enterprise value or a $571 MM market cap after accounting for their $71 MM in cash and $9 MM in debt/non-controlling interest. That implies a price per share of $14.40 USD ($19.18 CAD). That probably wouldn't have been competitive with the Luxfer bid, but is a material premium on the current share price. If the shares were to stay down I think a private equity bid is likely, as Oaktree will want to cash out, and the growth opportunity from electric/hybrid vehicles makes this at least as attractive as the average automotive supplier.

Another potential catalyst is the company bidding for its own shares. They had been buying back shares ($3.8 MM worth in 2018) but their normal course issuer bid was automatically cancelled when the LXFR deal was announced. Now that the deal has been scuttled, the stock price is below any price it has been since their IPO. The company has a significant cash balance of $71 MM as of the end of the year, so they could repurchase approximately half of the outstanding non-Oaktree float with cash.

Operational improvements are also a potential catalyst. It is worth noting that on their recent conference call they mentioned Q1 is looking better in China overall than Q4, although Chinese automotive demand is still weak. The potential for new program wins from the expanding roster of electric vehicle manufacturers is also a significant potential catalyst. That is a segment of the market that has had significant investor excitement recently, and if the company were to press release a big electric vehicle contract win I think there is a chance animal spirits could take over the market for the stock. The cash balances provide them with the flexibility to make investments in capacity if the demand of that nature materializes.

Valuation

I've detailed two valuation cases so far: my downside case based on a 60% drop in cash flow for 4 years giving an NPV of $8.67 USD ($11.55 CAD), as well as my estimate that the company would be worth $14.40 USD to a private equity buyer. I also completed two other DCF cases, both using a 10% discount rate. I used 2018 owner's cash flow as my base here, which I have defined as net income plus D&A, minus capital spending, and minus an insurance recovery (which I view as a one-time item).

In my base case, I've used 7% growth in owner's cash flow for 7 years, and then a terminal growth rate of 3% thereafter. This produces an estimated value of $14.53 USD ($19.36 CAD). I think significant earnings growth is likely here given the probable expansion in demand from their end markets. While total vehicle production might decrease in the short run, I think the number of magnets per vehicle will increase as electric and hybrid vehicles proliferate, and the number of options included in new vehicles increases as well. For my bull case, I'm keeping the same initial and terminal growth assumptions, but adding a 50% boost in earnings once in year 8, and then continuing to grow at the terminal growth rate from there. That assumes the company wins a contract for the magnets on a large electric vehicle program at that time, providing a permanent boost to profits. That case has an NPV of $18.81 USD ($25.06 CAD). All of the assumptions can be directly edited in the DCF spreadsheet which is attached to this report, so you are welcome to test it with your own assumptions.

Conclusion

Neo Performance Materials is trading below 9X last year's earnings operating in a market segment with significant secular growth. They have been recently beaten down by a broken merger deal and the forced selling that comes with that as arbitrage investors exit the stock. That has been compounded with cyclical slowness in a major end market (Chinese automotive). However, I don't think anyone believes total miles driven will decline over the long term, and substitution of hybrid and electric vehicles would actually benefit the company. Their current valuation is very low, and the shares will be supported by the well-covered dividend and the potential for a private equity bid. There is a significant upside here from earnings growth, and the company is in a market segment that has potential to add significant investor interest. At the current share price of $12.26 CAD, there is a significant asymmetry here, with 58% upside to my base case price target of $14.53 USD ($19.36 CAD), with only 6% downside to my downside case, and the dividend potentially offsetting even that limited downside.

Most of my best ideas are not released to the public and are instead exclusive for members of The Microcap Review. Members get value stock ideas like this one, plus net-net ideas, plus multiple special situation ideas every month. The special situations include merger arbitrage, liquidations, tenders and more. I am currently offering a two week free trial for new subscribers. That allows you to see recent ideas and evaluate the offering with absolutely no risk. See why a subscriber recently emailed me with thanks as he'd "made 50-100x what I paid in subscription fees." Try it free now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOPMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Purchased on the TSX as NEO