Alio Gold - What Next For This Troubled Gold Miner?

Alio Gold is a struggling miner in need of substantial financing to be able to turn around a precarious situation that seems to get worse by the day.

Revenues were $27.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company posted a net loss of $16.8 million or $0.20 per share.

The Canadian-based Alio Gold (ALO) - formerly known as Timmins Gold - is a mid-tier gold and silver producer which operates two producing mines in Mexico and the USA and one project in Mexico.

Alio Gold operates the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA and the San Francisco Mine in the State of Sonora, Mexico, and has the development stage Ana Paula Project in the State of Guerrero, Mexico.

Note: Alio Gold and Rye Patch Gold merged on March 25, 2018.

Recent divestiture: On October 16, 2018, Alio Gold Sold Non-Core Assets To Coeur Rochester, which is a subsidiary of Coeur Mining (CDE). On Nov. 30, 2018, the company announced it had completed the sale to Coeur Rochester.

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, Alio Gold received an aggregate of 4,268,703 common shares of Coeur. Subsequently, all Coeur common shares were liquidated for total proceeds of $17.8 million.

Alio Gold - 4Q'18 Financial and history - The raw numbers

Alio Gold 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 32.31 27.07 25.19 20.59 23.34 26.23 27.94 27.02 Net Income in $ Million 6.04 3.51 5.20 -2.85 3.23 3.28 -3.72 -16.84 EBITDA $ Million - - 6.89 1.39 5.54 8.45 -0.61 n/a Profit margin % (0 if loss) 18.70% 12.97% 20.63% 0 13.84% 12.52% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.17 0.10 0.12 -0.06 0.07 0.05 -0.04 -0.20 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 9.74 2.77 2.74 -2.18 -1.83 -8.29 -3.53 -4.74 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 4.63 6.10 10.00 17.33 10.03 8.12 1.93 9.45 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 5.11 -3.33 -7.27 -19.52 -11.86 -16.41 -5.46 -14.19 Total Cash $ Million - - 68.46 51.56 39.26 29.73 24.47 21.98 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 18.98 17.52 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - 42.44 44.58 44.72 60.15 83.78 84.71

Source: Alio Gold filing and Morningstar/YCharts

1 - Revenues and Trend

Revenues were $27.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company posted a net loss of $16.8 million or $0.20 per share for Q4 2018 and $14.0 million or $0.21 per share for fiscal 2018, with an adjusted loss of $15.2 million or $0.18 per share for Q4 2018 and $3.5 million or $0.05 per share for fiscal 2018.

The company had total cash of $21.98 million at December 31 down from $51.56 million in 4Q'2017.

Note from the press release: On March 5, 2019, the Company announced the resignation of Greg McCunn as Chief Executive Officer effective March 2019, to be succeeded by Mark Backens as President and Chief Executive Officer.

It is another sign of trouble for the struggling miner.

2 - Free Cash Flow and trend

Free cash flow is always a good financial indicator that I always include in my analysis. Total free cash flow for 2018 is estimated at minus $48 million and shows a definitive trend for the worse.

ALO is not passing the FCF test.

3 - Debt and Cash

It is perhaps the only bright spot in these overall grim results. After the sale to Coeur Rochester, the company paid off the outstanding Macquarie debt.

4 - Gold production details, trend, and discussion

Eldorado Gold 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Production gold Au Oz 25,287 26,048 22,011 19,429 16,067 17,624 19,190 23,606 23,214 Total Production Silver Ag Oz 12,994 11,899 10,332 8,808 7,873 5,826 13,334 13,453 12,794 AISC (co-product) 910 848 954 1,104 1,357 1,262 1,314 1,293 1,458 Gold Price 1,191 1,232 1,252 1,278 1,274 1,332 1,293 1,271 1,233

Source: Fun Trading from Alio Gold filings.

Detailed production gold/silver per mine

One concerning issue is the very high AISC.

1 - Florida Canyon mine

The Florida Canyon Mine produced 12,922 ounces of gold at cash costs and AISC of $1,083 per gold ounce and $1,220 per gold ounce, respectively, during Q4 2018.

The Florida Canyon produced 29,644 ounces of gold at cash costs and AISC of $1,077 per gold ounce and $1,158 per gold ounce, respectively during the post-acquisition period.

Gold production for 2019 is expected to be 60,000 ounces, approximately 25% higher than 2018.

On January 15, 2019, the company reported "Life of Mine Plan for its 100% owned Florida Canyon Mine in Pershing County Nevada, USA."

2 - San Francisco gold and silver Mine

The San Francisco Mine produced 10,292 ounces of gold at cash costs and AISC of $1,311 per gold ounce and $1,558 per gold ounce, respectively, during Q4 2018.

The San Francisco Produced 53,990 ounces of gold at cash costs and AISC of $1,042 per gold ounce and $1,258 per gold ounce, respectively during fiscal 2018.

Further engineering work is ongoing to optimize the life of mine plan, in particular, to bring forward the satellite called La Chicharra pit.

The mine commenced processing low-grade stockpile material through the crushing circuit and has stopped mining in the San Francisco pit. The company has indicated that there are sufficient stockpiles to operate at full capacity throughout 2019.

Gold production for 2019 is expected to remain consistent with current production levels for at least the first half of 2019.

The AISC for the 4Q'18 is very high and now at $1,558 per Oz. It makes me wonder why the company is continuing to mine such low-grade deposit instead of stopping operations until a viable solution is decided and can be funded?

However, the company said:

While these options were economic the Company does not have the ability to fund the capital required for the various options.

3 - Ana Paula Project

Source: Alo Presentation

The project was suspending in August 2018 because of a lack of cash.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Alio Gold is a struggling miner in need of substantial financing to be able to turn around a precarious situation that seems to get worse by the day. The only solution to this "cash bottleneck" environment that I see as feasible is to merge or be acquired by a more significant player. The company is bleeding cash flow regularly, and without an acquisition soon, I do not see how this company can survive?

The only question remaining is the price of such an acquisition?

It will depend on how desperate is the company financially? With the current outstanding Macquarie debt paid off, the miner has bought itself more time to find a suitor willing to pay a fair price, which potentially could be around $1 per share. The recent resignation of CEO Greg McCunn is another sign that a solution of this caliber is going on. Thus, it is perhaps an excellent "risky opportunity" to use the lows (below $0.70) to accumulate, waiting for a potential acquisition.

Technical Analysis

ALO is experiencing a decisive negative breakout of its ascending triangle pattern and is likely to retest its low at $0.65 considered as a first double bottom support. Thus, I recommend holding the stock until it tests the $0.65-$0.70 support successfully.

