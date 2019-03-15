Restoration Robotics, Inc. (HAIR) Restoration Robotics/Venus Concept Merger Announcement Call (Transcript)

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) Restoration Robotics/Venus Concept Merger Announcement Call March 15, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Rhodes - President and Chief Executive Officer, Restoration Robotics

Mark Hair - Chief Financial Officer, Restoration Robotics

Domenic Serafino - Chairman Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Venus Concept

Domenic Della Penna - Chief Financial Officer, Venus Concept

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Restoration Robotics and Venus Concept Merger Announcement Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the Restoration Robotics website for replay shortly.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks today may contain forward looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as our most recent 10-Q filing. Such factors may be updated from time-to-time in our fillings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Ryan Rhodes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics. Please go ahead sir.

Ryan Rhodes

Thanks, operator. Welcome everyone to our merger announcement conference call. I’m joining this morning's call by our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Hair; as well as the Chairman Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Venus Concept, Dom Serafino; and the Chief Financial Officer of Venus Concept, Domenic Della Penna.

We announced via a press release this morning an exciting combination of two leading companies in hair restoration and the global aesthetics market. We believe the combination of Restoration Robotics and Venus Concept presents a compelling opportunity to become a leading player in minimally invasive hair restoration worldwide.

Importantly, we believe the proposed transaction creates a combined company with the resources, product portfolio and expertise that makes us a stronger company together, which means we are better positioned to execute against our strategic growth and profitability objectives, which will benefit our customers, employees and our shareholders.

On Restoration Robotics’ Investor Relations website, we have posted a short presentation reviewing today's news that accompanies our remarks. While we do not intend to walk page-by-page through this presentation, it may be useful to consult this presentation during the course of our call today.

We look forward to discussing this transaction in more detail, but first I want to introduce Dom Serafino, CEO of Venus Concept, who will serve as the combined company’s CEO. Rather Restoration Robotics team knows the Venus Concept story having followed their progress over the years, given they are a private company, there are likely many of you on the phone this morning who would appreciate hearing more about Dom’s background and the impressive company he has built over the last nine years.

So I’d ask him to start here, and Dom please join us.

Domenic Serafino

Thanks, Ryan. And good morning, everybody. Before jumping in, I wanted to echo the sentiments Ryan shared about how compelling this opportunity is. And on behalf of my executive team and the more than 475 Venus Concept employees around the world, just how excited we are to join forces to become one of the leading companies in the medical aesthetics and restoration -- hair restoration markets.

To start off, I want to share a little bit about my background, for those of you who don't know me. I've been fortune enough to spend more than 25 years in this business. I consider myself somewhat of an industry veteran in the medical device aesthetic marketplace. Most importantly, I believe that my experience is not limited to the manufacturing side of medical aesthetic devices, I’ve seen our industry from many different perspectives across the value chain, including operating one of Canada's largest aesthetic, pharma and medical laser distribution companies and co-owning a cosmetic surgery center in Toronto from 1996 through 2000.

However, many of you on the phone will probably know me best from my time as President at Syneron Medical. I joined Syneron when we were just a startup and I helped lead the company to their first device clearance and commercialization in 2001 and driving multiple years of impressive top-line growth, taking the company public in 2004, and ultimately, growing the company to more than a $100 million in revenue and a $1.3 billion market capitalization.

Moving on, I'd like to give you a brief overview of Venus. Venus Concept was originally founded in 2010 by me and a partner. Over the last nine year period since the company's inception we have grown our business to approximately a $100 million in consolidated revenue in 2018. We now sell eight major technology platforms through our direct sales force of 181 reps globally, of which 74 are in the US and 107 outside of the US and in 28 direct countries. We also operate through distributors in over 31 international markets.

Approximately 55% of our 2018 revenue comes from the US and Canadian markets. Approximately one-third of our 2018 revenue is split between EMEA and APAC with the balance coming from Latin American region.

As of the end of 2018 we have shipped approximately 11,000 systems to customers and administering million -- who are -- administering millions of treatments per year in a safe and effective manner. We sell our full suite of medical aesthetic products to customers in the traditional market which include, as all of you would know, dermatology and plastic surgeons, and increasingly, much of the larger nontraditional market for aesthetic services such as family practice, general practice, intern med, OB/GYNs and medical spas which now represents about two-thirds of our customer base globally.

I believe that we’ve created significant brand recognition globally during the last nine years. Our devices are powered by a range of different core industry validated energy sources, including our own proprietary (MP)2 technology, which combines multi-polar radiofrequency and pulsed electromagnetic fields. All of our technologies are designed to make these treatments virtually painless, very intuitive and for the operator and clinically -- and for -- sorry, for the operator clinically effective at predictable results.

Our R&D team of 40 in Israel is mandated to innovate and elevate the core technologies of the industry advancing them to the next generation and always keeping in mind the needs and wants of our customers first.

Our vision when we founded Venus was very clear. We wanted to develop world-class technologies, deliver clinical results in a safe, effective and easy way and to dedicate our company to best-in-class post-sale support philosophy that would enhance the probability of financial success of our customers.

That was unique about our original vision. However, ultimately, has been a key driver of our success over the last nine years was born from our experience in running different businesses in the aesthetic market for so many different years, so many years.

We appreciated the very challenges doctors face every day, the high cost of technology ownership, technology obsolescence issues every two years or so in certain aesthetic product categories, the need to provide real medical -- sorry, real marketing solutions to drive patient acquisition with an audience who traditionally have not been good marketers, and of course, ensuring the quality of well trained staff would be available to our customers.

We understood the key to winning in the aesthetic market required us to take much more active roles in the post-sale activity in support of the clinics we serve in order to help our clinician customers execute their own business models successfully.

We've also pioneered unique pricing and payment options via our industry-first subscription model, which we use in certain product categories and in certain geographic markets. Our subscription model is analogous to a cellphone plan, where you pay for the technology over time and to upgrade to the newest technology even with contract for an extended contract term. Our subscription contracts are typically three-year agreements where we capture typically 40% of the contract economics in the first year.

Our customers also enjoy seamlessly cost effective upgrade opportunities. Our program is protected by a monthly activation code. We have a very high touch customer philosophy focused on long-term relationships supported by our unmatched marketing support, continuous clinical education, practice enhancement programs and more.

From 2011 through 2017 we grew our revenue all organically and made our first acquisition in Venus Concept’s history a little more than a year ago when we bought NeoGraft to enter the hair restoration market.

We bought NeoGraft because we viewed it as one of the industry leaders in the area of hair restoration technologies and it supported our desire to ultimately develop a dedicated vertical to expand in the overall hair category which we felt was not properly supported by any one company. NeoGraft’s core technology is handheld system for Follicular Unit Extraction or known as FUE, which will be very complementary together with Restoration’s robotic FUE system.

Our NeoGraft business also incorporates a team of mobile nurses and surgical technicians that are certified hair transplant professionals which are commonly referred to as NeoGrafters. These professionals can be full time or independently contracted medical hair restoration professionals and they are responsible for assisting physicians during a NeoGraft hair restoration procedure in their practice. Physicians can schedule certified hair restoration technicians right from their phone via a dedicated app, online and on demand.

The mobile professionals work under the direct supervision of the practicing physician. Supporting our customers with additional staffing resources is consistent with our overall business philosophy that I described earlier of partnering to resolve legacy obstacles to building successful aesthetic practices.

This brings me to the merger transaction with Restoration Robotics. We see this combination with Restoration Robotics as an opportunity to become the leading player in minimally invasive hair restoration.

As a previous competitor of Restoration Robotics, we appreciated the company had prioritized leadership and technological advancement and has continued investing and improving the quality, predictability and efficacy of its products to provide clinicians with the best treatment solutions and improving outcomes for patients.

We believe this combination allows us to offer an end-to-end portfolio of minimally invasive solutions unique from any competitor in the hair restoration market today with the ARTAS iX and Venus Concept’s NeoGraft. We also believe that we have the ideal global infrastructure to accelerate the commercial adoption of the ARTAS iX system by introducing the technology through our direct global sales force in 29 direct markets and cross-selling to our existing customer base.

From an R&D perspective, we believe the combination of Venus Concept’s expertise in non- invasive energy based technologies and Restoration Robotics’ knowledge IP experience in developing robotics 3D preoperative planning and software positions the company for many years of industry leading product innovation going forward.

Simply stated, we think the combination of Restoration Robotics and Venus Concept provides the combined entity with a strong platform to compete in an extremely attractive global hair restoration market. With more than 600,000 procedures and an estimated $4 billion spent annually in hair restoration, the growth opportunity for the combined entity is extremely compelling.

Most importantly, we have a very high confidence in our ability to execute against this growth opportunity because we believe the employees at both of our organization share consistency of vision, culture, and most importantly, corporate philosophy which is integral to our combined company to achieve our goals.

At this point, let me turn the call over to Venus Concept's CFO, Domenic Della Penna, who will review some of the transaction details. Domenic?

Domenic Della Penna

Thanks, Dom. And good morning, everyone. As described in our press release this morning, under the terms of the transaction, Restoration Robotics and Venus Concept shareholders will own approximately 15% and 85% of the combined company respectively. On a fully diluted basis, without giving effect to the shares issued in the proposed equity financing that is expected to close immediately after the merger, the transaction is a reverse triangular merger where Venus Concept becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Restoration Robotics.

Concurrent with the closing of the transaction, we have two financings. EW Healthcare Partners has committed to lead a $21 million equity investment priced at 82.5 cents per share, subject to adjustment for stock splits in the combined company's common stock contingent on the closing of the merger transaction.

Additional investors committed to participating in the proposed equity financing include HealthQuest Capital, Madryn Asset Management, Longitude Capital Management, Fred Moll and Aperture Venture Partners. In addition to the equity financing Fred Moll and InterWest Partners previously funded a $5 million convertible note into Restoration Robotics which will convert into the combined company's common stock at the closing of the equity financing led by EW Healthcare at 82.5 cents per share, subject to adjustments for stock splits.

Assuming a transaction close in the third quarter of 2019, we currently expect the combined company to generate revenue for the full year 2019 period in the range of $130 million to $135 million, with gross margins in the upper 60s. However, as you can appreciate, we will continue to review and refine our views in the combined company's revenue prospects following the closing of the merger.

We plan to introduce formal guidance for the combined company following the transaction's closing.

In terms of strategic rationale, this transaction provides greater access to an underpenetrated global hair restoration market, positions the combined company as a true leader in hair restoration with ARTAS and NeoGraft, leverages complementary strengths of Venus Concept’s and Restoration Robotics’ R&D expertise and IP that could be applied to other aesthetic platforms longer-term, use of increased scale of the combined company to drive favorable improved margins and an enhanced path to profitability relative to standalone Restoration Robotics.

Concurrent with the closing of the transaction, the company anticipates affecting a reverse stock split. The company expects to have approximately 283.2 million shares outstanding, or approximately 18.9 million shares outstanding after giving effect to an anticipated 1 per 15 reverse stock split, and after taking into account the shares issued to the former Venus Concept shareholders in the merger, shares issued as part of the $21 million equity investments and shares issued upon conversion of the $5 million convertible note.

From a leadership and governance perspective, the combined company will be led by Dom Serofino as Chief Executive Officer, I will be serving as Chief Financial Officer and we expect Mark Hair, Chief Financial Officer of Restoration Robotics will lead the integration of the combined business. The Board of Directors of the combined company will consist of nine members, seven from Venus Concept’s Board of Directors; Domenic Serafino, CEO; Juliet Bakker, Scott Barry, Garheng Kong, Louise Lacchin, Fritz LaPorte and Tony Natale; and two from Restoration Robotics’ Board of Directors: Fred Moll and Keith Sullivan.

Now, let me turn the call over to Mark Hair, Chief Financial Officer of Restoration Robotics, who will provide a brief summary of Restoration Robotics’ fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results. Mark?

Mark Hair

Thanks, Dominic. Total Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $6.7 million, a 14% increase from $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Total revenue for the full year 2018 was $22.0 million or a 3% increase from $21.3 million for the full year 2017.

For the full year 2018, 60% of total revenue was generated in the US and 40% came from markets outside the US. For the full year 2017, 42% of the revenue was generated in the US markets. Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.6 million, down from $2.8 million in 2017. Total gross profit for the full year 2018 was $9.5 million, an increase from $9.1 million over the full year of 2017 or a 4% increase year-over-year.

Gross Margin for fourth quarter was 39% compared to 47% gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2017. Gross margin for the full year 2018 was 43%, flat from full year of 2017.Gross Margin was driven by the implementation of certain cost efficiencies, partially offset by higher initial manufacturing, warranty and other costs associated with the launch of ARTAS iX.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $9.8 million, a 49% increase from $6.6 million in the fourth quarter 2017. Total operating expenses for the full year 2018 were $35.4 million, an increase of 34% from $26.4 million for the full year 2017.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $7.9 million or $0.20 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.1 million or $0.04 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loss for the full year 2018 was $28.6 million or $0.86 per share compared to $17.8 million or $2.42 per share for the full year of 2017. Total cash and cash equivalents was $16.1 million as of December 31, 2018.

Now, let me turn the call back to Ryan and Dom for closing remarks. Ryan?

Ryan Rhodes

Thanks, Mark. We appreciate everyone's participation on this morning's call to discuss the merger transaction between Restoration Robotics and Venus Concept. We are excited to partner with Venus Concept team as we look to leverage the recent second half of 2018, the launch of ARTAS iX robotic system as well as looking forward to accelerate market adoption. Dom?

Domenic Serafino

Thanks, Ryan. In closing, we want to reiterate our belief that the combination of Restoration Robotics and Venus Concept provides us with a competitive advantage in an extremely attractive global hair restoration market. When combined with the differentiated approach to the aesthetic business Venus has created over our nine year history, we have the potential to be one of the most disruptive medical aesthetics companies in the industry.

Most importantly, we have a very high confidence in our ability to execute against this growth opportunity because we believe the employees of both of these organizations share consistency, and vision, corporate philosophy and this is integral to our combined company of achieving our goals.

We look forward to providing more details related to this exciting merger in the near future.

With that, operator, let me turn it back to you.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation. Everyone, have a great day.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A