General Electric: 'It's A Game Of Inches'

This is why the GE stock price is still about 20 percent below where it was before Mr. Culp and will continue to stay there until a vision is presented.

Larry Culp, GE CEO, is still not telling us much about the future vision he sees and continues to allude to the problems of moving rapidly beyond its current difficulties.

The picture coming out of General Electric these days is not very encouraging and not very thorough.

Well, we are getting more and more of a picture of what General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) looks like from the inside.

Larry Culp, GE CEO, spoke on a conference call Thursday, and fundamentally told the world, “This is a game of inches, every single day.”

In his own way, Mr. Culp is telling us that the situation inside of General Electric was much worse than most believed it to be.

This is very important, because Mr. Culp is going through the most difficult portion of his time as the leader of General Electric. In a turnaround situation, the time between the “new person” taking over and his delivery of the “new “vision for a company is crucial. It is a time in which investors make a decision to “trust” the new chief, or to develop a skeptical attitude toward the new leader.

Readers of this post know that I have been somewhat skeptical of Mr. Culp in articles like “General Electric and It's Credibility Problem” and “Has Mr. Culp Gotten GE Within His Grasp.”

His initial contacts with the public I felt were weak and lacked any kind of a vision that investors could buy into.

Investors apparently thought so too as the price of General Electric stock has dropped significantly since Mr. Culp took over and continues to trade about 20 percent or more below his “starting time” price.

The idea that this turnaround is a “game of inches” gives insight into the fact that there is more going on at Genera Electric than just an ordinary turnaround.

Although Mr. Culp may not be the dynamic, driving turnaround artist that some have wanted for the GE job, he does have his own style and it does not seem to be very dramatic.

And, General Electric may be so complex that our expectations about how the turnaround might go were overly optimistic.

For example, Mr. Culp has previously declined to provide detailed financial targets as he spent time reviewing the company. “Last week he gave a hint of the struggles ahead by revealing that GE’s portfolio of industrial businesses will fail to produce cash this year.”

He revealed the fact that GE will have a net cash outflow in 2019 of approximately $2.0 billion.

He is busy cutting costs and cutting debt.

But, he has not given us a vision of the future.

All he will say is that the near term can be considered to be “reset years.”

In “resetting,” however, he may be encountering other internal battles that he has to win before he can do too much. For example, GE has overhauled its board in the past two years.

The board has shrunk from 18 members to its current level of 10. So far, only 10 directors have been nominated for shareholders to elect at the next annual meeting, although the company says it still plans to have a total of 12.

A total of 15 directors have retired since former Chairman Jeff Immelt’s last annual meeting in 2017.

And, this leads to another concern as the latest two members of the board to resign served on the board’s audit committee. Here we are realizing the inbred difficulties that existed within the company.

For one, the company’s accounting is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department. Where was the board oversight?

The company’s auditor, KMPG, has been GE’s auditor for more than a century. And still, the annual proxy filing on Friday also disclosed that GE paid $132.5 million in audit or audit-related fees to KPMG last year. How inbred can you be?

But, GE asked shareholders to support its decision to keep KPMG, its auditor for more than a century, for 2019, but said it would evaluate other audit firms for the following year.

However, last year only 64.9 percent of GE shareholders voted to retain the firm.

The weeding out was necessary, but weeding out takes time and takes politics. It does not happen overnight. And, it does not help you define the future.

So we go into next year and beyond?

General Electric, the US industrial group, has indicated that it expects adjusted earnings to fall as much as 23 percent this year. So, don’t get your hopes up for a stunning performance in the near future. But by 2020, and increasingly into 2021, the company expects those factors to diminish and cash flow to turn positive again.

To some analysts, even this seems to be wishful thinking. You can find a lot of naysayers out there that believe that things are sufficiently bad enough internally that the only thing that really can be done is to break up the company.

This is why the Culp-factor must come into play.

Mr. Culp must at some time provide his picture of the future. And, the picture must be more that the view that these years are “reset years” or that “it’s a game of inches.”

Given the problems that exist inside, he could be afraid of promising too much, more than he can realistically deliver. And, of course, we don’t want him erring on this side of the equation.

These hints may be telling us something about how much trouble GE was really experiencing and how difficult it is going to be to more forward. But, it does not tell us what Mr. Culp sees as the eventual GE. And, it is this vision that investors will either grab hold of…or, let go.

The market test will be the ultimate judge.

Right now, I don’t see much market enthusiasm for Mr. Culp and for the tidbits that Mr. Culp has provided the investment world, so far. This may be a good reason why the GE stock price may remain in the $7.00 to $11.00 range for the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.