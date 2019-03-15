Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Has Hit A Ceiling For Now

Solaris unlikely to keep its momentum up

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) provides supply chain management and logistics solutions to the energy industry, including mobile and permanent infrastructure that increases proppant throughput capacity. I think SOI’s robust revenue growth over the past several quarters before Q4 2018 will come to a halt in Q1. SOI’s stock price is not likely to show positive momentum in the short term. However, SOI’s continuous adaptation of industry trend makes it a steady growth candidate on a medium-to-long-term basis.

To diversify the Permian-centric growth model, Solaris is looking to set foot in the Northeast region, the DJ Basin, and the Rockies. SOI is also foraying into the mobile chemical management system and fully delivered systems, which can be its next growth catalyst. The recent crude oil price volatility and the resulting tightness in the upstream companies’ capex budget are SOI’s primary concerns. The company has decided not to introduce any more mobile proppant system until the energy market scenario improves. To generate positive FCF, the company plans to reduce capex in FY2019. Although it has initiated dividend payment recently, which signals the management’s ability to increase shareholders’ return, the sustainability of such program would depend on the company’s ability to generate FCF on a more consistent basis.

In the past year, SOI’s stock price has decreased by ~13% and outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by 34% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing SOI’s Q4 2018 and FY2018 financial results

In Q4 2018, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s top line remained steady compared to Q3 2018. On a year-over-year basis, the company’s revenue increased remarkably in Q4 2018. From Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, its revenues increased by 127%. During Q4 2018, SOI added fourteen mobile proppant management systems and three mobile chemical management systems to the fleet. Despite that, what affected the Q4 results adversely was 6% lower system revenue days compared to Q3. The metric was down for SOI in Q4 following the typical customer budget exhaustion by the end of a year and commodity price volatility. From Q3 to Q4, the WTI crude oil price declined by 34%, which led to completion activity slowdown in many unconventional resources. Some of these shales, including the Permian, were also affected by infrastructure inadequacy issues in Q4.

On the other hand, SOI’s FY2018 top line increased resulting from a 241% rise in the number of systems in fleets and a 142% increase in system revenue days. The company’s revenues increased by 192% from FY2017 to FY2018, while its net income increased by 282% during this period. While SOI’s total operating costs and expense also increased, its rate of growth (133%) was lower than the revenue’s growth rate, which resulted in higher operating margin. Solaris keeps personnel costs down by renting its proprietary system to the third parties and not operating them. As many upstream operators use SOI’s fully delivered solutions, therefore replacing the existing system rental structure, SOI’s operating margin benefits.

In this context, you may want to get an idea of the company’s premier product and service offerings. SOI’s mobile proppant management systems provide large inventory buffer at the blender in a relatively small footprint. Solaris’ standard Solaris Mobile Proppant Management System has 2.5 million pounds of vertical proppant storage capacity. On top of the standard offering, SOI’s six-silo system contains three times the on-site sand storage capacity that occupies smaller space than a conventional system. SOI has ~one-third share of the mobile proppant management systems market and exited FY2018 with 160 fleets.

The other key growth area for SOI is the Mobile Chemical System. This now represents another growth potential, mainly after SOI added it as a new product line. The system simplifies the way chemicals are delivered, stored, mixed and ordered at the well site. In doing so, it can potentially reduce additional well site labor. On top of that, the company has also introduced last mile proppant management service which can boost revenues in 2019.

What are SOI’s new offerings in the pipeline?

AutoHopper system: In 2019, the most notable product that will come out of SOI’s stable is the AutoHopper system. The system is expected to eliminate multiple people from the well site which will keep operating costs down at the current price, thus improving margin. Overall, for a majority part of 2019, SOI’s management expects the pricing for its offerings to remain flat. While some its competitors such as U.S. Silica (SLCA), Proppant Express Solutions, LLC, Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP), National Oilwell Varco (NOV) are investing in capex, SOI’s management believes its products and services have the edge to withstand increased competition.

Fully delivered systems: In this context, it will be pertinent to discuss a bit more on SOI’s fully delivered systems. The system allows flexibility of unloading trucks and moving them off the well site through multiple unloading points. Although this system currently constitutes a fraction of SOI’s total product portfolio, its share has been growing over the past quarters. The system is likely to add to SOI’s contribution margin. However, the operating margin on the new system can be low due to the higher costs involved with procuring trucking. SOI has recently integrated the Solaris Lens software with third-party trucking software solutions to provide full visibility of the trucks moving from vendor-to-well site for certain customers. This is expected to drive down the trucking costs and improve efficiencies by being able to manage the logistics.

In-house manufacturing: While SOI was initially outsourcing its 6-silos trucks, over the past couple of years, it has manufactured 116 of this in-house. This reduced its dependence on third parties by 30% to 40%. As a result, its cost of manufacturing a chemical system will be significantly lower compared to procuring them from third-party vendors.

Is SOI looking for scope outside the Permian?

Outside of the Permian, Solaris Infrastructure is primarily looking to diversify its footprint into the Northeast region, the DJ Basin, and the Rockies. Regarding its plans, this is what the management commented in the Q4 call,

We got interest in a lot of basins for different reasons. We look in the Northeast as we've mentioned footprint and the chemical side is a big challenge. And so this cleans up a significant portion of footprint and a lot of these pads in the Northeast are very tight. And then we're actually moving into the DJ basin. We've never had one of our sand systems in the DJ basin but we expect to have our chem system in the DJ basin shortly. So it's actually a new market for us, while we have grown pretty significantly in the Rockies broadly. On the sand side, we've actually not been in the DJ basin. So, I think from an opportunity perspective there's nothing inherent to the Permian versus any other basin that was within our opportunity.

SOI’s 12-pack silo system lacks demand

For larger frac requirements, SOI has developed a 12-silo system that can store 5 million pounds of proppant and can deliver sand at an average rate of 23,000 pounds per minute. According to SOI’s estimates, the increases storage capacity can achieve complete approximately 50% more frac stages per day and reduce completion time by three wells per day. However, at the moment, the larger capacity system has not found much offtake because its 6-solo system is efficiently performing and holds enough inventories to supply regularly at most of the fracs.

SOI’s Q1 2019 and FY2019 outlook

Pushed back by the current headwinds in the upstream energy activity, SOI’s revenues will likely decline by 5% in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018, per its management estimates. In Q4, the company’s free cash flows were positive, although in FY2018, its FCF was negative $44 million as a result of its massive investments in additional proppant management fleets. In FY2019, the company expects to reduce its capex considerably (69% down) from FY2018 following its decision to not to roll out new mobile proppant systems and near-completion of the Kingfisher facility. In Q1 2019, SOI is expected to maintain the positive FCF trend, which it should carry throughout FY2019.

In Q1 2019, the company is likely to build seven more chemical systems. The first of the chemical units have already transitioned at the full revenue rate. However, due to the completions activity headwinds in Q1 and the uncertainty around operators’ spending pace for 2019, SOI will not roll out any additional proppant systems until there is further clarification on the industry sentiment.

Free cash flow and capex funding

SOI has a low long-term debt level. Its debt-to-equity (equity includes Solaris LLC’s non-controlling interest) is 0.04x. Being a lowly leveraged company is an attractive feature. When energy price nose-dives, the company’s earnings dip, and servicing of debt becomes difficult. SOI is better equipped to survive a downturn compared to many of its OFS industry peers. ProPetro’s (PUMP) debt-to-equity stands at 0.18x, Select Energy Services’ (WTTR) debt-to-equity stands at 0.09x, and Keane Group’s (FRAC) debt-to-equity stands at 0.66x.

SOI’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased significantly (330% up) in FY2018 compared to FY2017. This resulted not only from the stupendous organic revenue growth but also from $26.0 million received in December 2018 as consideration for amending a seven-year transloading agreement. Despite that, SOI’s free cash flow (or FCF) was a negative $44 million in FY2018, because its capex exceeded CFO during the year. SOI used a significant amount in investing activities to increase the new systems and chemicals systems manufacturing. I have discussed SOI’s FCF generation plans earlier in the article.

On October 9, 2018, Solaris filed a universal shelf registration statement. Under the Universal Shelf, Solaris may offer and sell up to $500 million of stocks and debt to fund its capital programs in three years. Despite negative free cash flow, SOI has strong liquidity between its available liquidity and funds from securities sales.

SOI initiates dividend

In December 2018, SOI declared a $0.10 quarterly dividend per share. This translates into an annual payout of $0.40 and a forward dividend yield of 2.59%. However, SOI needs to see improve its free cash flow to sustain dividend payments.

What does SOI’s relative valuation say?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.5x. Based on sell-side analysts EBITDA estimates for the next four quarters, as provided by Thomson Reuters, SOI’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.9x. Between Q2 2017 and Q4 2018, SOI’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 29.7x. So, SOI is currently trading at a discount to its past seven-quarter average.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because analysts expect SOI’s EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. SOI’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (PUMP, WTTR, and FRAC) average of 4.9x.

Analysts’ rating on SOI

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, ten sell-side analysts rated SOI a “buy” in March 2019 (includes strong buys), while one recommended a “hold”. None recommended a “sell” on SOI. The analysts’ consensus target price for SOI is $20.3, which at SOI’s current price yields ~27% returns.

What’s the take on SOI?

SOI faces competition from the traditional proppant and chemical producers and transporters but has gained market share over the years through silo-based sand storage systems and large capacity mobile proppant systems. To diversify the Permian-centric growth model, Solaris is looking to set foot in the Northeast region, the DJ Basin, and the Rockies. SOI is also foraying into the mobile chemical management system and fully delivered systems, which can be its next growth catalyst. SOI’s goal is to automate the delivery of water, chemical, and proppant from the vendor to the blender.

The challenges for SOI are crude oil price weakness and the resulting tightness in the upstream companies’ capex budget. Completion activity slowdown has reduced the overall demand for fracking and affected SOI’s short-term outlook. The company has decided not to introduce any more mobile proppant system until the energy market scenario improves. SOI’s annual free cash flow has been negative since FY2016. To generate positive FCF, the company plans to reduce capex in FY2019. Although it has initiated dividend payments recently, which signals the management’s ability to increase shareholders’ return, the sustainability of such program would depend on the company’s ability to generate FCF on a more consistent basis.

I think SOI’s revenue robust growth over the past several quarters before Q4 2018 will decelerate in Q1. The company’s stock price is not likely to show positive momentum in the short term. However, SOI’s continuous adaptation of industry trend makes it a steady growth candidate on a medium-to-long-term basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.