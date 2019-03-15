Revisiting Boot Barn After The Holiday Season

Shares are trading well above my fair value estimate, and I do not recommend adding new shares at the current market price.

Boot Barn reported stellar performance figures for the holiday season, and I believe the growth story of the company is intact.

Overview

I covered Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) in a detailed research article last December in which I arrived at a fair value estimate of just over $21, which represented an upside of over 40% at the prevailing market price on the day I published the article. Since then, Boot Barn has gained in leaps and bounces, and is now trading a notch above $28, and investors who were keen to buy BOOT on the day I recommended would be sitting on a handsome return of 68%.

BOOT performance since the initial article

This significant appreciation in the share price can be attributed to two sources.

The rise of crude oil prices in the last couple of months. Stellar Q3 earnings results.

Now that the share price has appreciated over and beyond my estimate, this article serves as a follow-up research piece on the future outlook of BOOT from the current price levels.

Analysis of Fiscal Q3 performance

Boot Barn reported fiscal Q3 earnings results in early February, and this resulted in a stock price jump of more than 8% in the market, as the company reported a stellar performance and painted an optimistic outlook for its future operations.

Revenue jumped up by close to 13% in fiscal Q3 2019 against the performance in fiscal Q3 2018, which marks a significant improvement from its prior year figures. This surge was fueled by digital sales and organic sales through higher same-store sales. The trend is clearly positive for the company, and I expect online sales to grow meaningfully for many periods to come.

Boot Barn reported same-store sales growth of 9.2%, and double digit growth in online sales, and such robust growth figures were instrumental in the recent spike of Boot Barn shares.

The company opened two new stores during the quarter, and this falls in line with the plan to open 18 new stores in FY2019. In line with higher costs related to new store openings and an uptick in costs of existing stores, coupled with higher incentive payments, resulted in an overall increase in operating costs. This is a trend that I expect to continue.

Despite the uptick seen in operating costs, operating profit margin improved from 10.6% to 11.4% supported by higher gross profit margins.

Profit margin comparison

Boot Barn generated $67 million in free cash flow in Q3, which is a significant improvement from the figures reported in earlier periods. I believe the improving free cash flow-generating ability of Boot Barn will be a catalyst for growth in the future, as the company can increasingly afford to invest millions of dollars to improve the in-store experience of customers and even open up new stores in key markets.

The same-store sales growth of 9.2% is a notch above the average same store sales growth rate over the last 36 quarters, but the same-store sales growth rate declined for the third consecutive quarter. However, I believe this should not ring any alarm bells for investors for the time being, as the reported growth rates can still be considered stellar.

Boot Barn continues to have a significant portion of debt in its capital structure, but as noted in the previous article, the financial health of the company has improved significantly over the last several years. For now, I believe investors should feel comfortable with this high level of debt in the capital structure, as the company is improving its free cash flow meaningfully, and is probably at the late end of its expansion cycle.

Overall, I believe the holiday season performance of Boot Barn falls in line with the bigger picture that I have for the company, and I expect to see stellar financial performance from the company for many periods to come.

Growth prospects

Boot Barn is focused on improving its online presence and providing a streamlined online buying experience to its customers. I believe this strategy will continue to drive the popularity of its brand and will help the company complete more sales in regions in which the company doesn’t have physical stores.

On the other hand, I believe this strategy clearly addresses the growing demand to purchase goods online. Over the last many years, e-commerce has developed to become a strong force in the retail segment, and Boot Barn is tapping into this opportunity nicely in my opinion.

The most attractive part of the business strategy of BOOT is how the company management is trying to integrate the online and in-store experience. For example, the company has launched a boot selector named RangeFinder, which enables customers to select the choice of their boots using a tablet, which improves the in-store experience significantly in my opinion. I expect this strategy to result in higher in-store conversions, as this provides a streamlined and convenient shopping experience to potential customers. This boot selector facility is currently available in 40 stores and the initial success has prompted the management to roll out RangeFinder to more stores in the future.

Driving same-store sales higher is a key growth objective of the company and the company is introducing a variety of features to achieve this.

Online Outpost is another innovative service offered online to customers in which the customers can buy the products online and pick-up in store. Once again, this provides a much needed level of convenience to customers and I expect this service to gain traction in the next few years.

The best thing about this strategy is that customers will visit the store at the end of the day to complete the purchase. Plus, this provides an opportunity for Boot Barn to cross-sell other products to customers.

Boot Barn’s new policy to allow customers to return online purchased merchandise in-store is clearly a strategy aimed at closing the sale in-store. I believe this provides flexibility to customers and increased retention ratios for the company.

I believe having a robust process to manage returns and exchanges is very important to the success of Boot Barn in the future, as the retail industry is centered on customers, and a highly satisfied customer base should provide the company with significant competitive advantages in the future. It is apparent that the company will have to compete against renowned names in the online retail industry in the future, and a loyal customer base would help Boot Barn stay afloat in a highly competitive marketplace.

Boot Barn is focused on streamlining the products available on online stores as well. During the last quarter, the company was able to improve its profit margins from online sales, as the company removed low margin products from their online stores and focused on showcasing the exclusive brands portfolio online. This way, we can expect the company to earn higher margins from online sales, which would be a catalyst for growth moving forward, as the online segment is expected to account for a significant portion of sales in the future. The penetration of exclusive brands is expected to grow higher for many years to come, and this will provide a boost to profit margins.

Finally, the management initiative to expand the store base will also add new revenue streams for the company in future periods. Even though these are capital-intensive projects, I believe Boot Barn is correct to expand its store base as the company is earning attractive returns from its existing stores and is in a position to replicate this in new stores.

Overall, I believe the growth story of Boot Barn is intact and I continue to like the business strategy of the company.

Valuation

Boot Barn is still trading close to the lower end of the consensus analyst estimate, and has an upside of 12% to the average consensus analyst estimate.

However, despite being a fan of the company operations and the growth story, I believe BOOT is trading in fair value territory and would not recommend buying at the current market price. The share price has indeed grown significantly over the last 3 months, and I believe a negative development in the form of lower oil drilling activities or even an economic slowdown will result in BOOT shedding some of this gain.

Shares are now trading at a trailing P/E of over 21, and the forward P/E of 19 more than reflects the expected growth of the company.

Considering the margin of safety for investors who initiated their positions in December, holding the shares at the current market price is the best way forward in my opinion.

Risks & Challenges

Boot Barn receives orders from oil exploration companies for the work wear segment, so a significant decline in oil prices will result in lower orders from these companies as the workforce will become thin. Historically, Boot Barn earnings have been severely hurt when oil prices remained at depressed levels for an extended time period. Even though the company has actively diversified its revenue sources, the work wear segment still accounts for close to 30% of sales, and any negative development in this segment will be felt meaningfully.

The company is expanding its store network and is poised to open more stores in the near future. Even though this strategy has driven company earnings in the last several years, a slowdown in economic growth will adversely affect the ability of the company to acquire a new customer base in new regions, and expected payback periods of these investments will become longer.

Conclusion

Boot Barn reported stellar performance during the holiday season. The overall growth story is intact and the company is set to meet the guidance provided earlier in 2018. I expect the company to grow for many years to come, but at the same time, there are inherent risks of investing in this company. Even though I continue to appreciate the business strategy of Boot Barn, investing at the current market price provides limited upside potential in my opinion and fails to provide an attractive risk-adjusted return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.