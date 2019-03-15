By How Much Will Procter & Gamble Raise Its Dividend Next Month?

Procter & Gamble (PG) has raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years. It thus belongs to the group of dividend kings. However, due to its disappointing business performance, it has raised its dividend by only 2.7% per year on average in the last four years. Nevertheless, as the company has greatly improved its performance lately, it is likely to accelerate dividend growth. Therefore, the big question is what dividend hike its shareholders should be expecting next month.

The headwinds

Procter & Gamble is a unique consumer products giant that sells its products in more than 180 countries and generates more than $66 B in annual revenues. Its portfolio consists of numerous products, which have a strong brand name. Thanks to the strength of its brands, the company has been able to achieve the 5th-longest dividend growth streak in the stock market.

However, Procter & Gamble has exhibited poor business performance during the last decade. It has failed to grow its revenues meaningfully for six consecutive years and its earnings for a whole decade. The poor performance has resulted from the increased competition, which has heated more than ever in the retail sector. Consumers have become more price-sensitive than ever and thus private-label products have gained significant market share while dollar stores have become more popular. In addition, large retailers, such as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), have engaged in a fierce price war and thus exert great pressure on their suppliers for lower prices. All these headwinds have exerted great pressure on the margins of Procter & Gamble. To be sure, its gross and operating margins have remained essentially flat for a whole decade, around 50% and 20%, respectively.

The turnaround

Procter & Gamble has been going through a major restructuring phase in the last few years. The company has divested almost 2/3 of its brands, in an effort to get rid of the slow-growth, low-margin products and maintain the ones with the strongest growth prospects and highest margins. Moreover, in this way, management will be able to focus much more efficiently on the most potent brands. This restructuring plan has reduced the number of brands from 170 to 65 and will eventually reduce the number of product categories from 16 to 6. This streamlining will also help reduce the high level of bureaucracy, which has burdened the company for years.

The restructuring plan has already begun to bear fruit. The consumer products giant has achieved 4% organic sales growth in each of the last two quarters, much better than the 1%-2% growth reported in the preceding four quarters.

Source: Investor Presentation

Organic sales are currently growing at a single-digit rate in developed markets and at a double-digit rate in emerging regions. Moreover, management expects to grow the core earnings per share by 5% this year and the currency-adjusted core earnings per share by 13%. That will mark a great improvement from the stagnant results of the last several years.

Dividend

Procter & Gamble belongs to the rare group of dividend kings, with 62 consecutive years of dividend growth. However, it has disappointed its shareholders in recent years due to its low dividend growth rate. The company has raised its dividend by only 2.7% per year on average in the last four years.

Nevertheless, the lackluster dividend hikes resulted from the absence of earnings growth. As the company has eventually managed to return to its growth trajectory, it is likely to accelerate dividend growth going forward. Moreover, its payout ratio has significantly improved, from 84% in 2016 to 69% now. The improved payout ratio and the bright growth prospects bode well for the dividend hikes in the upcoming years.

During the last decade, Procter & Gamble has grown its dividend at a 7.4% average annual rate. Thanks to its improved growth prospects, the company is likely to offer a dividend hike that is more in line with its historical average next month. Therefore, I expect the company to raise its quarterly dividend by about 6%, from $0.717 to $0.76. In such a case, the stock will be offering a 3.0% dividend yield after its upcoming dividend hike.

The yield would be much higher, but the stock has enjoyed an impressive 42% rally in the last ten months. Such a steep rally is very unusual for this slow-moving stock but it reflects the market’s enthusiasm over the return of the company to growth mode after a whole decade. The rally also reflects the confidence of the investing community that the recent improvement of Procter & Gamble is only the beginning of a sustained growth trajectory.

Some investors may be disappointed by the 3.0% forward dividend yield of Procter & Gamble. However, they should note that this yield is much higher than the 1.8% yield of the S&P. Moreover, Procter & Gamble is markedly resilient to recessions thanks to the essential nature of its products. In the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, the earnings per share of the consumer products giant fell only 1.6% in 2009 and 1.4% in 2010. This resilience is paramount, given the absence of a recession for a whole decade.

Final thoughts

Procter & Gamble has disappointed its shareholders with the absence of earnings growth and its lackluster dividend hikes in the last four years. However, the company has gone through a major restructuring plan, which has eventually begun to bear fruit. The company has thus returned to growth mode and is likely to accelerate dividend growth going forward. Therefore, I expect management to announce a 6% dividend hike next month, when it is expected to raise the dividend for a 63rd consecutive year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.