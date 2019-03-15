CME And Intercontinental Exchange: Playing The Volatility Game

We believe that the strategic position and the competitive advantages of their business models justify their relatively high valuations.

CME presents a better position to benefit from higher volatility in the interest rate and equity products due to its high concentration in these markets.

Within the finance sector, few companies have a diversification of products that allow them to obtain benefits in both bullish and bear markets. The volatility in the markets seen in the last months of 2018 has brought significant profits to both CME Group, Inc. (CME) and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE). These exchange companies saw their trading volumes increase as fund managers required more liquid assets and hedging products to diversify their portfolios.

The news related to the Brexit, commercial tension between China and the US, and uncertainty about another possible government shutdown led to better results than expected in the last quarter of both companies.

CME saw a 31% increase in its transactions during the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of market volatility, a period that reached 20 million contracts a day on average. This increase, driven by assets such as indexes and interest rates, allowed the company to report revenues of $1.24 billion, an increase of 37% compared to the previous year.

For its part, ICE also benefited from this increase in volatility since the company reported a rise of 20% in its average daily volume in the same period, supported by higher transactions in energy products, interest rates, and indices. This increase was reflected in an improvement in revenues of 14%, reaching $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The product diversification of these exchange, which covers the entire range of financial products, means that the strength of one asset class offsets the weakness of another. We believe that the business models of CME and ICE enjoy some competitive advantages derived from a network effect, intangible assets, and cost advantages.

With this in mind, we estimate that the performance of both business models, as well as the value of their shares, depends to a great extent on a few factors such as volume and volatility, intangible assets, and dividend policies. Below, we will discuss each of these points in more detail, highlighting the relative position that both companies have.

Trading Volume And Rising Volatility

In addition to the diversity of assets managed by an exchange business or the number of participants it attracts, the quantity of securities traded during a period will depend to some degree on the volatility of the markets. During 2017, the number of transactions for both interest rate and equity products fell below historical averages for both companies. The accommodative monetary policy implemented by the Federal Reserve during recent years seems to have created a state of complacency between managers and investors who demanded less and fewer coverage products.

The volatility that had remained at historically low levels throughout 2017, as measured by the CBOE index, saw a rebound in early 2018 as a result of widespread fears among investors and managers.

Looking closely at the factors that influenced volatility per product line, we believe that:

Interest rates: The volume of interest rate contracts have seen an increase over the last couple of years as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve. Additionally, a higher issuance of Treasury bills by the Treasury Department in the US caused the volume to surge.

The volume of interest rate contracts have seen an increase over the last couple of years as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve. Additionally, a higher issuance of Treasury bills by the Treasury Department in the US caused the volume to surge. Equity and derivatives: The uncertainties generated by US foreign trade policies, as well as its economic policies, have shaken the stock market recently. These fears have caused the number of transactions for equity products and indexes to skyrocket rapidly. Similarly, future contracts and options that served as coverage saw a significant increase in volume in times of stress.

With this in mind, we believe that CME presents a better position to benefit from higher volatility in interest rate and equity products since the volume of contracts coming from these assets represents 51% and 19%. In contrast, ICE depends to a greater extent on the transactions and clearing services of its energy futures and options contracts, which represented 40% of its total trading and clearing revenue.

On the other hand, although volatility for 2019 is not expected to be as flat as in 2017, we don't see an immediate spike in the CBOE index, as it seems to be returning in the range of 12 to 15 points. Likewise, contract volumes for January and February, both for CME and ICE, seem to indicate that the interest and equity markets return to a state of calmness.

Intangible Assets And New Products

Although the volatility of markets such as equity, interest rates, and energy bring specific benefits to both companies, the greatest strength of the exchange businesses comes from the value of their intangible assets and from the additional products they can offer to customers. While the most important source of revenue for both CME and ICE comes from transaction fees and clearing services, the distribution of data and information services has become an excellent way to generate additional revenue from orders flow.

In this area, ICE has been one of the first exchange businesses that began selling market data, identifying that their proprietary datasets have great value for customers. Increasingly, financial companies consume large amounts of data as they rely more on algorithms and quantitative models to perform transactions. ICE's investment in the capture, storage, processing, analysis, and connectivity platforms has generated a valuable intangible asset that now contributes 34% of total revenues during 2018.

In contrast, CME is lagging in this area. The market data business that provides historical information on futures, stocks, OTC, cash, and swaps, represents less than 10% of the total revenues of the company.

Source: Data extracted from the SEC.

Although large financial companies have become dependent on the use of this data, this line of business seems to present higher uncertainty due to the increase in regulations. An example of this is the SEC's decision to regulate some charges on the use of market information that exchanges such as Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) and NYSE charge to brokers. As we discussed in our article on the SEC ruling, while these regulations have not had a significant impact on this type of revenue, investors have begun to question the extent to which excessive regulation will affect the operations of this line of business in the future.

Dividend Policy And Quick Valuations

The strong free cash flow generated has allowed CME to maintain an active dividend policy as a way to return capital to investors. For its part, ICE commits to repurchase shares and pay dividends that have allowed it to maintain a yield within the same range over the years.

CME returned a total of $1.6 billion in the form of dividends to shareholders during 2018. Its dividend policy consists of the payment of a regular dividend plus a variable dividend that the board of directors determined at the end of each fiscal year. For 2019, the company declared that the regular dividend would be $0.75 per share which is paid quarterly, while the variable dividend would be $1.75 which was paid on January 16, 2019.

For its part, ICE seems to focus on returning capital through the repurchase of shares. During 2018, the company bought back shares with a value of $1.2 billion, having authorized for 2019 about $2.0 billion. On the dividend side, the company paid a total of $555 million, representing a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share.

Although both companies maintain somewhat higher valuations from a PS and PE ratios perspective, we believe that the strategic position and the competitive advantages of their business models justify these values. Since there are few exchange companies, the effect that CME and ICE have on the markets they operate is almost monopolistic.

In the short and medium term, we believe that CME maintains a better position to benefit from volatility in the interest rate and equity markets, given that revenues still keep a high concentration in these transactions. We see that any increase in volatility has translated into a quick appreciation of the stock. We recommend new investors to keep in mind the somewhat high ratios before investing.

On the other hand, we see that ICE offers a better value compared to the current price of its shares, as suggested by its EV to EBITDA ratios. The diversification of the company's revenue seems to us a positive feature. However, we note that both investors and analysts have shown little enthusiasm in the revenue from data and analytics services, which has kept the stock's valuations slightly below their historical average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.