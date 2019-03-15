Dividend Champion Spotlight: Chubb Limited

The stock trades near fair value. The safe but steady nature of the business should encourage investors to seek a discounted valuation.

Our ongoing "Dividend Champion Spotlight" series focuses on the various publicly traded companies with 25 years or more of consecutive dividend increases. We review the driving forces behind their prolonged success, and gauge their outlook for the years to come. Today's profile highlights a new addition to the Dividend Champion club in Chubb Limited (CB). Chubb Limited provides insurance products (mainly property and casualty) to both individuals and businesses around the globe. The company's conservative nature make Chubb Limited a "slow and steady" income producer that dividend growth investors should become familiar with.

Chubb Limited is an insurance provider that has been operating since being founded in 1985. The company provides a host of insurance products centered around property and casualty to customers in 54 countries worldwide.

Although the company operates globally, the United States is Chubb's largest market. It contributes 63% of total company revenues. In all, Chubb does more than $32 billion in annual revenues, making it the world's largest publicly traded P&C insurance company.

Performance Overview

The business saw a huge shakeup in 2016 when it executed a huge $29.5 billion merger with ACE Limited. This deal almost doubled revenues, and skewed earnings per share as equity was issued as part of the merger terms. Since the merger completed, both revenue and EPS have grown at a low single digit rate. The increased scale of the business provides economic benefits, but Chubb is certainly "slow and steady" from a growth standpoint.

We evaluate the performance of insurance companies a bit differently than most companies. Perhaps the best metric for measuring the operational effectiveness of an insurance company is the combined ratio. The combined ratio is measured as a percentage, and essentially measures the amount of funds paid out in claims against what is taken in by the company as premiums. A company with a combined ratio greater than 100% is paying out more than it is taking in, and a ratio less than 100% represents profit that the insurance is making from a favorable ratio.

There are other ways that insurance companies profit (primarily interest earned on the company's pool of assets), but the combined ratio is both a metric of profitability and how well-run the company is run. Chubb's sustained ratio of below 100% speaks to the quality of the business - especially when the ratio is quite a bit better than the industry peer group.

Before moving on, we want to check out the balance sheet. A company with liquidity needs such as an insurance company will usually be run in a conservative manner in order to be able to cover its obligations in the event that a high number of claims occur. This is the case with Chubb. The company carries $12.9 billion of debt on its books, but carries $63.2 billion in capital. It also carries a hefty net loss reserve of $47.0 billion (which covers commitments to policy holders). The company holds a high quality Aa3 rating from Moody's with a positive outlook.

Dividend Overview

Chubb Limited is a new addition to the dividend champions club with 25 years of consecutive dividend increases. The dividend is paid out every quarter, and totals an annual sum of $2.92 per share. The current yield of 2.18% is somewhat soft, as investors can do better with 10 year US Treasuries (offering 2.62%).

Sometimes a dividend stock offers a lower yield because it exhibits growth that suppresses that yield. In the case of Chubb, that isn't necessarily the case. Chubb's dividend used to grow a bit more aggressively, with a 10 year CAGR of 10.2%. However despite a payout ratio that is just 24% of cash flow, the dividend growth rate has plummeted to a 3 year CAGR of 2.9%. Rather than a sign of financial distress, the explanation behind this actually goes back to the merger with ACE. Although the formed entity kept the Chubb name, it was actually ACE's management team that assumed control. The CEO (Evan Greenberg) brought a more conservative approach to the dividend with him from ACE. While the stellar financials mean ultimate dividend safety, we expect growth to be modest moving forward simply due to management's policy.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

We identify two primary avenues to growth for Chubb Limited moving forward. The first being the large international market that remains under utilized by Chubb. The company generates 68% of premiums from the United States and Canada. Meanwhile Chubb generates just 8% from Latin America, 11% from Asia, and 13% from Europe/Eurasia/Africa. Latin American and Asian regions where industry is modernizing and middle classes are developing offer fantastic growth opportunities in the years to come.

The second growth driver moving forward is more macroeconomic in nature, and that is the interest rate environment. The past 10 years have featured low interest rates and fostered an environment that is cheap to borrow in. As interest rates rise and the yield curve steepens, an entity such as Chubb that invests in a lot of debt (94% of Chubb's $95 billion portfolio are fixed income securities) will benefit from higher rates.

Chubb is pretty conservative in its investment practices with the vast majority of fixed income securities holding high quality credit grades. However, an aggressive recessionary event could cause higher than anticipated losses for Chubb. For example, a repeat of the 2009 housing crisis could do damage to Chubb's portfolio that features a 19% allocation to mortgage-backed securities.

Valuation

Shares of Chubb Limited have edged lower since the beginning of last year. Now at $134 per share, the stock trades in the middle of its 52 week range.

Analysts are projecting Chubb to earn approximately $10.84 per share for FY2019. This places an earnings multiple of 12.36X on the stock. Given Chubb's 10 year median PE ratio of 11.59X, the stock trades at a slight premium (6%) to historical norms.

Because of the massive shakeup with the merger of ACE, we wanted to see how the price to book value ratio has been impacted since the merger. We see that price to book has adjusted to a higher level post-merger, but it has edged lower since then. The price to book value is near its low point since the ACE merger.

When we factor all of this together, we find Chubb's stock to be trading near its fair value. Due to the steady but modest growth nature of the business, we desire a discount to fair value. For a very high quality business such as Chubb, we view an earnings multiple of approximately 11X as an attractive entry point. This would place shares at approximately $119.24.

Wrapping Up

In summary, Chubb Limited is a top tier insurance stock. Due to its conservative nature, investors can take comfort that Chubb's earnings growth and dividend payout are about as safe as it comes. However, it also means that upside can be limited if too high of a valuation is paid. While the stock currently hovers near fair value, we would like to see a correction before considering the opportunity window to be open.

