AltaGas: Currently Too Risky, But Holds Future Potential

On a speculative basis, management's ability to execute on key initiatives may return value to shareholders, potentially providing strong returns for investors willing to bear the risks.

With a fair price range of $18-23 and the current risks facing the company, AltaGas shares do not provide sufficient safety of principal to warrant investment.

Prevailing issues leave AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) too risky for investment at current prices, despite its strong start to 2019. However, given the potential for a turn around, the stock may become attractive in the future if management can execute on key initiatives.

Note: Amounts discussed will be in Canadian dollars; however, I will address the stock's merits from the standpoint of an American investor in the overall conclusion (i.e. incorporate the USD/CAD exchange rate).

Introduction

AltaGas' share price has seen a steady decline for slightly less than 5 years. These difficulties for the stock came to a boiling point in July 2018 following the completion of the approximately $9 billion purchase of WGL Holding Inc. (WGL). The stock price eclipsed previous lows, trading as low as $11.87, a 57% drop from its 2018 high.

Since the low of $11.87, the stock has rebounded and is currently trading between $17 and $18. Many believe this indicates the stock was oversold and may be undervalued at current prices. But given the potential risks facing the company, this is not the case for the reasons suggested here.

AltaGas: A Brief Overview

AltaGas is a North American diversified energy infrastructure business, operating across three segments: Midstream, Utilities, and Power. The company's utilities division is solely based in the U.S. with natural gas storage and delivery in Alaska, Virginia, District of Columbia, Maryland, and Michigan. The midstream division is heavily focused in Canada with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and a storage facility currently under construction in Nova Scotia. In the US, the company owns and operates various facilities in Michigan and pipelines in Maryland and Virginia. The Power division has facilities in Alberta, Michigan, North Carolina, Colorado, and California. The company is currently in the middle of a major shift in its operations, focusing its efforts on Midstream and Utilities, in a move away from the Power segment, this will be addressed later.

A Deteriorating Balance Sheet

A main area of concern with AltaGas has been the company's balance sheet. Over the years, the company has employed an increasing amount of debt to fund investments and grow its overall asset base by a substantial amount, from approximately $2.6 billion in 2010 to a current level of approximately $24 billion. This rapid growth has seen with it the reduction in the company's overall efficiency in the employment of assets, which can be seen from the steady decline in ROA (expressed in millions) as well as a steady decline in its ROE.

To add to its potential issues, AltaGas does have a fairly significant amount of debt coming due within the short to medium term, as shown in the table below.

The need to meet these upcoming obligations as well as begin to generate a better return for shareholders on the current assets employed will require AltaGas to integrate better allocation of resources and better cost management.

One particular sore point when it comes to AltaGas' previous poor cash management has come from the company's large goodwill account generated from potential over payments for previous investments.

As an investor, I personally greatly discredit a company for large goodwill accounts, as this is essentially a nothing asset. Unless the company is able to show greatly increased return on the assets purchased, this account can drag down future earnings through potential impairments of goodwill. Given AltaGas' large jump in 2018 due to the WGL purchase, this is a fair concern for investors.

The large long-term obligations coming due, combined with the potentially over inflated assets, leaves AltaGas' long-term solvency in question. One positive point for the company is that its assets in the past have shown strong cash generation capabilities. If the company can do a better job controlling costs and delevering the balance sheet, these issues are within the company's capabilities of being handled.

On a short-term basis, the investor would like to see AltaGas improve its current assets, with a small cash holding of only $101.6 million, and the majority of its current assets made up of accounts receivable and inventory, at approximately $1.5 billion and $0.5 billion respectively. Investors would be wise to ensure the company can efficiently execute on turning these assets into cash.

The company's ability to meet short-term requirements should not generally be of much concern, as it has sufficient credit facilities to draw from to meet any liquidity constraints (as seen below). Going forward, the company would do well to position itself more strongly to meet any short-term obligations with internally generated cash, to reduce debt service payments (more on this later).

The investor should also note the company's large jump in assets held for sale. We can see from the 2018 year-end analyst call as well as from previous quarterly calls that the company has been looking to liquidate some of its non-core assets in order to delever the balance sheet.

Headwinds for Earnings

A cause for concern may be the speed at which the company is attempting to unload some of its non-core assets, as the illiquidity of these assets will require the company to take a write down on the previous book value. This issue can be seen quite clearly in the company's 2018 earnings statement, with a sizable portion of earnings being reduced by provision on assets.

The 2018 Annual statement indicated that this reduction in net income is attributable to the company's change of its non-core assets to assets held for sale.

The investor should expect more provisions to eat away from net income in 2019, as the company has indicated a plan to sell an additional $1.5-2 billion in non-core assets. Although the write-down would likely be smaller than in 2018, the size of the asset sale will likely mean it will be a substantial hit to earnings. Some analysts may dispel provision on assets since it is a non-cash expense; however, I personally believe this would be a mistake. It is true from a cash generation standpoint the provisions do not affect the company, but they do lead to a deterioration of the balance sheet, as the net loss will increase the company's accumulated loss and reducing shareholders' equity.

Another area eating away at earnings is the company's debt service payments. This item reinstates the importance of the management's decision to make delevering the balance sheet a central focus, as the deterioration of the debt service coverage ratio can be seen below.

(Source: AltaGas Financial Statements 2018-2010)

The company has had success in paying down substantial portions of its debt in 2018 and should thus be a central focus, along with the company's debt service coverage, for investors moving forward. One should expect to see this improve and any further deterioration should raise a red flag.

Proposed Earnings Mix: No Clear Benefit

Along with continued delevering, management has made the company's earnings mix a central point for the company's success moving forward. With the company moving away from its power business to more heavily focus on midstream and utilities.

Earnings Mix

Allocation of Capital

This brings us to a central point in the analysis of AltaGas, whether the proposed change in capital allocation and earnings mix will produce the adequate return on equity shareholders have seen deteriorate in previous years. By breaking down the revenue generated from each segment and comparing it to the costs per segment and invested capital per segment, we will be able to make a preliminary judgment on management's decision.

(Source: AltaGas Financial Statements 2018-2010)

By breaking down operating profit to invested capital per business division, it shows that no clear benefit to allocating assets more heavily to utilities and midstream. It must, however, be noted that the drop in 2018 for utilities and midstream can be attributed to the fact that the acquisition of WGL, coming at the end of the year, greatly increase invested capital without having a full year of operating profit recognized for these acquisitions. It thus must be monitored moving forward to see if these investments will materialize and provide a sufficient return.

Future Projects: A Potential Bright Spot

The company's midstream division may be able to see a greater return on assets as the company expects its RIPET (Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal) project to come online early in Q2. The goal of this project as stated by management was to create a fully integrated midstream service on Canada's west coast. It should also be noted that this will be the first gas export facility on Canada's west coast, potentially giving AltaGas first mover advantage into Asian markets. The facility already has 50% of its export capacity locked up in a contract with Astomos Energy Corporation of Japan, equalling 0.6 million tones of propane, beginning in Q2 2019.

In addition, with the full year of earnings coming from WGL analyst, we will be able to determine whether any synergies coming from the acquisition can justify the high cost paid by the company. With pipelines acquired, AltaGas may be able to see greater cost reduction coming from a more integrated northeastern utilities division.

It should also be noted here that under areas of growth for the utilities division, management included the possibility of future acquisitions. Given the company's tendency for overpayment on past investment, the analyst would be wise to monitor this possibility closely, ensuring the company more efficiently deploys capital to any potential purchase.

Conclusion & Target Price Range

In conclusion, AltaGas' previous capital management has left the company's balance sheet in fairly poor condition and led to a deterioration of the company's earnings. Moving forward, the company's success will depend largely upon management's ability to efficiently implement its new business mix and begin to generate the desired returns on employed assets through better cost management and efficient use of cash for future project investments.

In terms of a specific price range for AltaGas stock, I have decided to use P/S and P/B. I will note here that the company refers many times to statistics such as Normalized EBIDTA, FFO (funds from operation), and AFFO (adjusted FFO). I have opted not to use these for fair value estimates as I am not personally a fan of normalized statistics when calculating estimated stock prices. It is very rare to ever see normalization decrease a company's earnings. They are typically used to prop up numbers for a more appealing view of the company. One using this data should do so with caution. In short, it can be said that if you normalize Danny DeVito, he might look like George Clooney.

Below, one can see the historical time series of these ratios, with the average of both ratios for the time period coming to approximately 1.7 and the trailing twelve months coming in at approximately 0.9 each.

I would suggest applying a discount to the average for a lack of efficiency in the employment capital in the past. Below, one can see the corresponding share price for different levels of P/S and P/B, ranging from 1-1.5. It must be noted that the higher level of price to book value is distorted coming from the recent increase in book value from the WGL purchase, secondly, the large goodwill carried on the balance sheet previously discussed may inflate this statistic as well.

Given these notes I would be more inclined to lean on the price to sales ratio, which gives a fair value estimate range of $18-23. Given a full year of WGL earnings and the new projects coming online, shares may trade near the higher end of the range, however, that is assuming the company can execute efficiently on these fronts since this is in no way a guarantee, I would lean to the lower bound of this range for an expected target price given current conditions.

From the standpoint of US investors, the relative weakness of the CAD in recent times provides a nice discount on the shares. It would still be wise for investors to hedge any currency risk, but I personally do not anticipate much further weakness of the CAD.

From a purely investment standpoint, AltaGas' current state and its potential shortcomings do not provide sufficient safety to warrant an investment in its securities at current prices.

From a more speculative standpoint, the security may provide a nice return if management can achieve its proposed targets and avoid further reduction of its dividend. The previous poor history does indicate, however, that this purchase would come with a fair amount of risk and should only be purchased with this in mind.

More than anything, this example shows how markets can greatly oversell securities. At $12/share, this would have been a very attractive speculative buy. Investors should keep an eye on the performance of the company and its share price, as there is a real chance for an undervalued purchase in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATGFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.