Vista - It's Darkest Before Dawn

The company is still generating positive cash flow. It has bought itself some time by renegotiating debt and can dodge the bullet.

The company is selling assets in order to get its debt under control.

Vista Outdoor is struggling under a pile of debt and a collapse of its core ammunition market due to oversupply.

Vista Outdoors Inc. (VSTO) stock which was trading at $50+ a share in 2016 has fallen into the single digits. The stock has been covered here at Seeking Alpha by various authors including deep value investor, Michael Wiggins De Oliviera - Vista Outdoor Is A Bargain Investment, Shareholders Act Now. Vista is a leading ammunition manufacturer with a bunch of other firearms and outdoor brands which the company acquired over the years. Vista was spun out off from defence manufacturer Alliant Techsystems Inc. when it merged with Orbital Science Corporation to form Orbital ATK Inc. ATK was earlier spun out of Honeywell.

Bruce Berkowitz in his second quarter 2018 commentary said,

Vista Outdoors originally owned by Honeywell until the early 1990s, is a dominant producer of ammunition that is purchased by military, police, and governments around the world, in addition to U.S. consumers. Vista’s product portfolio spans 50+ brands. We believe that Vista’s bottom-cycle profitability has largely been clouded by the temporary oversupply of the U.S. consumer ammunitions market. We expect a return to equilibrium this year and that the company will further recover to past profit levels by selling non-core brands and reducing debt outstanding.

The problem that's easy to see : DEBT

Mr. Stock Market is basically saying that the shareholders are at extraordinary risk of getting wiped out. The downside of a wipe-out is of course zero, but the upside of survival should be a multibagger. In this note let us try to take a dive into the debt situation and see how much time the company has to correct the situation.

As can be seen able Vista has bought in new management who is now selling non-core brands and trying to bring debt under control.

In the recently released Q3-2019 report, Vista has taken big non-cash impairment charges (~$585 million) acknowledging that it had paid too much for acquisitions in the past and all that goodwill is now "gunsmoke". Basically book value has been cut in half. Of course, goodwill write-offs don’t get any sympathy from hard hearted debt holders and the company is still on the hook for that.

Anyway, the debt situation has created a clear and present danger for the shareholders who have been voting with their feet. This has resulted in a bottom scraping Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio as compared to firearm manufacturers Strum-Rugers and American Outdoors.

OK, now that it’s clear that it’s this pile of debt left by the “previous management” which is sinking the fine ship Vista, let us see what “new management” is doing about it. The latest 10-Q reveals the following:

Long-term debt consisted of the following:* 30-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Notes Credit Agreements due 2023: Revolving Credit Facility 260,000 $ The New Credit Facilities each mature on November 19, 2023 Term Loan 109,343 New Credit Agreement due 2021: Term Loan 576,000 Renegotiated Revolving Credit Facility available credit $150,669 (Subtotal) Total principal amount of Credit Agreements 369,343 576,000 Junior Term Loan 40,000 New 5.875% Senior Notes (no change) (mature on October 1, 2023) 350,000 350,000 No change. (Total) Principal amount of long-term debt 759,343 926,000

* Weighted average interest rate for our borrowings under the New Credit Facilities as of December 30, 2018 was 5.63%.

Looks like new management is getting results on debt. Basically the company has reduced debt by about $167 million since last March and managed to kick the debt can from 2021 to 2023 buying itself an extra two years or so. This of course comes at the expense of higher interest payments and more restrictive covenants.

The debt situation progression from March to December 2018 can be graphically represented as follows:

Its interesting to note that the debt market is relatively much more calm about the senior notes which are rated B+/B3. They are currently trading at $93.91. As an aside, the senior notes looks like a good opportunity for more the more pusillanimous investors.

Now for some back of the envelope calculations

Vista Management guidance is that will generate between $70 to $100 million in free cash flow in 2019. The company is also holding $237 million or so, of assets for sale (net of liabilities and impairment). Assuming the company manages to get $210 million in cash for these assets and applies it to debt – the company will have left with about $550 million or so in debt.

Also assuming the company generates average free cash flow of $50million per year in the next four years from its core assets it can pay-off $200 million of the $550 million or so of the debt on the books by the time most of the debt has to be rolled over in late 2023. Of course there is upside here if the ammunition market over-supply reverts as Berkowitz expects. If so, the company can get back to a normalized Price to Sales ratio of one – the stock can quadruple or more. Based on the above (hopeful) logic I have taken a long position in Vista. Hope you can join me in cheering Team Vista along (and booing the shorts ¥) as it cleans up its debt ridden balance sheet. I think they have a shooting chance.

¥ Currently 5% of shares outstanding are held short.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSTO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.