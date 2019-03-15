Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (PIAIF) CEO Peter Ma on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (OTCPK:PIAIF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Sheng Ruisheng

First of all, thank you for attending 2018 Annual Results Announcement of Ping An. I'm Ruisheng Sheng, Board Secretary of Ping An. Today, I'll be hosting this event with James Garner, Chief Strategist and Head of IR Ping An Group.

First, please allow us to introduce to you management members attending today's announcement from Hong Kong and Shanghai. From Shanghai, we have Peter Ma, Senior Vice Chairman; Xie Yonglin, Co-CEO; Timothy Chan, Co-Investment Officer.

Now, I will hand over to James Garner.

James Garner

Thank you, Richard Sheng. In Hong Kong, we have Mr. Lee Yuansiong, Co-CEO, Mr. Alex Ren, President; and Mr. Jason Yao, CFO and Chief Actuary.

Sheng Ruisheng

Thank you. We have the same management members attending today's event as last year, though three of them have new titles. Their division of responsibilities is basically the same as last year. In December 2018, the company announced appointment of three Co-CEOs. They are Lee Yuansiong, Xie Yonglin and Jessica Tan, under the leadership of Peter Ma. Three Co-CEOs who are in charge of retail business, corporate business and technology business, respectively. The creation of the three colonization of the three business lines, I believe you are very familiar with their specialties.

Well, for today's announcement, first of all, we shall invite, Jason Yao, CFO of the group, to take you through our business - well, review the performance of the different business lines, and then we will open the floor for questions.

Now, Jason?

Jason Yao

Dear analysts and friends, good morning. First of all, welcome to 2018 Annual Results Announcement of Ping An. Thank you for your continued trust and support of our business and equities market. Despite these challenges, we are, as usual, fully committed to the vision of building a world-leading tech power provider of retail financial services, focusing on Pan Financial Assets and Pan Health Care, and we have adhered to our strategies of finance plus technology and finance plus ecosystem. Thanks to our groundwork in the early years and continued investments, technology ecosystems are now empowering our core finance business, enabling us to grasp opportunities and realize value.

Looking forward we will continue our transformation from a capital driven model to a tech-driven model supported by our integrate finance model, and thanks to our early investment in technologies, in this challenging year, we have achieved strong results, and we have also maintained this robust growth momentum since our IPO in 2004. Our shareholders EPS and all year embedded value and dividend, all achieved very strong growth above 20% on ROE. Earnings for five year average ROE was 18.9%, and 15-year average ROE was 15.5%. Now I will take you through more details on our financial performance. First of all business highlights. Operating profit grew by 18.9% to RMB112 billion, and net profit under IRFS 9 by apple-to-apple comparison. We also published a new subject under IAS 39, which grew by 59.5%. And annual dividend went up by 15% to RMB1.72 per share. And Ping An has increased dividend payment for group operating ROE and ROE picked up profit drivers.

Retail business now accounts for about RMB97 billion, and our retail was increased by 31%. Here you can see the strong retail profit growth was turned out being improvement in contract per customer as well as profitability per customer. And we are seeing that the profitability and the improvement of contract per customer are in length here. Customer age profile and wealth profile and the traditional channels and the five ecosystems contributed to enough of growth in retail customer base year-on-year and 14.5 million new retail customers were from the five ecosystem. We are also pleased - we're also pleased about sales and significant potential to improve profitability of retail business by improving conversion of our 538 million internet users in 2018, 34.6% of our customers growth more than one contract from different subsidiaries. 100% improvement over the previous years.

And also the group converted tax and other, they have also - they have contributed positively and strongly to our profit growth. In order to give you a clearer and more objective group picture of our profitability, now we have a similar to net profit. It's only that we have changed the numerator to operating ROE and it's 21.9%. And for IFR - IAS 39, it's 20.9% improvement over the previous year.

Here you can see the reconciliation picture of operating profit to measure the business performance of our core profitability. Here you can see that there is the hidden impact because we consider the differences between the investment return assumption was 5% and the actual investment was 10%. And also we have taken our Lufax convertible bonds impact, revaluation gains, which is about RMB7.2 billion, and also we have taken into account for 175 days moving average rate movement.

Margin release for life and health. The margin was RMB786.6 billion, up by 27.6% and this was mainly because of new business. Also, operating profit for life grew by 35%, it sank to 25% increase in release of margins and also positive operating margin. The release is a main contributor to the growth in life and health. The profit growth is about 25% of growth. And the release is about 10.1% now. And this is its value. At the end of 2018, EV per share was RMB54.84, up by 21.5% year-on-year. ROEV for whole group was 23.7%.

And this slide shows the life and health. Last year, new business value grew by 7%, but life and health ROEV maintained at 30% operating contribution. Also new business value as a percentage of profit, it was still very high. And also the - was calculated at conservative rate for 2018 was RMB72 billion, up by 1.7%, and contribution was about the nice percentage. And earlier last year, with a lot of challenges, new business, across different channels, however, has seen the positive growth. Now we have changed the names of some of our products. We have now changed the names to Protection & Saving hybrid product, and these better reflect the true nature of our vision is the same as last year, it's only now we have changed the names. And Long-PPP Protection & Saving hybrid grew by 51%, very high, higher than the offering popular product, which included critical illness and the protection and now by the classification was due under the category of Protection & Saving. Thanks to high protection, we are now seeing 4.4% improvement to 43.7%, which is the NBV margin.

Now let's look at operating ROEV in the last five years, the average per group operating ROEV has been very high, which was at the - and in spite the average of life and health operating up, ROEV was 27.2%. Now let's look at sensitivity analysis of EV and MVP [ph] to different factors, you can see that both measure the dividend. So sensitivity for future investment return. Investment return decreased by 50 basis points per annum and risk discount rate decreased by 50 basis points. The impact was limited it was actually negative 3.3% and [indiscernible] 4.6%, now let's look at dividend payment, Ping An trying to increase the net dividend over many years. The annual dividend per share was RMB1.72 and RMB1.1 for the final dividend and we see that the annual dividend would be up by 14.7%. And in 2018, we also had special dividend. And if we - the company plans to buy back 5 billion to 10 billion worth of shares. The buyback will not have major negative impact on capital position, on our operations and on our business development and on our solvency position as well. The - however, we still need approval from the Annual Shareholders Meeting before we implement that amount.

And this slide shows free cash of the parent company. As at the end of June, it was RMB42 billion and we have very strong capital position. This shows the CAR and solvency position of the group and the [indiscernible] 16%, much higher than the regulatory requirement of the 100%. And also, we are very resilient to capital market volatility. We did a true - stress test on the two scenarios. For example, the decline of 30% fair value of equity assets and also decline of 50 basis points in interest rates. And in both scenarios, we are able to maintain now solvency position above 200%. Now let's look at investment portfolio of our insurance funds at the end of 2018 the total investment was about 2.8 trillion by the end of 2018 in terms of allocations we increased our holdings of long duration and low risk debt product and we are also reducing the gap between duration between assets and liabilities and also non- standard, but that's product accounted for above 15.8% of our total portfolio - of our total financial - debt financial assets.

And in 2018, we implemented IFRS for 2018 about 18.5% of our assets now are capitalized as carried at same fair value through profits or loss. So this will briefly increase the volatility of our financial assets and but if you are using [indiscernible] it's 1.9% for assets or categorized as the NPL. So based on IFRS9 requirements, we will change our equity allocation and then we will diversify the risk by reducing allocation to equities and thereby reducing follow the impact of the capital markets. We will increase holding of that asset. Total investment income in 2018 was quite good, 5.2% but last year, there were a lot of volatilities in the capital markets, and we also implement the new standards for the accounting of financial instruments. So again quite a lot of movement. The total investment on yield was 3.7%. And also we published the IAS 39 to capital investment in corporate bonds. At the end of 2018, corporate bonds accounted for 5.8% of investment assets, about 92% of our investment had a credit rating of AA. The corporate bonds had a rating of AAA. And let's look at the underlying assets of our nonstandard debt asset, where we move to the three measures, investment proportion, nominal yield and remaining maturity. In these growth areas, we see a lot of opportunities for investment and we did take the opportunities and also we have taken measures to mitigate.

I will hand over to Yuansiong, our Co-CEO, to take you through insurance performance.

Yuansiong Lee

I'd like to take you through the performance of our insurance business in 2018. In 2018, NBV grew by 7.3% year-on-year, NBEV margin and quarterly growth rate of our life NBV has been accelerating and reached 24% in Q4. Next, let's look at agents productivity on year, mainly due to growth and 1.1% improvement in NBV per capita, which is a very important indicator for measuring agent's productivity. If we adopt a conservative 11% discount rate, then per capita NBV of agent channel increased by 5.9% year-over-year mainly due to 4.8% increase in an average agent force and 1.1% improvement in MPV per capital which is a very important indicator for measuring agent's productivity if we adopt a conservative 11% discount rate then per capital MPV of agent channel is at relatively highly level close to 49,000 in 2018. And we focus very much team management of our agent force. By the end of 2018, we had 1.42 million teams. This is an achievement without compromising recruiting and retaining standards of our agents. We pay more attention to the prerequisite of maintaining agent's quality. Monthly average income of agents is RMB6,294, up year-on-year. And the monthly activity rate of agents is at high level 62.6% of agents, sell more than one policy every month.

Now let's look at technology application in life. Customer development. The Jin Guan Jia app was upgraded to recommendation based on precise profiling and customer integrated financial service model. Jin Guan Jia app has accumulated 184 million different interviewer to analyze and validate historical data. And we have successfully identified 95.4% of agents that have stayed with us for 13 months, so the accuracy rate of identifying those agents that have stayed with us for 13 months is 95.4%, when it comes to customer service every year we receive 20 million application and 96% of them have been underwritten automatically via AI. And we have paid 3.81 million cases and 60% of cases were paid within 30 minutes and fastest case was paid within 26 seconds. And Ping An P&C, so year-on-year growth of 14.6% in premium income with equal contribution from various channels. Our combined ratio grew by 20 BP to 96%, in - 15% growth and all five major products brought underwriting profit to the company, of which, three products enjoyed less than 90% combined ratio.

When it comes to application of technology you can see that small great technologies is used to allocate, investigated based on optimal paths, and 96.4% of car accidents have been investigated within 5 to 10 minutes. When it comes to customer service, we provide loss assessment within seconds via AI image-recognition technologies and online payment via facial-recognition technology. We've upgraded car owner app and moved customer development online. Through online and off-line risk management system, we provide disaster and loss prevention for our insurance business.

Now, let me invite Co-CEO, Xie Yonglin, to take you through our banking business.

Xie Yonglin

Thank you, Yuansiong. Next, I'd like to take you through the performance of our banking business. Look at this slide. In 2018, net profit after two years of transformation, at the same time, operating revenues grew by 10 point - up by 10%, a double-digit growth. NIM went down slightly. It increased quarter-by-quarter in 2018 and ROE per capita stable.

Over the past one year, our retail transformation kept accelerating. It contributed to 31% operating revenue. In 2018, it contributed to 53% of our operating profit and retail contributed to 69% of net profit and 58% of loan. When you press forward our FX to reduce mix of the positive three years as the quality of Ping An Bank has improved dramatically, both the mentioned loan has decreased from 4.11% to 2.73%. And the percentage of M3 loans has decreased from 2.75% to 1.7% NPL recognition rule, and in 2018, NPL deviation rate has dropped to 97% that is below one. At the same time, via loan provisioning for M3 plus has increased from 98% in 2016 to 119% in 2018. So we have a stronger provisioning. Thanks to group support.

So retail loan grew strongly with relatively good quality and cross selling channels have contributed to both the loans and deposits of Ping An Bank. At the same time, with our disclosed vintage analysis for the first time and by analyze the percentage of M1 loans amount, loans with a six month on book, we can see that the retail - in 2017, retail deposit grew by 27%, and in 2018, retail deposit grew by 35%. At the same time, retail AUM 30%. At the end of 2018, it reached to RMB1.4 trillion. At the same time, we have developed payroll acquiring business to improve settlement deposits. And we have also strengthened active liability product. You can see that the retail deposit account, it accounts for 22%. At the same time, Ping An Bank has stepped up investment in technology. In 2018, our IP capital expenditure grew by 82% year-on-year at the same time with leverage of core technology resources of the group in implementing agile transformation and building leading-technology platform. We have promoted technology innovation and empowered our business. We have built an OMO service system. The monthly average users of Pocket Bank reached at 25.88 million, up 75% year-on-year. At the same time, we are building smart and retail outlet, which totaled 136 outlets. So much is about banking business. Next I would like to invite our Co-CEO, Jessica Tan, to take you through our technology business.

Tan Sin Yin

Thank you, Yuansiong. First is our core technology. The number of technology patent applications has reached 12,000, of which, were filed under PCT and abroad. We have 29,000 R&D personnel as 99,000 Symtec [ph] and healthcare employees. So we have gradually become a technology company. And we have been making a greater investment in AI and cloud technology. Last year, we won the first prize in SQ80 2.0 this is quite a competitive competition. Our system has to read a lot of articles and then answer questions. And our system ranked number one in a world with the score of 86, more than the human beings control and operation. Currently, we provide 284 banks with our AI-based risk control and it was used 1.5 billion times last year and won IDC FinTech Ranking Real Result Award. It is able to process 50,000 transactions per second with less than 0.05 second latency currently these blockchain platform cover over 200 banks, 200,000 enterprises and 500 government and other institutions. As to a cloud technology, we want to build our exclusive cloud - in China we have machine rooms and at abroad we have a full computer rooms and we have applied for over 400 cloud technology patents. And they are as we all know there are four stages to incubate from establishment platform to accumulation of our traffic and data to explore contribution. And you can see that three companies has our radar entered into 3 and 4. And in 2016, you can see that our tech contributed RMB6 billion to our net profit, account for 6% of the group's operating profit.

Now let's looks at Lufax Holding. Lufax wants to become an integrated online wealth management and personal lending platform in China and the world, cautious study use this and about 11 million active investors and 10 million borrowers. Last year as we all know the regulatory environment was tightening. And last year, we've already recited the legacy products and the rest of the products are all our new compliance of products. And you can see that thanks to product restructuring, our AUM dropped by 20%, by already level our management grew by 30% to RMB375 billion and we've also first disclosed our delinquency rate is at 2.23% by the end of 2018. If you are familiar with this industry, you understand that.

OneConnect is committed to building growth leading think tank service cloud platform covering the entire industrial chain. It now serves 590 banks, 72 insurers, of which 20 use our intelligent claims management services, which account for 1/3 of investment and financial institutions, which include asset management, securities et cetera. And we have launched over 276 in some 47 smart and AI products in China. And last year, in June, in eight countries, we've launched our one. And in Hong Kong, we won the bid to establish a trade platform for the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. And OneConnect supported 20.32 trillion transactions and small certification products were used.

From early 2018, OneConnect completed Tier A financing. Next is Ping An Good Doctor. It's the largest online health care platform in China and was listed in Hong Kong on May 4 last year. Currently, we have over 1,000 in-house medical personnel. And we've also signed up 5,000 external doctors who are trying to combine off-line with online businesses.

Now 86 cities enjoy one hour drug delivery services. And it also acquired Wanjia Healthcare to develop offerings - a JV with Grab from Southeast Asia to venture overseas. And our operating revenue RMB3.3 billion, jumping 78.7% year-on-year. Accumulated consultations reached 407 million, jumping 92%.

Next is Ping An HealthKonnect. It leverages our healthcare cloud service platform to provide a basket type of solutions to users currently it covers 200 cities and are connected with 5000 hospitals and we have the City OneConnect too, which include Healthcare and other services in one app. Currently, it is rolled out to 69 cities. In early 2018, it raised $1.15 billion with a post-money valuation of $8.8 billion.

Next is Autohome. After 2.5 years of development, Autohome had with - it's a user portal, actually to search, use, buy, sell cars, standalone to drive. It also provide smart marketing, customer service, transaction and financials data - platform, cover 90 OEMs, 20,000 OS dealers, 30,000 used car dealers, and 70,000 garages. It is a listed company. And last year, its revenue stands in - 11.8% of revenue came from new businesses, such as finance, which is about 15.8 billion.

And next is Smart City. And Smart City is our new - it will promote better government services, economic development and better lives. They want to use technology to improve the efficiency of modern life for 100 cities in China as well as country - multiple countries and regions along the belt and road. To give you some examples. Our smart governance services overseas is 3.1 million business entities. When it comes to economic development, we also enable government to improve business environment, the government may leverage 4300 economic indicators, to analyze, improve their business service capabilities. And we also have the iShenzhen app, which enables over 700 online government and the daily life services. In 2018, our company gained extensive recognition, we now rank 29th on Fortune 500 and we are also ranked number 10 on the Forbes Global 2000 list. We understand you want to see more data. So we have included profit drivers of various business lines in our appendix. So much from us. Now, the floor is open. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. We will take a question from Shangai Hong Kong Intent. The lady in the front.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm from Haitong Securities, my name is Simone Zeng [ph] I have two questions. The first question, while in Q3, the investment - net investment yield was 4.7%. And the total investment yield for the whole year, was 5.2%. So what happened in Q4, not improving, and allocation plan for 2019? The second question is question about actual rate to Jason. In - for life, the operating variance increased significantly to 7.1% and what are the sources of operating variances and how will they be sustained in the future?

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. I'll take the question on investment. In Q4 last year, we saw improvement in investment yield. There are two reasons. Firstly, we have a lot of assets that started to have dividend income by the end of the year, for example, from some of our Ping investment and for some of our fund investment and with some equities investments, we started to have an impact on year-end investment yield. And also, we were very conservative in calculating the investment yield. In the first 6 to 9 months, we annualized the annual asset invest yield, but for equities investment yield we didn't annualize, unlike our peers. Our peers usually annualize both metrics. So for a full year, of course, we take into account the 12 month bar. Compared with the previous three quarters, we saw more improvement. Sorry, the second part of the question on investment is on our investment plan for 2019. Well, in the previous two years, you may have noticed that our investment portfolio usually changed a little bit every year.

And there are two considerations: the first one is the changes in the external environment, we have to adapt to the environment and the second we - consideration, we have to consider investment, actuarial and financial metrics. But to answer your question, if it were a deduction, well, the investment team of Ping An asks three questions to ourselves all the time: first of all, where are we; and second, where are we going; and the thirdly, how do we go? If we can answer those three questions then we will have a rough idea of how our investment strategy is going to change. While, Peter has now been helping us to improve our performance and actually - reminding us that we have to consider more factors and other factual access. Well, in the past 2 to 3 decades, we may see some developments, which we will not be able to see in the next five years. So we will have to consider like debt problems, wealth reallocation, and also populate some. I'll not go into details here. But do we have an answer to all these questions? Not necessarily so, but we have these questions in mind. These - in this or even 10 years, why do we look in the longer term, 5 or 10 years, because our debt assets has a longer tenures like 5 or 10 years, so we have to be fairly long-term.

So for the retention on assets. In next five years, we expect lower returns than the past 2 or 3 decades. In the past 2 to 3 decades we have seen golden years of investments but there will be more challenges in the future. That's my first point. And secondly, corporate profitability and government policy tools, we'll see and bring new challenges, but we will be ready to embrace the challenges to maintain now stable growth. So this is just a big picture. So where are we now and where are we going and how do we go there. And ultimately, we want to deliver stable investment income and it's very important to us. Last year it was about 137 billion, up by 5.4 billion. In the past 13 years, our NI grew by 22% annually, higher than the growth of FFI, which was about 14%. So net investment yield may have an impact on the current year's financial statements and in the future, we will also try to mention the duration of our assets, last year, we did one good thing that is we now have increased the duration of our assets and last year - we had two good years, why, because we invested in some new assets earlier last year. So in the first half, we took the opportunity to increase our investment in pounds. So we are now working to increase the duration of our assets. We still have to follow the national policies. In the future, we are confident that there will be good policies to support the real economy and also an important growth strategy in the financial service sector so this is where we are going. And how do we go there? Well, first of all, we have to source the right new property projects or some bonds like corporate bonds, and which will deliver us very good returns, we believe. And also we have to find good companies to invest.

While in the past 2 to 3 years, you are seeing changes in our invest strategy but of course we are very selective in the identifying the investment targets. And the last and when the - we are looking at lease and also we are looking, I mean, overall, we are looking at high quality companies. And another point I would like to make is about technology. Well, Peter has asked us to be pioneers in adoption of technologies. We need to establish our foresight. We need to understand the technologies ahead of others and we need to understand their quality, their risks. And we have set up a macro-economy institute to utilize big data analytics to improve our understanding. And we are also monitoring public opinion, and these are just some examples of our technology adoption. So technology will be closely intertwined with our investment. Thank you.

Okay, about your question on operating variances. Over the years, we have seen the positive operating variance. There are three sources. The first one, when we are deciding our actuarial assumptions, we are very prudent. And the second, thanks to our stringent control. Our lapse rates and our mortality numbers, morbidity numbers are better than our assumptions. And then also, of course, our operating profit has been going up. So we hope like in the future we'll be able to continue to maintain positive operating variances. And I think you're also interested in changes in operating variances as compared with last year you'll be - this year, there is a special reason for this year. Operating variances were up - changes. In Page 17 of our presentation, there is a note that explains that in 2018, our economic assumptions had about RMB2.6 billion positive adjustment. In 2017, the assumption brought about RMB3.9 billion negative impact.

So if you include these factors then you would see that the operating variances for this year saw a 36% increase year-on-year. So you can see the profit attribution analysis in 2018, it was RMB21.7 billion. For operating variances, it was three - I mean, three reasons, size improvement and also better - I mean, better actual numbers than assumptions. And also in terms of embedded value, we also had RMB13.9 billion EV operating variances. And the calculation was a little bit different. The EV operating variances was after-tax, so it's income tax adjusted. And in operating profit - operating variances, it was before tax, so there was just a small difference. But overall speaking, 2018, we saw better control. So the positive operating variances was reflected in our operating profit and also our embedded value. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Cade Smith [ph] with HSBC. Obviously, fourth quarter, both new business value and sales was stronger than expected. Is there any change in your guidance provided for first quarter - the third quarter call when you talked about FYP being down and new business value to fare better? And also would you like to provide a new business outlook for 2019?

Second, well done on the updated valuation [indiscernible] obviously achieved without a P2P license. Two related questions there. Number one, which - when would - do you expect to receive the P2P license? And second, would you consider listing without the P2P license?

Jason Yao

Okay. Thank you for your question on life insurance, approving performance of our new business value. At the end of last year, we gave our guidance about our statutory display to de-emphasize the opening campaign. We have factor on that strategy. I think, we always took a long-term view, in terms of the way we manage our operations. Because we think this long-term view, we have been able to consistently outperform the market. For example, last year, in very difficult conditions, I think we significantly outperformed the market in terms of new business value. Our new business value market share actually grew, based on our own internal calculations by more than 3 percentage points. And it's close to 40% new business value market share across China. So this is - it's because of this ability to take a long-term view.

Now the rationale for de-emphasizing the opening sales campaign is, well, a few reasons. Firstly, I think we are seeking to rebalance our product mix so that there's less of a short-term savings production. In the past year, we've been selling a lot of short-term savings products in the first quarter. Then our sales managers have always been investing heavily, a lot of resource is expecting in fact overly concentrating the allocation of resources to the opening campaign, which means that less resource for the rest of the year. That has resulted in a lot of, in some years, a very high contribution to the total views and new business coming from the opening campaign, and a lot of this is in short-term savings product and this obviously, will lead to volatility - year-on-year volatility because, as you know, short-term savings products will depend on the state of their liquidity in the market, competitiveness of the rough management product, et cetera.

So I think what we want to do, is to rebalance the product mix such that we have lack of these short-term - shorter-term savings products, which has less - lower new business value margin. As it sell more long-term protection or as James mentioned, - as Jason mentioned, the long-term savings, hybrid savings and protection products, which have a lot more - a lot higher new business value margin and more capitalization. So that's pointing to its campaign. We also will be able to ensure a more balanced allocation of resources across each quarter. So in this way, I think this is also helpful to de-stable growth or - and development of the agency force. And - so these are - this is basically the reason why we de-emphasize in the opening campaign and the - and so far from what we have seen to date, it is progressing as planned. We believe that, despite the impact on our first-year premium, we saw that there is negative first-year premium growth. But we are confident that in the first quarter, we will deliver positive new business value growth and that full year 2019, our MBE took it to where it improve our - performance will be better than last year.

Unidentified Company Representative

I'll make only three comments. I think one about Lufax, second about regulations and thirdly, I'll do a questions about the IPO. On the Lufax self, it's an outstanding result to complete $39.4 billion valuation at end of last year. I mean, all of you are in the investment industry, I think you appreciate that it was a very difficult and uncertain time. And I think the reason we were able to do that speaks testament that's why we - this year we actually released a lot more figures, right, both from the customer numbers, from the AUM and the LUM numbers. I mean, if you convert that into U.S. dollars, for those of you who cover other markets as well, we're talking about $55 billion online wealth management AUM. We're talking about $56 billion online - loans outstanding. If you look at the size of portfolio, this is just outstanding record, at the credit's quality that we're talking about, right. So I think it speaks testament why, despite all the uncertainty, both in the overall market as well as regulation that we were able to close the $39.4 billion valuation. It was pretty good, named, lead investors, right. We have CASA we have Macquarie Capital and the bunch of others who have done that.

The second comment about regulations, a lot of people still have the mistaken understanding that we are P2P only, actually P2P lending accounts to only a portion of what we do. Whatever guidelines that's been released on P2P and others, we are fully in compliance, your P2P that was a 175, regulations lined about 108 of them, believe me I've gone through those. And we are all in compliance, and we've checked ourselves, we invite regulators to check et cetera. So we will follow whatever timetable I think the market is at. I think the one thing that we all have to be cognizant of is that, as from the regulator standpoint, did you have to look at the overall market? So while we continuously perform very well our market share have increased last year. I think 16% in lending and 26% market share in online wealth management. The whole market does need a lot more kind of stability guidelines and rules, so I think they're understandable that, they're doing that. And we'll follow the timetables with the regulators, and to ensure a much more kind of disciplined market going forward.

Then finally, on the IPO timing, which is a very hot question that people ask. I think we are in no hurry as you can see, we have just finished a round of financing. I think one of things as group what we want our tech company is to have, is to have sufficient capital so that the flexibility to do the next round of financing whenever it needed. So I think we remained watchful of the IPO.

Unidentified Analyst

And my first question is directed at Peter Ma. With seeing the Phase I share buyback and the purpose is very clear that is for the employee stock schemes. And Peter, how do you define the success of employee stock schemes? Do you want to enable employees to share the success of Ping AN, or you want employees to participate more in the decision-making management of the company? And the second question, as Mr. Lee mentioned, this year, lower range liability cost is very important strategy for you. Over the past, you rely more on agent channel for your liability strategy, that if you look at the agent first now you seem to be under great pressure. So do you have any way to cope with the lower so growth in your agent force? Do you have any measures at hand?

Peter Ma

As to a buyback, I'd like to invite Jason to answer this question.

Jason Yao

About the share buyback, I've already mentioned in my presentation, the Phase I is about 5 billion to 10 billion. Of course, our - we have heard question from the media that's - asking that, previously you said that it will be like 100 billion buyback. So why the size is lower this time?

Well, if you want to know, the capital market has its purpose. Our shareholders invest money in good-quality company and then company will generate returns to shareholders. So if the development, shareholders will get dividends from the company and also will benefit from share buyback clients of the company, so this is how the capital market operate. Why do we plan to buy back shares? Well, the basic reason for share buyback is when the stock market becomes volatile, for example, stock price tumbles, both the company and the management thinks that the current stock price probably doesn't reflect the real value of the company. And then the management will take measures to buy back company's shares. On the one hand to stabilize stock price, on the other they also want to send a message or send a signal to the market that the company's management has a confidence in the future development of the company. So this is one of the reasons for a company to buy back shares. And second, Ping An is listed in both A- and S-share market. If it wants to buy back shares, it needs to comply with the regulatory requirement at both stock exchanges. At the same time, it needs to take into account the company's capital position. And this time, we'll use our own money to buy back shares. Therefore we need to consider the capital requirements of the future development and also the future dividend payout, as well as the compliance with the regulatory requirements.

And the third, the share buyback is a long-term plan. It is used by the company to maximize a shareholder value, especially when the stock market is volatile. So upon the authorization of the general meeting, the company management can make a buyback decision at their discretion. But usually, when the - usually, the company will make buyback decisions when the stock price is lower than its real value. But if the stock price is higher, then share buyback may not make much sense, whereas to the proper self-share buyback. While China has revised laws and regulations regarding buyback, now the use of proceeds includes many other things. For example, incentive plans or convertible bonds. According to regulatory requirements, now the proceeds of share buyback can't be used for long-term incentive plans of our employees that is employee stock schemes. And in addition, share buyback need to be completed within 12 months upon the approval of the general meeting. So the general meeting, needed to give us general mandate, and we also needed to host the extraordinary general meeting, to review the buyback plan. As to the long-term incentive plan for employees, we have held the general meeting in according to our plan, we want to incentivize core personnel within our company to participate in the future development of the company. We have published the long-term incentive plan.

You can see they have a very rigorous requirement. For example, only when achieving or exceeding BOD's requirement, can the company allocate certain percentage of profit to buy back shares. And also if this kind of a plan will cover wider audience than the incentive plan for key personnel that's for - we still have some requirements for employee stock schemes. For example, the future performance needed to achieve a certain target and also, we need - we want to encourage our employees to serve our company long-term. So every year, when employees participate in this plan, it will - be entitled to summer dividend. In order to get the dividend, the employees needed to work at the company till they retire, only in this way can we recruit good talent to work for us and share the company's values.

And the employees could only get the dividend by achieving the high-performance targets. So actually this is a win-win situation for us. We will enable employees to participate in our development, and our company can enjoy good performance too. Okay, second question?

James Garner

I will answer your second question from two perspectives. The first one is the management of agents and the second is the integrated finance model. Well, first of all, in terms of development and management of agents. Well, Ping An, I believe is the best insurer in this area, well, some agents have been working with us for 25 years and we have also dedicated a lot of resources to the development of agents force. Quality is the number one criteria that we look at and quantity is the second metric. So in other words, quality comes first, before we expand the agent force. We believe, this is the only sustainable and a successful model for agent development. We should not just look at headcount at the cost of quality. How do we make judgments on quality of agents? We have two metrics, the first is per capita new business value and second is per capita income. Well, in terms of the per capita income, where last year our agents have maintained quite a high per capita income.

Well - though, it's flat compared with last year, but if you look at the breakdown, you will find that the renewed commission for strong growth. And income for integrated finance also saw strong growth of over 15%. Well of course, last year the industry saw a lot of challenges, so first year commission or so some drops. So per capita income and per capita MBE fee, both metrics saw - indicate very strong quality of our agent forces. So as I said, quality also always comes before quantity or headcount. And in the past couple of years, we did see a lot of challenges in the market, but we didn't, as a result, become more relaxed in terms of requirements over agents. Actually, in many cities, we have adopted a more stringent and stricter KPIs for the agent, for example, FYC. Well, the - I mean, the goal, of course, is to improve the quality of our agents. I mean, without quality agents, we will not able to sustain our growth and our business.

In 2015, '16 and the '17, we did see rapid growth, and indeed in from 2015 to 2017, the whole industry saw a very quick growth in terms of agent headcount, including Ping An. In 2015, '16 and '17, the number of agents for Ping An Life saw a three year average growth rate of over 30%. This was indeed too fast growth. So in the three years, '15 to '17, we promoted 60,000 people to head - to senior positions, I mean, becoming heads of different divisions. So in - from 2015 to 2017, a lot of people got promoted, but without enough experience to support the promotion. Actually, they need more years of learning to be fully up to the jobs. But we believe that with time and with more experience, we will be able to develop this strong group of middle managers, who will further lead our growth in the future, so that's from development of agents. And second perspective is integrated finance. Well, this year, the operating profit of the group grew by 18.9%, again, a very strong growth. 87% of the operating profit growth came from retail business. That is - 87% of operating profit came from retail business. And the retail business, operating profit grew by 31%.

So how do we achieve that growth? Customer base grew by 11%, but what's better is that profit per customer - profit contribution per customer grew by 18% and how do we do that? Because our customers are buying more and more products from us. So the number of products per customer has increased from 2.32 to 2.53. So we have always total market - aims to become a world leading profile dollar of top profile of financial - personal financial services. And we have 1+N model and we have five ecosystems that we have a lot of contact points with our customers we have a lot of very high frequencies of contacts and so we are working very hard to drive up the conversion of our customers and encouraging our customers to buy higher margin and higher value products from us and this has increased our per customer profitability. And so this is indeed happening. And about our future, well, the agent expansion is facing some huge pressure in the market, but we are very confident in Ping An to maintain the quality of our agents and also we are very confident in the integrated finance model.

I like to add a few words. Well, in terms of agents channel, in the next 8 to 10 years, we believe, it will continue to be the main channel for life business. Mr. Lee Yuan Siong has made it very clear, while Mr. Lee Yuan Siong has a lot of actual area experience in North America, and he also - he was also responsible for agent development in Prudential. And so he has a lot of expertise in this area. So agent channel definitely remain the main channel and why does Ping An propose finance plus ecosystems strategy?

Well, we use ecosystems to build up the traffic and this is the groundwork for the transformation of our finance business. So as we are trying to drive up the traffic to build up a new channel for our business growth. In Jason's presentation and also in Jessica's presentation, both of them emphasized the one important message that is, when you can also see from our data that we have a lot of new customers who have been acquired online. So we - our decision is tax powered fund management services provider and we are using technologies to build ecosystems. And then we also use ecosystems to empower our finance business. So we are building up our agent forces around customer multiple products, and we are actively leveraging technologies to build ecosystems to improve - increase traffic. But not any traffic, only valuable traffic. And we are confident to embrace another decade and even two decades of growth in Ping An. Thank you.

Esther Chwei

Esther from the Deutsche Bank. I have two questions on insurance, so to Lee Yuan Siong the first question in January, the new policy premium throughout to buy 20%. So could you explain to us the structural changes and the drop or the decline. Is this mainly because of short-term premium savings? So long-term protection and the systems, these types of products, do they enjoy positive growth? That's the first question. The second question is on P&C. Auto insurance from Ping An so February your last year, the expenses ratio dropped and the tax rate also saw some decrease. So what is your outlook for auto insurance market in the new year?

Yuansiong Lee

Thank you for your questions. First of all, on Q1. I mean, for your first question, well, at the end of last year, we also told the market that we would like to change our opening campaign policy. Earlier, when I answered similar question, I explained that, the reason for this change is to rebalance our product portfolio and to reduce the short-term savings products proportion. The - such product NBV margin was relatively low and for loan PTT protection, I mean, higher protection for life products. Anyway, long-term savings products as well, and all these products, they also offer high protection, but they are classified as savings products. And it's usually, it's very long-term, it could be 66 years old or 80 years old.

And so this is very different I mean, the NBV margin is very different from those 55-year product. So the reason for us to change the opening campaign is to reduce the low NBV margin product proportion. Also the absolute number of such products. On the other hand, we are trying to boost the source of our high-value products. While, so far our plan is going well.

So that's for Q1 and then for outlook and for auto insurance, for 11 years in a row, our P&C has enjoyed above market growth rate and higher land market average quality for eight years in a row. Our P&C brand was chosen by the consumers as the number one brand. So for P&C, we are proud of our business performance in P&C. As you can see, the quality of P&C products is also very high, but of course, I mean, auto markets may see some changes and challenges. I mean when I say P&C, this means I actually refer to the auto insurance market and our performance. And in the auto insurance market, we are seeing market liberalization in terms of the fees that will drive down the growth rate of the auto insurance market.

And we are using KYP and AI technologies to improve the quality of our auto business. And we believe, that we won't be able to enjoy steady growth such in the auto market and that we are also improve the quality of our auto insurance business.

But for the whole market, the growth may face pressure. So for P&C, besides developing auto insurance business, we will also work hard to improve non-auto business in 2018, non-auto business from P&C also enjoys very strong growth. As already previewed, in addition to higher growth rate or major insurance product, are making profit. In terms of underwriting, underpricing, we have very strong discipline. We will not compromise our product mix, so as to seek faster growth.

Zhao Xianghuai

I'm Zhao Xianghuai. Two questions. One question is for Jason about release of residual margin. In 2018, we are released from residual margin with 25%, lagging behind 7% growth in the NBEV, it is quite similar to 2017. So what is the reason for this deviation? Could you interpret it for us? And the amount that really separated your margin, what about the percentage of the new policy and the stock business. And new business contributed to around 4% of the growth, will it affect the profits arising from the release of residual margin.

And my second question is for Mr. Xiao. I'm not going to ask you about the retail transformation, you have made it very clear at last week's meeting. Well, be it in the financial supply side of reform and direct financing, we all feel that there may be great hinders in corporate financing. We are both the Co-CEO of the group, you are also the Chairman of the bank. So could you give us some color about how the bank will adapt to the future against the backdrop of the changes in financing models?

Xiao Jing

Thank you for your question about the residue release - release of residual margin. Well, as to the release of residual margin, I remember that at last year's Investor Day, I have made a very detailed explanation about it. It basically include three parts. This year, a release of - we have over 60 people that will include three things; first is the new business of the current year, with insurance quality and in general it could be released for the rest of year, if you sell the policy in June it will be releasable in six months. If it is forced in October, it will be released in two years and then if a new business of the previous year, for example, if the product is sold in July 2017, then in 2018 it still got six months to release.

So in 2017, our new business grew strongly. So some businesses will contribute to the release of residual margin in 2018, and next is the release of the stock business. For example, we saw a lot of policies before 2017 and since the release need to be done for the following years. So the stock businesses were also contributed to the release of residual margin in the following years, so actually the release of residual margin include three parts, and of the previous years, our life business grew very strongly. So if we take into account the stock business and new business of the previous year and the new business of this year, you can see that the release of residual margin is very strong. And in 2018, new business grew by 7.3%, which compared with 2017 and 2016 NBV grew at a slower pace and the new business did grow at a slower pace compared with the previous year, but we still have the two other parts.

So overall speaking, and the release of residual margins remain strong in 2018. If you break it down, the one policy, theoretically speaking, the release will go from faster to slower, in the first two months it will be released faster and then slowdown. Because of release of residual margin is related to surrender rate. Generally speaking, in the first two years, the surrender rate of the policy will be higher that's why the release - that's why the residual margin will be released faster in the first several years.

In addition to pay attention to the current year release, which is indeed an important contributor to the current year operating profit, you can see that while pretax operating profit about 60% to 70% comes from the release of residual margin and we also have expected return and operating variance, et cetera. So you can see that if you want to estimate our - estimate the release of residual margin, you can look at our guidance. For example, 10% to 12% of the balance you may change with the new business every year, if you just want a ballpark figure, you can use the opening residual margin as the reference. At the end of this year, our residual margin is around CNY 780 billion. So you can estimate the current year's release but it also depends on the new business growth of the current year.

Now all in all, these are our assumptions are prudent. So the base for calculating residual margin is stable. So residual margin will be continuously released that's why we have a solid base for operating profit of life. We already got CNY 780 billion and we will have new business this year, so probably at the end of this year, it will become CNY 800 billion. All of these are result of our profit.

Yuansiong Lee

Okay, I'd like to take your second question about Ping An Bank. Not too long ago, the political general meeting focused on finance and President has talk about the private market, the securities market, nonstandard market, securities market et cetera. And he emphasized the importance of accelerating direct finance mechanism in the new released government work report. You can see the same tone. So Ping An, we always prepare for the future.

In 2017 and in 2018, we've upgraded our mechanism towards customer center. That's why we have adopted a customer centric mechanism to promote the development for corporate business instead of product centric mechanism. So we've proposed 1+N mechanism to develop the corporate business.

For our company, whether this company is suitable to issue bonds or stock or shall we give loans to this company, we need to have an overall perspective. That's why we have an investment and a financing team to give a very detailed analysis of the corporate customers. As to cash and also when it comes to the development of the private banking, we also need good assets, including good quality nonstandard assets. So supplied by reform brings us great opportunities. So by upgrading our corporate strategy, we could adapt better to the environment.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. We've already overrun because our management has given very detailed questions. I believe you have a lot of questions since there's another media conference later and we need to prepare for the media conference. So that would be the end of our meeting today and if you have any questions, please contact our IR. Thank you for attending.