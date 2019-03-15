Superior Industries' Inferior Dividend Coverage

Image source: Superior Industries’ website

By Callum Turcan

Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) yields 7.1% as of this writing and manufactures aluminum wheels for use in light vehicles with facilities in America, Mexico, Poland and Germany. Ford Motor Company (F) and General Motors Company (GM) represented its two biggest clients during 2018. Over the past few years, Superior Industries’ free cash flow generation has been very inconsistent (turned negative in 2017) as capital expenditures consume a large portion of its net operating cash flow. Combined with its net debt position, a product of acquisition activity, Superior Industries’ lofty yield appears unsustainable over the long run unless things change. Weakening free cash flow and a lofty net debt position can be a recipe for disaster.

Concentration risk fading

One of Superior Industries’ past problems was being overly reliant on the decisions and ultimately the performance of Ford and General Motors. In 2016, Ford and GM represented 38% and 30% of Superior Industries’ net sales, respectively. Fast forward to 2018 and that picture looks a lot different, largely due to Superior Industries moving into the European market by acquiring UNIWHEELS through a $0.7 billion deal in 2017.

Last year, Ford and GM each represented only 18% of Superior Industries’ net sales. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) represented 12% of Superior Industries’ net sales in 2018, up from practically nothing in 2016. Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VLVLY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) all represented at least 5% of Superior Industries’ net sales in 2018. Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) represented 8% of Superior Industries’ net sales last year, down from 14% in 2016 as Superior Industries grew its presence in the European auto parts market.

Growing its clientele base and expanding aggressively into overseas markets means Superior Industries is no longer exposed to very serious third-party operational risk. Sure, losing any one of these clients would be financially damaging, but it wouldn’t represent the existential threat posed by potentially losing Ford or GM as a client back in 2016. Auto parts manufactures need scale to drive down operating and production costs. Without scale, both gross and operating margins would come under immense pressure.

Supply chain commentary

As an aside, Superior Industries prefers to manufacture most of its wheels for North American sales in Mexico and most of its wheels for European sales in Poland “due principally to lower labor costs.” Poland and Germany are both members of the EU so there is minimal trade war risk in Superior Industries’ internal European supply chain strategy. America, Mexico and Canada agreed to reform the trilateral NAFTA agreement under the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which should put North American trade wars to rest, at least for now.

Longer term, supply chain management will in part require Superior Industries to recognize the risk that tariffs pose to strategies that involve cutting down production costs by moving production facilities overseas. US President Trump is actively considering placing hefty additional tariffs on auto and auto parts imports, which shouldn’t materially impact Superior Industries in an adverse way if those tariffs are directed at the EU or Japan as the company can source supplies from its Mexican operations to meet American demand.

Covering the free cash flow situation

There is a big difference between free cash flow generation and consistent free cash flow generation. Over the course of 2015, 2016, and 2017, Superior Industries generated $20 million, $39 million, and -$7 million in free cash flow, respectively. Income seeking investors are looking for companies that generate consistent free cash flow streams and are highly unlikely to ever even consider cutting their payout. Superior Industries needs to prove that its growing international footprint will lead to more consistent financial performance, keeping in mind that company caters to a cyclical industry as its results are tied to the automotive business cycle.

Last year, Superior Industries generated $156 million in net operating cash flow, up almost 250% from 2017 levels. Collecting a larger portion of its accounts receivable and returning to GAAP profitability (Superior posted a net loss of $6 million in 2017 versus a net profit of $26 million in 2018) were key factors in that turnaround. From 2016 to 2017, Superior Industries saw its net operating cash flow erode by 19%.

Capital expenditures came out to $78 million in 2018, allowing Superior Industries to generate $78 million in free cash flow. $29 million was spent covering its dividend last year. If Superior could maintain that level of financial performance going forward, its dividend coverage would improve materially within just a few years.

At the end of 2018, Superior Industries exited the year with a net debt load of $616 million when defining net debt as the sum of short-term and long-term debt minus the sum of cash and marketable securities. That was down $20 million from its net debt load of $636 million at the end of 2017, as the company allocated operating cash flow towards debt repayment.

How accounts receivable fits into this picture

This particular exchange between analyst Brian Sponheimer of Gabelli Funds and Matti Masanovich, CFO of Superior Industries, during the firm’s latest quarterly conference call was of particular interest as it relates to debt reduction, free cash flow, and capital allocation decisions:

Brian Sponheimer Okay. And when you're being at the board level, just looking at the numbers, you've got at the low end $40 million and free cash flow at the high-end $60 million and you got $40 million in dividends between the preferred and the common dividends. So at least, very little for debt pay down. What's the thought on how you address your capital structure, if we're at the top of the cycle and this is effectively the best free cash flow will be. Well, what's the thought there? Matti Masanovich Well… let's just reset those numbers for a moment, but if we take the midpoint of our cash flow from operations guide at $135 million, and we assume CapEx at the $85 million and the dividends are $25 million because we had an extra dividend, as I mentioned, in '18 that doesn't recur in '19, so total dividends are $25 million. So that would leave $25 million for debt pay down. And that is -- and there is other actions we can take. So from a working capital perspective, from a cash management perspective, there's other things we can accomplish.

Remember that Superior Industries paid out $29 million in dividends to common shareholders last year, which is likely where Masanovich is getting the $25 million annual run rate. On the one hand, Superior Industries expected to be free cash flow positive again this year which is a nice positive. On the other hand, by management’s own admission, the company would only be able to chip away another $25 million off its debt load by the end of 2019 via free cash flow generation.

When Masanovich notes that there are other ways to raise cash, that likely refers to doing a better job collecting Superior Industries’ large accounts receivable balance. As mentioned previously, a big reason why Superior Industries’ net operating cash flow shot up in 2018 was due to the company drawing down $43 million of its accounts receivable balance and converting that to cash. Note that by the end of 2016 and 2017, the firm drew down less than $10 million of its accounts receivable balance in each of those years.

At the end of 2018, accounts receivable represented 28% of Superior Industries’ current assets, down from 38% at the end of 2017. Part of this can be attributed to the company launching an accounts receivable program in North America in an attempt to better collect on those promised payments. Having a large accounts receivable balance is a perfect reason why investors should always monitor the cash flow statements provided by the company. The income statement would simply record those as sales even though Superior Industries has yet to collect payment and has a history of maintaining (arguably) too large of an accounts receivable balance. Dividends can’t be paid with IOUs from third parties.

Dividend safety

We use our Dividend Cushion ratio to monitor the strength and sustainability of a firm’s dividend payout. That metric is based on the company’s projected free cash flows over the next five years, minus its net debt position or vis-versa for a net cash position, divided by its expected dividend payments during that period. Superior Industries earns a very poor Dividend Safety rating as its Dividend Cushion Ratio is -12.5x, a product of volatile free cash flow generation and a relatively large net debt position. We calculate the Dividend Cushion ratio for all meaningful dividend payers, and thus far, the ratio has been quite efficacious at predicting dividend cuts. Read more about the Dividend Cushion ratio.

Image shown: Deconstruction of Superior Industries’ Dividend Cushion Ratio

After the UNIWHEELS deal closed, Superior Industries’ slashed its quarterly payout in half in order to better adjust free cash flows to cash outlays. Going forward, there is no room for dividend growth, in our view, as long as its net debt position remains in the way and its free cash flow generation remains volatile. The business cycle in getting very mature in some of Superior Industries’ key markets, particularly in North America, and Europe’s economy is slowing down. We give the company a very poor Dividend Growth rating, and unfortunately, given its sketchy past, we don't expect income investors to be drawn back to the company.

Concluding thoughts

Superior Industries is well aware of the predicament it’s in, and there are no easy ways out. Most of its free cash flow is going towards covering its dividend, depending on the year, and net operating cash flow growth will have to contend with macroeconomic headwinds as the global economy is slowing down. The company is betting heavily that an expansion into Europe combined with better collections on its accounts receivable will help turn things around, but neither of these will be the silver bullet that fixes all of Superior Industries’ problems. Dividend growth is out of the question, and whether the company can keep making good on its quarterly payout over the coming years, especially if a recession hits, is an ongoing concern. We are staying on the sidelines as things stand today, even though Superior Industries' stock price is at the lower end of our fair value estimate range. Our point estimate for shares is $6.

Image shown: Superior Industries trades below the midpoint of our fair value estimate range as depicted by the red dot (which reflects its current price).

