Trade Alert: Long Atossa Genetics

However, the downside risk for this stock exists that Endoxifen may not achieve such positive results in future trials and/or individual case uses as was delivered recently in this initial reported instance.

Endoxifin, advancing in Phase II trials, has indicated that it may be a breakthrough drug in the fight against breast cancer. Further testing will be needed to confirm results.

The recently reported single patient success of Endoxifin was for efficacy, and importantly also for an absence of the negative side effects caused by previous drugs already in the space.

Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., Atossa Genetics (ATOS) reported significant news on 2/7/19 and again on 3/14/19 that the FDA had issued a "Safe To Proceed" letter under the FDA's Expanded Access program granting approval for the use of one of the company's drugs, Endoxifen. The individual breast cancer patient who was treated showed impressive benefits from the Endoxifen drug therapy and these benefits were achieved without the negative side effects of previous therapies.

Please note that these are two separate achievements of a very significant nature: Both efficacy of Endoxifen and also an absence of the side effects caused by previous therapies were documented in this case use of Atossa's drug. These developments seem to indicate that the Endoxifen oral drug therapy could be a breakthrough in the fight against breast cancer.

Speculation is for additional test cases in the near future that may confirm early results. If so, then tiny Atossa with a market cap of under $24 million after this week's move higher would seem to have a breakthrough drug for the treatment of breast cancer. This major development could certainly send shares of Atossa much higher. It's noteworthy that this stock was once trading at much higher prices in 2015 well above $300 per share as shown in the above long-term chart. This fact is mentioned solely for the purpose of illustrating how far this stock has fallen in anticipation of results for the company's cancer fighting drugs. Perhaps this long wait for drug therapy development is now coming to an end.

However, if upcoming results in the Phase II trials of Endoxifen or in any future FDA Expanded Access Program individual use cases were to deliver negative results, then the price of Atossa shares would likely fall to much lower prices. This is an extremely high risk/high reward stock. It's accurate to assume that any and all money invested in shares of Atossa could be lost. It's also possible that if Atossa's Endoxifen continues to demonstrate further success that a trader could earn some multiple of their initial investment. The risks are extremely high in this nano cap stock. While the two initial successes of Endoxifen in both efficacy and in the absence of side effects for just one individual patient are cause for hope, it's far too early to know if these successes can be repeated by Atossa's drug therapy treatment.

Indeed, current speculation based upon the early success for Endoxifen that has just been documented and announced has launched this nano-cap's shares significantly higher. On 3/14/19 Atossa shares were up $5.56 higher to a closing price of $7.07. This is an eye-popping 368% one-day gain. Volume for the total first day move higher session was a staggering 92 million shares traded. Shares then receded about 10% in the after hours session. And the more pronounced decline back down to $3.54 has continued on 3/15/19 as of this writing. This volatile price movement higher on heavy volume acknowledges the achievements of Endoxifen in an initial patient. Further price increases may be experienced based upon speculation for future successful results that may confirm Endoxifen's already impressive, recent, documented results for an initial breast cancer patient. Of course any negative developments regarding the Phase II trials of Endoxifen would likely result in sharp price declines for Atossa shares.

The market capitalization in the graphic below for Key Data on Atossa does not reflect the significant price decline in today's market from yesterday's close of $7.07 to about $3.50 currently.

Atossa's financial condition is currently stable with almost $13M in cash and equivalents as of the 9/30/18 reporting period. Historically, the company has a burn rate of about $2.6M quarterly although the last two quarters have shown losses of $3.3M in Q318 and $4.1M in Q218. The company appears to have an adequate cash position to provide for a runway extending through the end of 2019. While a shelf offering always is a possibility when a biotech stock trades higher, it's noteworthy that Atossa's recent success with its drug Endoxifen may now enable the possibility for other options to achieve additional financing such as a partnership with a larger company.

Of course a nano cap stock with less than 6M shares outstanding always has the option to bring more shares to market. There have been other biotech companies in the past who have announced binary catalysts, one after the other, to elevate their stock prices higher prior to the issuance of a secondary offering of stock. Perhaps another well-timed news release in the near future by Atossa would serve to elevate the price of its high-flying stock further, thereby facilitating an offering at a maximal price, but this is merely speculation. Although the environment certainly is favorable for a nano cap with such a promising drug, in such a large market, to experience a positive news cycle. Time will tell whether or not Atossa Genetics has any further positive news to announce.

The recent success achieved by Endoxifen may be promising for the company's ability to raise capital and/or establish partnerships in the future. Atossa now has what may be a breakthrough drug in the fight against breast cancer that the FDA has favorably approved for use in a single case involving a single patient by granting a "Safe To Proceed" letter for the use of Endoxifen under the FDA's Expanded Access program.

In everyday translation this means that the FDA reviewed the case of a patient who had few options and felt like Atossa's Endoxifen represented a reasonable risk to take. The FDA's decision resulted in a truly impressive performance by Endoxifen in both efficacy and in an absence of the negative side effects associated with other drug therapies in the space. Certainly, the FDA must be pleased with their decision to approve Endoxifen for use in this trial case. This very impressive performance by Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy may bode well for the possibility of further successful reviews by the FDA in the future.

The fight against breast cancer is unfortunately a large market that's high profile. Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer with a market expected to surpass $28 billion. Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy could emerge as a much-needed and helpful step forward in this battle. This sea change of events for Atossa's corporate prospects may now provide the company with an array of financing options for achieving its goals going forward.

Larger companies who are global leaders in oncology such as AstraZeneca (AZN), Pfizer (PFE), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Eagle Pharma (EGRX) are just a few prospects among potential partners who no doubt have taken notice of tiny Atossa's recent achievements. The announcement of a partnership with a larger company for the further development of Endoxifen, and possibly other drugs in Atossa's pipeline, could be a major boost for the price of Atossa shares. The recent success of Endoxifen with the approval of the FDA increases the chances for such a partnership to occur. And with Atossa's tiny market cap of only $24M as of this writing, we would be remiss not to acknowledge the possibility of an outright acquisition of Atossa Genetics by a larger company. The recent success of Endoxifen combined with the tiny market cap of Atossa greatly increases the possibility for some type of merger and/or acquisition activity here.

Conclusion

For a nano-cap stock with a market cap of only $24 million, after its 3/14/19 and 3/15/19 volatility, to have on its hands what may be a breakthrough drug therapy in the fight against breast cancer is almost unheard of. Breast cancer is among the most prevalent of cancers, sadly. Atossa Genetic's breast cancer drug therapy Endoxifen has shown great promise by delivering very successful results under the close scrutiny of the FDA in an initial patient. It's possible that such a successful result could enable Atossa to apply for FDA approval early if Phase II trials also are successful. The promise of Endoxifen is much-needed in the fight against breast cancer and the FDA may want to fast track this drug.

Significantly, the company has fewer than 6 million shares outstanding. A nano-cap stock with what the FDA feels is a very promising drug in the fight against breast cancer is a rare find. This speculative stock may or may not prove to be a gem but it definitely promises to be volatile and risky. However, we believe that the rewards may be more than commensurate with the risk in this very early stage of what could be a continued move higher in the price of Atossa shares.

Trader's Idea Flow is long shares of Atossa Genetics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.