American Hotel: Results Miss Creates Good Buying Opportunity

Investment Thesis

American Hotel REIT (OTC:AHOTF) (TSX:HOT.U) (TSX:HOT.UN) posted disappointing Q4 2018 result primarily due to guest displacement and operation interruptions from its property improvement plan. Despite the weak result, American Hotels should be able to complete most of its PIP projects by the end of 2019. Hence, its operational result should gradually improve towards the end of 2019. The company is currently trading at a significant discount to its peers. It also pays an attractive 12.8%-yielding dividend. We believe investors are well compensated to wait for its business to rebound in 2020.

Source: YCharts

Q4 2018 Highlights: Property Improvement Plan continues to weigh on its margin

American Hotel posted another disappointing quarter due to its ongoing property improvement plan. In Q4 2018, the REIT saw its gross margin and net operating income margin decline to 36.3% and 30.1% respectively. Its adjusted funds from operations fell to US$0.12 per share. This was a significant decline from US$0.15 per share back in Q4 2017. The decline in margins and AFFO were primarily due to its PIP projects.

US$ Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Occupancy Rate 72.5% 72.8% Revenue per available room $68.12 $68.97 Gross Margin % 36.3% 38.5% NOI Margin % 30.1% 33.3% Adjusted funds from operations $0.12 $0.15

Source: Created by author; Q4 2018 MD&A

Several catalysts that will improve American Hotel’s business outlook

Despite another disappointing quarter, we are bullish on the company’s outlook in the medium-to-long term for the following reasons:

Property improvement plan is nearly half done

One of the reasons why American Hotel underperformed last year was due to its property improvement plan. Under the terms of the applicable franchise agreement, American Hotel is required to complete various property improvement plans within 18 to 24 months of the acquisition date. Unfortunately, these PIP projects have created guest displacement, and operation interruptions in the past year. In addition, labor shortages have caused some delays in the construction. Together, these have resulted in bumpy top and bottom lines in the past year. The good news is that American Hotel is almost half way done in its PIP projects. As can be seen from the table below, the company has completed 6 PIP projects with a total of 1,202 guestrooms renovated. There are still 1,485 guestrooms to be renovated.

Hotel Name and Guestrooms Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Embassy Suites Cincinnati (KY) (227 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Completed Embassy Suites DFW South (TX) (305 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Completed Hilton Garden Inn White Marsh (MD) (155 guestrooms) Completed Embassy Suites Columbus (OH) (284 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Completed Staybridge Suites Tampa (FL) (100 guestrooms) Completed Residence Inn White Marsh (MD) (131 guestrooms) Completed

Source: Created by author; Q4 2018 MD&A

The chart below shows the remaining guestrooms to be renovated in 2019. Renovation projects will usually take about 2~3 quarters to reach completion. Hence, we expect most of these remaining guestrooms should reach completion by the end of 2019. When these PIPs are completed, they should be able to contribute to American Hotel’s revenue favorably. In addition, these renovations should allow it to be better positioned within their respective markets. This should help deliver better operating performance in 2020.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Economy Lodging hotels are expected to perform well

American Hotel’s rebranding of its Economy Lodging Hotels (mostly rail hotels) under Wyndham brands (Travelodge, Days Inn, and Super 8) has resulted in positive benefits. The company’s Wyndham rebranding initiative continues to drive more non-rail crew customers. In fact, its occupancy increased by 540 basis points to 72.1% in Q4 2018 (it was 66.7% in 2017). Similarly, its RevPAR also increased by 8.4% to $42.6 year over year (it was $39.30 in 2017).

Besides rebranding, management appears to be optimistic that the continued strength in the U.S. rail industry will result in higher rail crew occupancies in its Economy Lodging Hotels. Although this will result in lower net operating income margin (due to lower rail contracts), it should drive growth in its NOI.

Valuation at a deep discount

American Hotel is currently trading at a price to 2018 adjusted funds from operations of 7.6x. This is extremely cheap compare to its U.S. peers that trades at an average of 11.0x. We believe the low valuation is largely due to the uncertainty surrounding its PIP projects (revenue interruptions, possible delays, etc.). If American Hotel can execute its PIP projects according to the time schedule it laid out, its valuation may improve towards the end of 2019.

A 12.8%-yielding dividend

Thanks to its share price weakness, American Hotel’s dividend yield has bumped up to 12.8%. This is towards the high end of its dividend yield range in the past 3 years. Due to its ongoing PIP projects, the company’s dividend payout ratio has spiked up to 99.7% in 2018. We expect this payout ratio to remain at this level in 2019 as the REIT still has many PIP projects to complete in 2019. However, once these PIP projects are completed, its payout ratio should drop down to sub 90% level in 2020 and beyond.

Source: YCharts

Insiders are taking advantage of the current share price weakness

While the current share price weakness has disappointed many investors, American Hotel’s insiders are not bearish about their own stock. In fact, insiders have been taking advantage of this share price weakness and grabbing shares at extremely cheap prices in the past year. As can be seen from the chart below, its CEO, officers, and directors have been buying shares in the past year. Over the past year, they have purchased over C$7.5 million worth of shares. This is a sign that management’s interest is aligned with shareholders’ interest.

Source: Ink Research

Risks and Challenges

Shortage of labor and rising wages can result in higher operating expenses

Shortage of labor was one of the reasons why some of American Hotel’s PIP renovations got delayed. In addition, rising wage expenses may cause a significant increase in the company’s operating expenses.

Hotel industry is highly cyclical

Investors should keep in mind that the hotel industry is highly cyclical. This means that in an economic recession, American Hotel’s revenue may be impacted negatively. This is because business activities will be reduced and consumers will cut their leisure spending. In such condition, its bottom line will be impacted negatively. As a result, its payout ratio will spike over 100%. If a recession prolongs, management may be forced to cut its dividend.

Investor Takeaway

American Hotel currently pays an attractive 12.8%-yielding dividend. Its shares are also trading at a significant discount to its peers. Although we cannot rule out the possibility of further share price decline, we believe investors are well compensated to wait for the share price to appreciate in the next year. Even if its share price slid for another 10% in the next 12 months, the company’s 12.8%-yielding dividend will be able to help offset this downside risk. The road may still be bumpy in 2019, but the reward should be great.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.