In Case You Wonder How Monetary Madness Looks Like

We are enslaving ourselves to debt, and the more central banks kick the can down the road, the higher the price future generations will have to pay.

With the ECB back in the same boat where BoJ is, and with the Fed making more dovish sounds, investors bet that 2019 would be a one-off, monetary policy wise.

We weren't surprised to see the ECB making such a quick U-turn to its monetary policy. It was a matter of when.

Background

Last week, officials at the European Central Bank ("ECB") made a U-turn, and after only 65 days since they moved to the sidelines, they've decided to step back in to shore up the struggling European banks.

If liquidity is the name of the game, monetary policy is where the rules (of the game) are being determined.

There's nothing else moving the markets more than central banks' monetary policies that, as we all know, were extremely accommodative over the past decade, from a global perspective.

Of course, since the Fed and the ECB are (or were....) in tightening mode, net asset purchases of the three major central banks (including the BoJ) have turned negative this year, for the first time in ages.

However, with the ECB already making a U-turn, and the Fed making more and more dovish sounds, we wouldn't be surprised if what we see in 2019 would be a one-off, and 2020 will look more like previous years.

More Debt, but Less in Foreign Hands

Global debt of corporations, governments, and households hit a fresh record high at $178T (that's trillion, just to make sure you don't miss this big T).

Total debt has risen by almost $60T since the global financial crisis ("GFC"). This means that the economic growth over the past decade, which saw global GDP increasing by ~$20T, comes with a very high and probably unjustified price. Every $3 of extra debt were translated into only $1 of growth; not a ratio we'd call economical/efficient.

Who owns government debt nowadays? According to Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), the answer to this question is a good indication of the vulnerability (due to the high level of dependency on foreign money) of certain countries.

In the US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), for example, only 33% of government debt is held by foreigners, whereas in Germany (EWG), the "dependency rate" is much higher at circa 50%.

Having said that, Germany's circa 50% dependency on foreign investors is actually an improvement. As the below chart suggests, the largest European economy has become less dependent on foreign creditors in recent years.

Foreign holdings of German government debt have dropped below the 50% threshold mainly due to the ECB's multiple QE programs. The Bundesbank is the country's biggest creditor with ~€515B of debt held on its balance sheet.

ECB

The ECB's latest stimulus action remains a sketch for now that could keep investors guessing for months on its true potency. Some details regarding the new TLTRO-III may not get published until September, right before the new lifeline support program will start kicking on.

The long-term, true, impact on European banks (EUFN) and the European economy depends on strings attached to cheap ECB money.

With its new QE program on the horizon, the ECB balance sheet resumes its long-term uptrend. Total assets rose by €5B as reinvestment of QE proceeds were greater than the sum of redemptions.

In total, the ECB balance sheet is now at €4,691.3B, equal to 40.6% (!) of the entire Eurozone (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ) GDP. This ratio has tripled since 2008, yet inflation in Europe is nowhere near the ECB 2% target.

As we wrote here, "perhaps it's time for the ECB consider changing its inflation target, rather its inflation forecasts. Frankly, the below chart if embarrassing."

As a comparison, the Fed balance sheet accounts for ~19% of the US GDP.

Some, including yours truly, believe that the ECB is the one (at least partially) to blame for the economic mess in the Eurozone, because the bank de-facto prevents much-needed reforms with its cheap money.

I mean, what is the incentive to become more efficient, if money keeps falling off the ECB trees??? There's very little incentive to be better and improve.

Inflation is, therefore, a self-fulfilling prophecy, driven by a prophet called Mario Draghi. As such, it's hard to see how inflation in Europe picks up steam in the foreseeable future.

Thing is, that Mario Draghi's latest stimulus salvo means that his successor (as of November 1st, 2019) may not be able to take a monetary policy U-turn such as Draghi did as soon as he took the position of ECB president.

Back in 2011, with only three days into the job, Draghi changed course, following a couple of abortive rate rises. That was quite a speedy settling into the new job... However, a repeat (of that move) is now technically impossible.

Another long-debated issue is that the Eurozone is unified monetary but not fiscally. We won't get here into this debate (this deserves an article of its own), but Goldman Sachs (GS) seems all for the idea of a fiscal integration.

According to the bank, the current Eurozone fiscal deficit of just ~0.5% of GDP, and a public debt/GDP ratio of ~85% imply that a fiscally integrated Euro area (that's the black dot in the middle of the below chart) would have more fiscal power/space than the US, UK (EWU) or Japan (EWJ, DXJ) have!

On the other hand, the below chart (by DB) shows why the EUR (FXE) is not suitable to become the world's reserve currency.

Simply put, there are not enough investment opportunities in Europe to cater much more capacity/liquidity for the single European currency. The European bond market is too fragmented and far too small, compared to the US.

If you wonder whether the ECB truly needed to make a U-turn so quickly and abruptly, the answer is yes. It was crystal clear ever since they decided to step out actually, a move that was destined to fail miserably.

No wonder then, to see the Eurozone Economic Surprise Index remains in negative territory for another week. That puts the total negative readings count (for the past year) at 98%, with 51 out of the last 52 weeks in negative territory.

To make a long story short, the question isn't why the ECB officials are moving back into QE action, rather what were they thinking when they thought they can end it, in the first place!?

BoJ

If you think that the ECB monetary policy is loosened, you have no idea what you're talking about. Compared to the BoJ, the ECB looks like the most hawkish elephant in the room.

Let's put things in the right perspective:

1. The BoJ holds 43% (and counting) of all outstanding Japanese government debt! think about it for a minute: almost (and soon) half of what one hand (Treasury) is issuing is being held by the other hand (BoJ); feels like playing ping-pong with yourself...

If 43% seems to you like a lot (it is!), how about 100% (rounded down)?

The Bank of Japan's balance sheet, as a percentage of GDP, is over the 100% mark. Again, the BoJ is holding more assets than Japan produces in a year.

This is truly monetary madness in one chart!

The funny (or sad) thing? In spite of these tremendous efforts, inflation in Japan is still nowhere near the BoJ target.

The BoJ fails to stir growth and/or inflation even with all the money printing it engages itself with.

Global gloom forces have actually driven the central bank of Japan to temper its (anyhow not that bright) growth outlook recently.

The Bank of Japan's never-ending crisis is a lesson to the world's central banks. In spite of many decades of massive QE, spanning across all asset classes: stocks, bonds, currency, there's no light at the end of this dark, and extremely stretched/long, tunnel.

Having that in mind, some fear that what Japan been through might now be happening in China (MCHI, FXI), i.e. "Japanification" of China.

Japan's "lost decades" were predominantly down to a dramatic surge in the Yen (FXY), from mid-1980s to mid-1990s. This surge, to a great extent, was a result of the US applying pressure on Japan to do so. Sounds familiar?

China needs to be very careful in its trade deal negotiations with the US and avoid signing itself up for a currency surge.

US

The expanding US budget deficit is putting Federal debt on course for levels not seen ever since the World War II era.

Here's the US budget deficit over the past 5 years:

The US debt-to-GDP is poised to surpass the record levels reached in 1946 in the aftermath of mass spending to fund the war. From 2020 to 2029, the nation is expected to spend $7 trillion on interest expenses alone!

Just like what we started this article with (foreign investors holding sovereign debts), one has to wonder: Who is funding the US budget deficit?

DB is pointing out that the US budget deficit used to be financed by foreigners. However, in recent years, especially since a new unilateralist US President was sworn in, US debt is mostly financed by domestic investors.

With all that in mind, it's no wonder that the Fed is putting inflation expectations, now more than ever before, at the core of its policy reviews.

And, inflation expectations, in case you wonder, are moving down recently.

It's no wonder then to see bond investors daring to whisper about a return to quantitative easing in the foreseeable future, to fight the next US downturn.

Traders are already pricing in lower rates over coming years.

Speaking of bond investors...

US corporate leverage has increased to fresh life-time highs, but household leverage has gone down mainly due to lower credit card debt and lower home-equity ("HE") revolving debt and as mortgage debt has dropped when set in relation to GDP.

Bottom Line

The post-2009 rally is the most expensive of all time. Extensive, but not necessarily efficient, or justified.

Since the GFC, debt has risen by ~$60T while global GDP increased by only ~$20T. Not only that every $3 of debt only brought in $1 of growth, but the $52T rise in global market-cap - as measured by the MSCI World (URTH) - also suggests that the price we paid (and will pay) may have not been worth it.

Ten years since the GFC, global economy is hitting its weakest spell.

According to the OECD organization, not only that all major economies are on a slide, but they all posted (weak) readings, below the 100 threshold.

If case you wish to see what monetary madness looks like is in one chart, there you go:

The more debt you take on, the more growth you are likely to generate. However, this is a relative thing, not an absolute. Growth mustn't be measured on its own (absolute terms), at a time when debt levels are ballooning.

Furthermore, debts eventually need to be paid back. Now, if the economic growth rate is higher than the debt growth rate, that's fine. However, when it's the other way round, and we are way down deep in the "other way round" nowadays, there will be a time that there won't be what, where, or how to pay from.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.