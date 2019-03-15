We Are Not Yet Long Magna International, But That Will Likely Change

We think there is value here and will alert our subscribers for the purchase when the moment is right.

We see growth faltering significantly in Q1-2019 but that should prove to be the trough.

Our caution paid off as the put expired worthless leading us to an 8.7% total return on risked capital vs. the stock returning just 3%.

When we last focused on Magna International, we felt we needed a little extra buffer to buy this for the first time.

Close, but not no cigar. That was our decision on Magna International (MGA) last time around. We liked the stock and felt it had good growth prospects, but while the P/E was low, we felt the stock had to be a bit lower for us to go long with the full kit and caboodle. We concluded:

So to start a position with an embedded margin of safety, we decided to sell the March 2019, $47.50 puts for $3.80. This creates a rather tantalizing 20.46% annualized yield if the stock ends up at the current price in about 5 months. If this is "put" to us then we are very happy to go long at $43.70, or what we like to call a Summa Cum Laude valuation.

Source: Magna Cum Laude

We love it when a plan comes together like this

One key risk of selling puts is a straight run away in the stock. It does not happen often, but it does happen enough that we have to always consider that. At the opposite end of the outcome is the case where option outperforms the stock by a rather decent margin. We had that happen in this case with the stock delivering a total return of 3.36% while the option returned 8.70% on risked capital.

Data by YCharts

Where are the fundamentals at this point?

Since our last option sell, MGA has reported Q4-2018 results. The results missed on a few different fronts. Firstly, adjusted EBIT of $730 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 10% from the fourth quarter of 2017, and adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales declined to 7.2% compared to 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017. That is an extremely strong compression. MGA attributed this to lower margins in its Power & Vision and Seating segments. MGA also reported that it had lower equity income from its joint ventures in China.

Adjusted earnings were up 3% compared to Q4-2017.

Source: MGA Q4-2018 results

While that may appear to be a positive outcome in the face of challenging markets, remember that MGA reduced outstanding shares by more than 8%. So, net income would have declined if not for MGA's valiant efforts on that front. Now, don't get us wrong. We appreciate the buybacks and returning capital to shareholders. But the results were definitely weak in a year when US GDP was one of the best in the last decade. Further, even that weakness appears worse when we take into account the big dip in effective tax rates.

Source: MGA presentation

Guidance

For 2019, MGA is guiding for margin pressure to continue in two of its segments.

Source: MGA presentation

The complete vehicle is showing a big improvement, and MGA has won a big new contract to further showcase its skills.

Source: MGA presentation

MGA is also forecasting about $2 billion of free cash flow.

Source: MGA presentation

That on a $15.7 billion market cap is a 12.7% free cash flow yield. That kind of free cash flow yield is usually found in a very heavily levered business. That is definitely not the case with MGA with an adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.34X.

Source: MGA presentation

Q1-2019 set to further disappoint

While the overall numbers look compelling, we think MGA is still a tad optimistic as early 2019 numbers will likely be very sluggish in our view. The Atlanta Fed model predicts a GDP of just 0.4% and this fits with our earlier theme that there would be hell to pay for the huge inventory building ahead of tariffs.

Source: Atlanta Fed

With Europe just as sluggish and the US dollar strength persisting in spite of Powell turning dovish, MGA numbers have some downside potential from currency translation as well. We are still very close to a cyclical trough here and we think the chances of picking up this company at what turns out to be a great entry point are high.

Conclusion

Putting together the data, we think that MGA, just like the market, may have a lower to go before we can buy it. We are contemplating whether we should wait for a direct entry or "sell theta" at the price point we like. Currently, the stock market is just too extremely optimistic and the divergence between the data and the market expectations is just too high to contemplate a long position on a cyclically sensitive stock. We are hence waiting and will issue an alert for our subscribers once we get the right price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MGA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



Tipranks: No Rating