Technically Speaking For March 11-15

The Bank of Japan maintained its current interest rate policy along with yield curve control. Here is how they described the current state of the Japanese economy (emphasis added):

Japan's economy is expanding moderately, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending operating, although exports and production have been affected by the slowdown in overseas economies. Overseas economies have been growing moderately on the whole, although slowdowns have been observed. In this situation, exports have shown some weakness recently. On the domestic demand side, business fixed investment has continued on an increasing trend, with corporate profits and business sentiment staying at favorable levels on the whole. Private consumption has been increasing moderately, albeit with fluctuations, against the background of steady improvement in the employment and income situation.

Japan remains more export-dependent, which means the global slowdown should be concerning to the BOJ in the intermediate term. Aside from that development, Japan is growing modestly.

The Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production data today. The good news is it rebounded .1%. The bad news is the internals weren't very good: All of the major market groups declined except for materials. The only reason there was an increase was the 3.7% increase in utility output -- which isn't exactly a bullish statement.

Why can't the US maintain long periods of low unemployment? The answer is that low unemployment means economic slack is gone, which inevitably leads to one of two problems: inflation (usually of the demand pull variety as labor is able to extract higher wages gains due to decreasing supply) and credit build-ups (higher economic activity incentivizes consumers to take on more debt). Over on his blog, Antonio Fatas plots the U.S. unemployment rate for the last four expansions and notes that in all cases, it was at a low 12-18 months before a recession. Fascinating stuff.

Today, I'm going to take a bit of a departure from my usual analysis and explain my reservations about this rally and also provide some guideposts for some developments that I need to see.

Let's start with a daily chart of the SPY: Last fall, the SPY was the only major global equity market that hadn't sold off. All the other major averages dropped in the spring of 2018. But thanks to the tax cut and stimulus package, the US economy experienced a few more quarters of growth. The market finally sold off starting in October of last year, eventually dropping about 20%. Since then, prices have regained most of their previous level.

But there's been a fundamental change since the sell off, which was captured by Greg Ip on Twitter: In the fall, bond yields were about 50 basis points higher. They are now lower, which means we have contrasting views of the economy: the stock market says we'll see continued growth while the bond market says things will slow. The bond market has a far better track record of predicting economic direction than the stock market.

But there are a few indicators that point towards continued weakness, starting with the percentage of stocks about their respective 50 and 200-day EMAs: The percentage of stocks above the 50-day EMA is slightly below 70% while the number of stocks below their respective 200-day EMA is in the mid-40%. This means most stocks are below their 200-day EMA. We're already starting to see some deterioration in the 50-day number, meaning issues are selling off.

Riskier equity indexes aren't rallying as strongly:

Mid-caps are still trying the break free from the gravity of their 200-EMA, as is ...

... the IWM.

And there are two problems with the sectors:

The tech sector is rallying. But its MACD is at its highest level in 4 years.

And the next best chart is the utility sector - not exactly a ringing endorsement of positive trader sentiment.

Adding all this up, it's hard to look at the rally and think we'll see continued gains. Instead, it feels like the last gasp.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.