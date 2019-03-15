Galectin In NASH, And The Market Assessment

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

Galectin recently announced funding plans for the imminent Phase 3 trial via a rights offering through which the chairman intends to take a larger stake in the company.

This suggests a promising path for belapectin to be tested in the upcoming Phase 3 trial and possibly making the first anti-fibrotic drug candidate to gain regulatory approval for NASH.

In Q4/2017, belapectin demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit in a subset of patients (50%) without esophageal varices, but not in overall subjects, in Phase 2b data for compensated NASH cirrhosis.

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview on what’s happening in the NASH landscape in 2019. This week focuses on Galectin Therapeutics.

Market Assessment

Galectin (NASDAQ:GALT) is a small cap ($213M) clinical-stage biopharma developing innovative therapeutics for chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs, including metastatic and advanced melanoma cancer as well as the fibrotic liver disease, NASH.

Galectin offers significant clinical differentiation from other biopharmas in the sense that Belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02) is the only investigative drug candidate that's being specifically developed as a putative anti-fibrotic therapy for NASH. Every other drug candidate in clinical trials for NASH including selonsertib by Gilead (GILD), cenicriviroc by Allergan (AGN) and emricasan by Conatus (CNAT) are not designated as anti-fibrotic drug candidates. But these drug candidates may induce anti-fibrotic responses/benefits as part of its mechanistic function. The pivotal registration for Galectin’s Phase 3 trial for the study of belapectin in compensated NASH cirrhosis is expected to be initiated in H1/2019.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

Galectin: The latest 13F filings revealed institutional ownership at 12.5% with 71 Institutional holders holding 5,731,992 total shares. Holders include Vanguard Group, Blackrock Inc. and Richard E. Uihlein, chairman of the board of directors. Analysts from two firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $11. The long delay in announcing belapectin’s Phase 3 trial as well as how Galectin intended to fund this trial as well as disappointment regarding the company’s financial advisors in finding a partner or acquirer for the company have negatively impacted its share price (by almost 50%) from a high of more than $9 in June 2018 to less than $4.5 on March 15/2019.

Galectin Therapeutics recently provided detailed information on the funding plans for the imminent Phase 3 NASH cirrhosis. According to form 10-K :

The company with its external NASH consultants has designed a Phase 3 study which has been sent to various contract research organizations for their input on feasibility, timing costs and other important considerations.

Based on the 10-K, more information on the Phase 3 NASH trial should be revealed soon. Regardless, a planned rights offering of stock and warrants to current shareholders is proposed by the company as the funding mechanism to raise $50M-70M. Reflecting his personal confidence in the outcome of the Phase 3 trial, Uihlein, chairman and a shareholder, plans to acquire $20M worth of additional shares via this rights offering, which will significantly increase his ownership in the company. The company estimates a total cost of $100M to complete the Phase 3 trial, and the additional finding could be acquired via the conversion of warrants that also will be issued in this deal and/or additional fundraising at a later date.

I have proposed a possible structure for the Phase 3 trial for subscribers to the Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace. The actual Phase 3 trial structure has not yet been revealed. Given the importance of how the trial is structured to achieve the best results, investors may naturally be reluctant to participate in the company’s rights issue until they see the actual details of Galectin's planned Phase 3 trial. It's not clear at this time if those details will be available before the fundraising via the rights issue is completed.

While I believe that the likelihood of clinical success is high in the imminent Phase 3 trial, all clinical trials are risky. Delays in patient recruitment, FDA hold, and negative data readout could all impact share the price. Furthermore, some investors may consider Galectin a risky investment due to its current financial situation. As requested by Seeking Alpha editorial guidance, Galectin Therapeutics was once a stock that was part of a paid promotion campaign.

The billionaire, Uihlein, is currently bankrolling Galectin Therapeutics with a $10M unsecured line of credit entered into on Dec. 19, 2017, being extended by one year for both borrowings and maturity. This shows his confidence in the company and its imminent Phase 3 trial.

Market Outlook

Belapectin also is be evaluated in metastatic and advanced melanoma cancer and interim data readout from those early phase studies may limit stock depreciation. Galectin is one of the few companies with a Phase 3 NASH trial and the only anti-fibrotic drug candidate aimed at the latter stage of the disease where patients are in a much greater need. This makes Galectin a potential buyout target.

This weekly digest is offered to all subscribers of the Liver Therapy Forum to keep them updated on imminent catalytic events.

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum

Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target((s))

Exclusive access to full length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe the low price of $32/month or $325 annually.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.