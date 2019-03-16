Accessing The Power Of Stress-Free, REIT Preferred Stocks 2.0

Today, we bring you five more favorites that we believe will exhibit the same performance as the first group and be complimentary of the group, helping to further diversify.

Back in January, we wrote a note listing five of our favorite preferred picks for stability and income. We are following that up today with five more favorites that we believe will serve investors well in terms of income and stability.

Our original article contains information on the preferred market and the characteristics of preferred stock and is worth reviewing if you are new to the space. Since the first article, the following is an update on the performance of our selections:

As the table shows, the five favorites have outperformed the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) on a price basis by 46 basis points and out yielded the ETF by 124 basis points. We are pleased with this performance and expect this group to continue to outperform the passive portfolio.

Today, we bring you five more favorites (“FMF”) that we believe will exhibit the same performance as the first group and be complimentary of the group, helping to further diversify the sector exposure of the portfolio.

Your Stress-Free REIT Preferred Stock Portfolio – V2.0

The following five preferred stocks were chosen due to their issuing REITs’ moderate financial profiles, safety and competitive positions within their sectors. They’ve also been appropriately diversified to mitigate the impact that negative trends may have on any one sector (as we’ve seen in retail over the last year).

Plus, they trade below par to skew a potential redemption to investors’ interest. The following table lists the five choices as well as descriptive details:

As you can see, we’ve included issuers involved in storage, apartment, hospitality, and a mortgage REIT in order to diversify away from too much sector-specific risk. The following table lists the current market characteristics of the selected issues:

Without exception, these preferred opportunities are currently priced below par. All told, the portfolio has a handsome 7.06% stripped yield. Due to the pricing, the yield-to-call also is an attractive 7.35%.

(Note on stripped yield: Preferred stocks trade “dirty,” meaning that the accrued dividend is embedded in the price. A stripped yield therefore factors in the yield at a price net of the accrued dividend. In other words, it strips out the accrued.)

The stripped yield, graphically:

The stripped price, graphically:

The yield to call, graphically:

The following chart shows the stripped yield history of the selections. While they are off their peaks, we still believe there's value in these issues at the current prices and present an investor with decent yield for fundamentally-sound companies.

The following table shows the FMF selections vs. the prior favorite five and other peers. As the table shows, the FMF exhibit favorable yield, pricing and call protection vs. the peer group.

The stripped yield of the peer group, graphically:

As stated earlier, preferred stock investors give up their voting rights in order to obtain a pre-specified dividend amount. Due to this tradeoff, it’s often helpful to determine the price of dividend stability – before purchasing an investment.

There's no universally right or wrong amount to invest, but if someone is on the fence between investing in preferred or common equity, the price of stability can help frame the discussion.

The following table presents the preferred yield advantage of the selected securities. With equity REITs, preferreds often have a higher yield than common equity due to their lack of upside. Though, in some cases, preferreds will showcase a lower yield if the equity dividend is considered riskier.

Again, the FMF portfolio shows well vs. the peer group, with AGNC having the largest “give” vs. the equity as mortgage REITs typically trade this way given the relative uncertainty of their dividend.

The yield advantage, graphically:

The bottom line is that we feel the “Five More Favorites” portfolio – or the selections individually – are worthy of consideration in an income portfolio. The selections should provide investors with a decent cash flow as well as lower volatility than many other options. We view the underlying REITs as soundly operated and capitalized and the preferred dividend to be well covered.

If You're Not a Do It Yourself-er

When I was in New York this week I met with the management team at Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA), an active ETF that tracks its return relative to the S&P US Preferred Stock Index. PFFA seeks to optimize its returns relative to the index by maintaining its own weights base on the relative attractiveness of each security based on our proprietary models and credit ratings.

Importantly, PFFA analyzes the yield of the security considering its call provisions. This is critical, as the index often includes securities trading well above the call price that are currently callable. In addition, the ETF maintains a modest amount of leverage (usually in the 25-30% range) to enhance the yield and potentially the total return of the fund. Finally, it writes calls on a limited portfolio of REIT and utility common stocks to generate incremental yield. The fund is highly diversified with well over 100 positions with no industry representing over 25% of the portfolio.

REITs in spotlight: (JCAP), (NSA), (IRET), (BHR), and (AGNC).

