Brookfield Property Partners: A Leading High-Yield Dividend Growth Stock

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) offers investors a unique opportunity to own world-class properties at a steep discount to their net asset value alongside an attractive dividend yield. Furthermore, its access to plentiful, low-cost capital and global markets - thanks to the vested interest of its parent Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) - gives it an attractive long-term growth profile. As a result, we view BPY as one of the most attractive high yield dividend stocks on the market today.

Business Overview

BPY was formed in 2013 as one of BAM's limited partnerships. While this means it issues a K-1 (as a Bermuda-based LP), there are two reasons that Brookfield Property appeals to those that typically reject such investments. First, it does not generate UBTI, making the units suitable for inclusion in a retirement account.

Second, Brookfield recently started offering a REIT alternative, known as Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) which does not issue a K-1. They will each offer identical distributions/dividends both in terms of quantity and schedule.

Portfolio

BPY not only owns primarily office and retail properties but also invests opportunistically in multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, and student housing properties.

BPY's office portfolio consists of 288 office properties totaling approximately 138 million square feet in many of the world's premier cities. Combined with the Brookfield brand, this vast global network gives them pricing power alongside consistently strong occupancy and NOI growth relative to other office REITs.

Their high-quality retail portfolio contains world-class properties in the U.S., Europe, Brazil, and Asia. With 100 of the top 500 malls in the U.S., these properties are far from dead and dying and attract some of the best tenants while retaining strong pricing power (high teens leasing spreads over the past year, leading other industry peers).

Furthermore, no single tenant accounts for even 4% of total rent and the average remaining lease term is ~6.5 years, giving them significant diversification and cash flow visibility. Finally, BPY believes it can unlock considerable value by leveraging its business network, operational expertise, superior access to low-cost capital, and development acumen by repositioning and repurposing several of the properties with the long term in view. These qualities give it a competitive advantage over many retail REITs.

Recent Performance

BPY delivered a very strong Q4 and full-year report. Although book value (IFRS) per unit/share declined in 2018 due to significant unit issuance and foreign exchange markets took a bite out of returns, the payout ratio climbed, and the company took on significant amounts of additional debt, the units remain a buy.

Company FFO per unit still grew by a respectable 3% as property-level metrics are increasingly strong across the board while management is selling a significant amount of properties above IFRS value and recycling the proceeds into buying higher-yielding properties and discounted units. The core office and retail operations completed over 17 million square feet of total leasing during the year. Office occupancy stands at the highest level in BPY's history (up 90 basis points to 93.5%) and same-store NOI was up a robust 5% year over year.

These underlying fundamentals drove 14.3% year-over-year core office FFO growth despite this business not receiving as much capital and attention due to investments being made in the retail portfolio. Core retail operations delivered strong same-store growth (occupancy was up to 96.5% and NOI-weighted tenant sales per square foot in the retail portfolio increased an equally impressive 6%, justifying the strong average leasing spread growth of 11%).

Management's aggressive capital recycling program throughout the year disposed of approximately $8 billion of their real estate assets at prices that were ~5% above their IFRS book values, validating Brookfield's often-maligned book valuation system but it also means making their unit buyback program enormously accretive at current prices which trade at ~33% below underlying IFRS values.

Management plans to begin that accretive recycling process by using ~$500 million to repurchase BPY units and BPR shares at no higher than $21 per unit/share. Given current IFRS and public equity valuations, these repurchases are projected to add $0.25 per unit of incremental value and management reiterated its intent to continuing repurchasing shares until the valuation gap closes fully.

On the balance sheet front, management improved liquidity by more than $800 million and also completed more than $8.5 billion in property-level financings. They also reduced their floating interest rate percentage of debt by 210 basis points and reduced the amount of debt maturing over the next two years by nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars. As things stand today, over 50% of their outstanding debt matures after 2022 and 82.9% of it matures after 2020. This gives them plenty of time to deleverage further as well as the flexibility to repurchase units and invest in their property developments/redevelopments.

Finally, the payout ratio only stood at 60% if you count the (albeit lumpy) realized gains from investment funds, which is very much a significant and ongoing part of the business. As a result, management had the confidence to grow distribution by 5% in 2019 while simultaneously allocating half a billion dollars towards unit/share repurchases. Furthermore, the company's liquidity situation is stronger today than it was at the end of 2017, putting it in position to handle its large debt burden and sustain its BBB credit rating.

Growth Prospects

One of the biggest competitive advantages that BPY enjoys is that BAM owns the majority of BPY's units. As a result, it provides BPY with exclusive access to a huge deal flow through its enormous global network. Additionally, BPY benefits from BAM's strong management and institutional expertise obtained over decades of managing and owning real estate.

By acquiring quality assets at what it believes to be attractive valuations and then adding value through its operational and development expertise, BPY aims to generate long-term returns of 12-15%. Management also enhances returns by routinely selling assets at rich valuations and recycling the capital into higher yielding opportunities in order to repeat its virtuous cycle of value-add operations and dispositions.

Another way in which management expects to drive superior returns over the long term is through its geographic and asset class diversification, giving BPY significant opportunities to continuously deploy capital into attractive markets. It also tends to level overall operating results similar to how a diversified stock portfolio experiences less volatility over time.

Furthermore, management leverages its Brookfield connections in order to give it informational and bargaining advantages, enabling it to get superior values on its acquisitions and dispositions.

Dividend Analysis

BPY's dividend is very attractive at ~6.6%, especially given that it has grown for 5 years in a row (every year that it has been in existence). With another five years of growth, it will become a member of the Dividend Achievers, a select group of stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full list of Dividend Achievers here.

Given our positive growth outlook for the company, BPY will very likely get there. The company has a target of achieving a 5-8% long-term distribution growth rate, but we believe it will likely come in around 5% per year over the next half-decade since the payout ratio is currently quite high (~85%) and the company is planning to allocate capital towards deleveraging and repurchasing units. We expect the annual FFO/unit growth rate to come in at around 6% per year over that time period, gradually driving down the payout ratio.

Balance Sheet

BPY's debt to EBITDA ratio is well over 10x, making it one of the most leveraged real estate investments available in public markets. However, the structure of that leverage is conservative enough for it to maintain a solid BBB credit rating. 95% of the debt is in the form of non-recourse and self-amortizing mortgages. Additionally, the debt to asset ratio is only a little over 50%, which is pretty average for a REIT.

This means that the reason the leverage ratio is so high is due to the low cap rate nature of the properties rather than the fact that the company has a high amount of debt relative to its real estate holdings. The reason that the cap rates are so low is because the properties are of such high quality. As a result, they enjoy strong occupancy and growth rates, further reducing their debt risk profile as they are more likely to weather a recession and, therefore, be better able to service their debt payments.

Valuation

BPY appears undervalued based on numerous metrics. First, BPY's current NAV (IFRS accounting) per unit valuation is ~$29 (recently, validated by billions of dollars of dispositions in 2018 at prices above IFRS valuations), meaning that unit-holders have the opportunity to purchase equity in its high-quality and well-diversified portfolio at a steep discount. Management has recently reaffirmed its conviction in its steep discount by repurchasing hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of units.

Additionally, using the dividend growth rate model and our estimate of 6% annualized FFO/unit growth over the next half-decade in combination with its 6.6% yield, we project 12.6% total returns. Adding on top of that our expectation that commitment to unit buybacks from management will yield multiple expansion to 14x FFO from the current 13.5x FFO, adding roughly 100 basis points to projected annualized total returns. This results in a market-beating 13.6% annualized total return projected over the next five years. Therefore, our view that BPY is materially undervalued seems to have a significant margin of safety.

Risks

One of the factors tempering demand for units is the recent GGP acquisition. Due to the market's general wariness of U.S. retail real estate, many investors prefer to steer clear of BPY units. However, we believe that with the deal in the rear view mirror and the dust settling, investors will begin to overcome their initial reservations as they see the tremendous value proposition in these units.

The most significant risks in our mind, however, stems from BPY's extremely high leverage as well as its exposure to international currency and geopolitical risks. However, as previously mentioned when we discussed the balance sheet, there are several caveats that keep us highly optimistic about the safety of this investment. As management executes on its deleveraging plan, we expect shares to be increasingly viewed favorably by investors.

Finally, the geopolitical/macroeconomic risk that comes with its global portfolio is mitigated by the fact that most of the economies in which Brookfield operates continue to be strong/strengthening, liquidity remains plentiful, interest rates remain low and the flattening yield curve portends low upside for further rate increases, leasing contracts typically have inflation increases built in to them, only 26% of assets are generating rent in foreign currencies, and BPY employs currency hedges to further reduce this exposure.

Final Thoughts

BPY owns a well-diversified portfolio of world-class properties, with the financial, operational, and network advantages that come from being associated with the large and growing Brookfield empire, giving it plenty of options to continue growing and improving its portfolio. Despite these competitive advantages, units remain cheap due to competing investment alternatives and concerns about over-exposure to U.S. retail real estate and over-leveraging as interest rates rise.

However, given the high quality of the properties and the low-risk structuring of much of its leverage, BPY remains a fairly safe investment with very strong total return potential. Finally, its 6.6% distribution combined with its mid-to-high single digit annual growth potential makes it one of the most attractive high yield and income growth combinations available today.

