Prada S.p.A (PRDSY) CEO Patrizio Bertelli on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Prada S.p.A (OTCPK:PRDSY) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Alessandra Cozzani - CFO

Carlo Mazzi - Chairman

Patrizio Bertelli - CEO & Founder

Lorenzo Bertelli - Head of Marketing and Communication

Nicky Ito - MainFirst

Luca Solca - Bernstein

Thomas Chauvet - Citi

Rogerio Fujimori - RBC Capital Market

Melanie Flouquet - JP Morgan

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Paola Carboni - Equita

Alessandra Cozzani

Thank you. Good afternoon everybody, and thank you for joining Prada full year 2018 financial results conference call. I'm Alessandra Cozzani, the Group's CFO. First of all, let me introduce as usual, the executive team on today's call, our Chairman, Mr. Carlo Mazzi; our CEO and Founder of the Company, Patrizio Bertelli; and I'm also very pleased to introduce to you for the first time, Mr. Lorenzo Bertelli, who is in charge of Marketing and Communication for the Group.

During the call, Mr. Bertelli will first give us an overview of 2018 and an update on the business and then I will go through the financial numbers. Afterwards, Lorenzo will talk about our digital transformation and technology projects. And Mr. Mazzi will share with us some final remarks before the end of the presentation. After the presentation, we all will be very pleased to take your questions.

Mr. Bertelli, over to you.

Patrizio Bertelli

Good afternoon. So what happened in 2018? Well, our business and our work was mainly designed to consolidate all the work we've done in 2017. So, we achieved a positive sales trend across regions and products and in particular, a very good performance of full price sales was recorded. Also, we shouldn't forget all the uncertainties that were present in many markets and European particular were both England and France were pretty difficult. We worked on different funds for distribution channels, merchandising and communication.

We invested in creating infrastructures and production facilities, which are absolutely fundamental for us to keep our quality standards and suitable deliveries. And most importantly, we started full technological developments, both on the industrial side and in terms of digital communication. Another fundamental activity for us is research and training. And in particular, I'm referring to new human resources because we certainly need to train new technicians because otherwise the average age of the sales force or the workforce would be too high.

We have introduced several new activities and amongst the strategic choices we have made, may I go back to our decision to cancel markdown altogether. So, we decided that to stop doing markdowns end of season because of the market complexity we all familiar with this, and we are sure there is a strategy will yield very good results in the medium to long run in terms of brand partners and commercial performance. Also, we continued our activities in top-up floors and/or and new initiatives designed to renovate and refresh our stores. We're actually transforming our stores to be more dynamic and to be more consistent with the new generation of customers we're serving.

So, with this time the merchandising activities where we're not just enterprising our brand and individual market, but also we want to provide a consistent image to newer consumers and just no just millennials are talking to, it's a Generation Z that's actually coming up of age. And so, as they grow older, they are likely to become luxury consumers, more and more frequently. So, we started working not just for supporting the store activities there, but also we started several new communication projects.

We organized events to enhance our brand experience and we want to highlight and continue this kind of event in 2019. As to the other events we're engaged in, I'm sure you'll all familiar with Americas Cup. We have sponsored the Americas Cup and we are actually continue working on the whole project, which concerns the challenge itself, but also we are presenting the Prada Cup which starting in 2020 one is going to replace what used to be known as the Vuitton Cup and it's going to be the Prada Cup from now on.

So, we are actually committed to a lot of work and the organizational and the product related and image-related and communication front. And all of this is geared to enhance growth and to support, how much is the price. However we start, we needed to work to lay down the foundation there to accommodate this further development that we are confident that in 2019 we have excellent results and performance. Thank you.

And now let me give the floor back to Ms. Alessandra Cozzani. She's going to present the financials.

Alessandra Cozzani

Thank you, Mr. Bertelli. Let me now go through key financial figures for the group. Net revenues for the year reached €3.1 billion, up 6% year on year at constant exchange rate. ForEx headwinds have impacted sales by 300 basis points. So as a consequence, revenue in the quarter was up 3% a current exchange rate. Growth in the year was mainly driven by full price sales following our strategic decision to reduce markdown sales and we saw organic growth across all countries and products.

EBITDA for the full year was €551 million or 17.5% on margins down 6% over last year. EBIT was €324 million or 10.3% of revenues down 10% compared to last year. As you can imagine is not just revenues that have been impacted by ForEx headwinds, margins have also been significantly diluted by ForEx. Excluding this factor, the underlying EBIT margin was stable and this was a satisfactory results taking into account that we have increased our investment in brands and organizational structure. I will explain in more detail in the later part of the presentation.

Net income for the period was €205 million. The tax rate was slightly above last year, but I would like to share with you a good news. In the recent months, we had started the discussions on patent box with the Italian tax authorities and we have made a lot of good progress on it. We are reasonably confident to sign the agreement in the second quarter of 2019. As a consequence, the amount of the patent box benefit will be entirely recognized in the P&L of 2019. And according to our internal estimation, it will be in the range of €80 million to €90 million.

Turning to our balance sheet and cash flow, our financial structure remains very strong as usual operating cash flow reach €365 million, which enable us to self-finance all the capital expanded to during the period and to contribute to €198 million of dividend payment. The increasing working capital compared to last year is in line with our merchandising strategy to maintain a wide and deep inventory level in our stores. Net financial position and negative as €314 million and the gearing ratio remained at a very low level 11%.

Now, let's look at the next phase and to the different dimension of our business. Let's take net sales by channel we have seen a good performance in retail. In this channel, sales were up 7% at cost an exchange rate. Full price sales trend that was pretty stable across the two semesters and was consistently up above the 7% of all the retail channel. Ongoing strategic reduction in markdown sales to preserve the brand equity impacted sales by 2% in H1 and 4% in H2.

Now markdown sales represents about 7% of our total retail sales and in respective to go down further. E-commerce continued to grow by strong double digit, thanks to our successful rollout of our e-commerce platform. In wholesale, we are pleased to say that the e-tailers sales had still grown despite the strong comparative from prior year. We continue to make a selective approach to find suitable wholesale partner in line with our quality and standard.

Let's look at Slide 13, which shows net sales by geography. We saw positive trends across all regions. Europe remains resilient with 3% growth despite the negative impact from store closures since November relating to the protest in France and consequently the client and tourist flows. Local consumption drove the growth during the year. Also, thanks to the various retail activities that we have in the stores.

Sales in the American market increased by 4%, mainly driven by local consumption, while tourist spending weakened in H2 on the back of the strength of the U.S. dollar. Strong performance in the Far East was driven by Korea and Greater China with some slowdown in H2, mostly attributed to Hong Kong and Macau due to the devaluation of the Renminbi. Strong trends were also show in Japan, mainly thanks to domestic consumption. And we also saw very good trends in the Middle East with stronger results from all countries in the region.

Let's turn to net sales by products. We have seen positive trends across all product categories in 2018, which also reflects the delivery of successful product launches. Leather goods grew 6%, thanks to solid and consistent retail growth at Prada across two semesters. This good performance was supported by the ongoing refresh of iconic products as well as the successful reception of our new collection with the objective of effectively balancing the product portfolio in all strategic price ranges, and we are seeing good results.

Ready-to-wear performance was strong, up 10% in organic growth with positive trends across all brands and markets. Within this segment our lifestyles collection outperform also thanks to the positive response to the re-launch of the Linea Rossa collection. Positive retail growth was also shown in footwear with successful section of sneakers and lifestyle collection for both men and women. Thanks to our strong sportswear identity additional our long standing industrial expertise.

Let's now turn to net sales by brand. Continuing the positive trend which began in the last month of 2017, the Prada brand ended the year with growth of 7% at cost an exchange rate with positive trends in all market and all product categories. Miu Miu also remained in positive growth with ready-to-wear up 7% and the other two products category which confirm the same level of last year. Sales performance for Church's was impacted by the restructuring of the wholesale network, while the retail trend remained positive.

Turning to Slide 16. Let's take a look at gross margin development. As you can see from the slide, gross margin maintained a very high level at 72%, notwithstanding the negative impact from exchange rates include edging during the period. Excluding this the gross margin was stable compared to prior year. I wanted also to mention that our focus on increased full price sales has produced a positive contribution to gross margin that was affected by our ongoing investment in supply chain, which within are crucial to enhanced our competitive advantage in terms of quality and time to market.

Let's have a look at the EBIT margin evolution during the period. As I mentioned before, EBIT margin has been significantly impacted by ForEx headwind this year, and the effects including hedging or the dilution by 140 basis points. In addition to this there were some one-off expenses of around 30 basis points related to stuff, which thrown for the pressure on margin. Excluding the two above factors as you may see the underlying EBIT margin was a stable compared to last year. More in detail, the positive EBIT contribution from top line was absorbed by more advertising and promotion activities including store events, strategic to fuel saves as well as an increase in our workforce to strengthen the organization structure, paving the way for the future growth.

Turning now CapEx on Slide 18. 2018 was the year of investing as we focus on driving sustainable organic growth. Here, we had 9 net less opening consisting of 29 openings and 20 closures. There were 123 projects dedicated to retails mainly for relocation projects of which, they were around 19 for product. Our IT investment plan is part of the group's broader digital transformation strategy and it's now becoming a strategic asset in order to compete in this fast changing market environment.

CapEx was also located to expand our industrial capacity to ensure timely response to various demand of each market. As an example, in 2018, we completed our new logistic hub in Tuscany, which is part of the major plan to reorganize the warehousing and distribution for finished product. It is a state-of-the-art logistic hub, but also environmentally friendly and is the reference pointfor the group cutting edge industrial structure.

Slide 19 provides an overview of how our next financial position has evolved during the period. As already mentioned, the operating cash flow has finance capital expenditure and contributed to the payment of €198 million dividends, net financial position was negative at the end of December and amounted to €314 million. This year the board of directors has proposed the final dividend of €155 million. These are represents a dividend per share of €0.06 and the dividend payout ratio of 75%.

With that, I would like to let Lorenzo, our Head of Marketing and Communication to go through the innovative technology rollout throughout the Company.

Lorenzo Bertelli

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to finally meet you all. Let me briefly introduce myself. I joined the Company in September 2017. My focus so far has been supporting the transformation the Company working together with Chiara Tosato. I've read presently larger my role and my responsibility.

Now, we'll speak of with marketing and communication. Today, we'd like to discuss how the continuous investment in our brand, is also reflected in a series of interactions and planning strategic steps to ensure the Prada Group develops a best-in-class digital platform, that reach old consumer interaction points without losing touch with our brand DNA.

Let me update you on our batch rollouts within an e-commerce investing in technology. And finally, digital communication, our focus this year has been on ramping up e-commerce activities with the aim of reaching global coverage for brands by 2020. Successful steps in 2018 lead the strong double digit growth in space both on our e-commerce platform and through e-tailers. We've launched the new miumiu.com in Europe, new church.com and pasticceriamarchesi.com. We have announced access to Prada and Miu Miu’s online experience, which we call Pradasphere and the Miu Miu club. These are too emerging digital content archives, providing access to the brand, storytelling around products, special project and events. Our focus in 2019 will be to invest more on the omni-channel experience of our platform and improve our customer journeys.

We now have the technical capability that can be deployed to reach our consumer in a more efficient and effective way. As part of our broader digital transformation strategy, we're investing in technology to boost operational efficiency and effectiveness. Our investments are bringing benefits across the whole group impacting more and more aspect of the business and data activities.

In terms of digital retail, we have the new mobile functionalities to the clientsphere in-store. Like wish, stock amend, made to order, sales, analysis and newsletter. Investment in technology have been strengthened in order to improve the merchandising planning increasing particular the course of buying replenishment and forecasting.

Better customer service thanks to the launch 2018 of five regional hubs in Milan, New York Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong. In terms of CRM, we set up a data science team in 2018 and we are now implementing a data strategy through business analytics who will enable used to better understand data explain in in for ad-hoc campaign, and at the same time we are increasing integration of data from stores and social media.

We are now finalizing the radio frequency identification project that will improve logistic management to gather information from product would share distributed through every channel. Finally, product integration will also be available through an app that we are developing. Finally continuing from the first half of the year, we are place the greater focus on digital communication with project driving brand engagement and increasing brand visibility.

Let me give you some example of how we have been ramping up our digital communication. The re-launch of Linea Rossa in September 2018 was supported by a program of events travelling across New York, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai. The events were tailored based on the local clientele and the collection was well received was well received, so thanks to an effective digital campaign.

To support the Prada Cahier bag, which has now become a bestseller, we launch the digital campaign called Prada Delivery Man, which was a cinematographic project direct by Ryan Hope. As for Miu Miu, two video projects were very well received across social media. Iconic wardrobe and other conversation, both focus on the ready-to-wear collection. We're also launching new digital channels allowing us better reach younger and more local audience.

For example, Twitter in Japan both for Prada and Miu Miu 2018, Kakao Talk in 2019, and the launch of Prada Spotify official profile is here to expand the Prada connection with the music world. To summarize, it's clear that the digital transformation has rather created relationship with consumer making them even more aware of their purchasing choice. In this context, communication takes on even more strategic importance to effectively reach our customer. With the object in mind, we will continue to invest in all our digital asset to create an increasing an increasing massive brand experience with the unique and engaging involvement at all touch points.

Alessandra Cozzani

Thank you, Lorenzo. I'd hand the floor to Mr. Mazzi for the final remarks.

Carlo Mazzi

Good morning or good evening depending on where you are. Getting our outlook when was I'd say is a technical review process low to the year ago has already begun to show positive results as illustrated by Alessandra Cozzani in her review of numbers. The process of profound technological renewal has been set in motion, which remains ongoing.

Through the digitalization of relations with customer, we expect further competitive advantages to emerge. In terms of organizational renewal, in addition to the pivot towards digital already reported, radical changes would be necessary in the coming months to a loaded for development of the potential of our brand. It is on the basis of these plans that our expectation of a progressive recovery of volumes and margin is based.

Alessandra Cozzani

Thank you, Mr. Mazzi. And now we can open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Nicky Ito

Good afternoon, Mr. Bertelli, Mr. Mazzi, Alessandra and Lorenzo. This is Nicky Ito from MainFirst. I just got three questions. My first question is on the markdown policy and the end of season sale. I just want some clarification whether you reduced the sale period in 2018 for the summer season and also the winter season? Or did you completely stop the sale within the full price stores? And did that sale policy already start in Fall/Winter '18 or we will start in the current Spring/Summer '19 season? How long, how big do you think the negative impact is going to be on sales this year?

My second question is on wholesale. What do you exactly mean by selective strategy? Is it more Miu Miu driven, given that Miu Miu decelerated quite substantially in the second half? And so, if you could provide more granularity in what caused the decline in wholesale in the second half that would be great. In the last 2 years, wholesale has seen quite a big volatility, more positive though. How should we look at wholesale this year?

And my last question is also on the top line. For the slowdown in the fourth quarter which is driven by Greater China and the U.S. In Greater China that sounds a bit counterintuitive because if we look at your peers, there has been a sale repatriation to Greater China and I understand that the macro environment has been volatile in the region. But besides that, do you think there was something that you missed in capturing the sales repatriation? And finally, if you could provide a trading updates year-to-date within retail and if possible wholesale that would be great?

Patrizio Bertelli

So this is Mr. Bertelli speaking, as far as markdowns are concerned, let me specify that. We decided to stop doing markdowns from 2019 onwards. That's by 2018 is concerned, we had already reduced markdowns by as much as 30%, I think. And what kind of impact we expect on the market? Well, first of all, we believe this decision is actually going to strengthen the brand image, and in particular, it's going to guarantee higher margins for us.

As to your question on be more selective, Mr. Cozzani is going to answer that part of your question.

Alessandra Cozzani

Talking about what will say, when it's an ongoing strategy to progressively reduce the wholesale that we started many years ago. You remember that we have recently had the some new relationship with the e-tailer partners that have increased the wholesale level in the last couple of years, but we want to continue to work with leading partner in the sector and including U.S. department store.

Nicky Ito

I'm sorry. If I could jump in before you answer my last question. For the modern policy did you already have any kind of commercial agreement with the wholesale? Because if I look at the past few years I think your wholesale partners markdown your products way more than you did in your full price stores. So I'm just wondering whether you are able to control that already in 2019?

Patrizio Bertelli

Well, you should know that international regulations and laws actually do not allow us to give full control. I mean, we can certainly give our guidelines and then each player is free to proceed the way he or she feels is more appropriate. However, there are some markets, especially the U.S. where markdowns are fundamental facts of life, especially for some products. We are actually talking to our partners to try and reduce the time in a markdown and so, but as far as the European market is concerned, I'm sure that wholesale partners will comply with our guidelines whereas our DOS as is our own source. So that's not a problem of course.

I have to say that the question of markdowns is a policy that has become more and more diversified the market because the market, the market is generally flooded with products. And so, there's a greater and greater tendency towards trying to get marked down. So can I take your questions on China? Okay, so as far as China is concerned. Of course, I agree with you. But that maybe the biggest problem is, we need to increase our ability to manage the Chinese market.

So we'll have to work on that market more and more intensively. Of course, the Chinese market has become more selective than it used to be in the past. But as far as luxury brands are concerned, I don't think it's a challenging market. There's no big challenge there. Next question?

Luca Solca

Yes, thank you very much indeed for taking my questions. I was just wondering where you stand as far as supporting your brand in terms of digital marketing? And how much of the total your digital communication and marketing budget represents? And by comparison, how big is the investment that you're making in the America's companies? Seem to understand that you're doubling down on that with the institution of the products. How you went through the logic of increasing the commitment to that? And what do you expect in terms of potential advantages?

Another question on digital, I'm intrigued by the fact that you've been now establishing partnerships with Farfetch for a few months. I wonder how you are working with them and if you're satisfied with their approach, in particular to their approach to pricing, and if you commit to this kind of solution to accelerate digital development, and if you see a long term commitment to platforms like that? And last but not least, if you could potentially elaborate on what you envisage as far as the development of the Miu Miu brand, which seems to be more effective at the moment in the apparel category, and what you are expecting to do in terms of leather goods in particular. Thank you very much, indeed.

Lorenzo Bertelli

Lorenzo Bertelli speaking, I will answer to your first question and then my father will answer to the Miu Miu question. So about the digital budget, I can see that the split is generally between 50% digital and 50% or the communication. We are increasing the general budget on the communication inside the group generally because for sure we have to support it. We think that generally America's Cup as a sport activity is very easy to be used to create digital asset is very like young and can reach I think a younger audience then usually we will reach with the Prada. And this is to answer to your first two questions.

About the digital partnership with Farfetch and other platform, what I will say is Farfetch is very important. We are looking to do some activity in the following months. We are working strongly with them and because it's what we what you can try -- what you can sell on Farfetch is very related on what kind of activity you do on the other channels. And so, now we are trying to work like more in a concert way to develop growth on marketplace and generally on e-tailers. So we have to take in consideration all the channel when you want to grow in marketplace especially. Through to other platforms, the moment the only real marketplace where we are is Farfetch. We are looking to other marketplace, but nothing has been decided yet because like to see the market is ready for other marketplace and we are ready to go on other marketplace, but for sure we have an eye on it and it is part of a wider a strategy.

Patrizio Bertelli

As to Miu Miu, I'd like to answer by saying that we've just concluded a new collection for leather wear and the leather and for Paris shows and this was very much appreciated by our customers. It's true that as far as closing those new has a good trend. But ready to wear shows the positive trend both for Miu Miu and for products. So our group and also for men, so our group is very much committed in the development of ready-to-wear, because we believe our price-quality ratio is more than reasonable.

Thomas Chauvet

I have three. The first one, sorry to come back to the retail like-for-like, I don't think, I heard the numbers clearly. It seems you had about 3% like-for-like in H2. I remember Alessandra, July was close to 10%, so could you comment on the Alessandra run rate in Q4 and January, February, combined for the group? How much is it slow down to?

Secondly, in your outlook comments, you refer to a progressive recovery in volumes and margins. I think in part because of the disruption from the tech rollouts and the industrial investments. What type of revenue gross margin expansion you're expecting this year, it felt, it looks like a year of transition and as you can sense is EBIT margin for the year at 12.5%. On costs, so you're expecting the H2 cost inflation of plus 5 to be the new norm for the full year '19.

And finally, on Prada handbags, there was a very interesting pipeline of new products last year. How much do you expect new lines to account for total handbag sales going forward? And can you perhaps comment on the contribution from volume and price mix in this important category? Thank you.

Alessandra Cozzani

Thomas, sorry, for this delay in the answer, and I will take the first question. I will take the question related to the like-for-like. Of course, you have correctly noted that the second half has a slowdown, but I have mentioned also during my comments, that was mostly related to a general macro environment that has being more uncertain first of all. And talking about us is the impact was particularly Asia-Pacific impacted by the slowdown. And within Asia-Pacific Hong Kong and Macau, and don't forget of course that the French process starts beginning November and this has impacted the not just the bearish market as well I have a recall that we had we had 16 closure in a row every Saturday. And these not only impact the bearish market but impacted also the tourist flow towards Europe generally speaking.

Thomas Chauvet

Have you, Alessandra, have you like-for-like return to positive in January February? Could you help us understand where you are?

Alessandra Cozzani

Talking about the current trading in the beginning of 2018, I have to say that we are quite in line with our expectation.

Thomas Chauvet

Okay, so low single digit like-for-like positive?

Alessandra Cozzani

Of course the like-for-like of the regular sales is positive, yes.

Thomas Chauvet

Thank you.

Alessandra Cozzani

As I mentioned, the regular sales of course because you have to remember that we are continuing with the decision of reducing markdown sales January was have been impacted by this.

Patrizio Bertelli

So, this is Patrizio Bertelli speaking. I'll take your question on margins. As you will see from our documents, we did make investments in acquiring production facilities for footwear and as a group because what's happening in Italy right now is that there is a pretty high level of complexity because all international brands are producing in our market. And for those who do own the factories are trying to protect their ground as much as possible. So the acquisition of those production factories is motivated by the fact we want to keep the high quality standards.

Also, we should consider their whole generations turn around in the industry. Many of the original business people and entrepreneurs have reached and pension agents many times their children do not want to continue their business. So there's a lot of generation turn around in the industry. As far as margins are concerned, we believe that better product performance will allow us to absorb the higher structural cost we are incurring right now. So in the next two years, so this cost will be more than offset by bigger development in sales.

As far as the development of different price points in our collections is concerned, I'm sure you realize we did a lot of work there and we're still doing it specially in the price range between €1,400 and €1,800, retail price, of course, these tend to be the price points that gives the best sales performance.

Rogerio Fujimori

I have one regarding retail productivity for Prada and especially Miu Miu kind of a lower than your peers, so and then also when you think about your rental costs to sales in excess of 20%, also higher than your peers. So any action plans in terms of improving this ratio and any thoughts on the retail square meter footprint, especially for Miu Miu anything that can be done?

And my second question is on shoes. I think you flag the successful launch of sneakers and lifestyle propositions for both men and women. So I was just wondering how full price sales trends for shoes, what kind of trends you see for full pricing shoes in recent months. Thank you.

Alessandra Cozzani

Hello, Rogerio. I will take the first question related to the rents. Honestly, I have to say that not now but in the last at least in the last couple of years, we have progressively reduced the level of rent because we have renegotiated most of our lease agreement with old landlord in Asia Pacific and also in Europe and the level of rents and also in U.S., and we have reduced the rent the fix rent but we have been also able to get better negotiation also in terms of variable rent.

Patrizio Bertelli

As for shoes -- I’m Mr. Patrizio Bertelli. Yes, with sneakers in the last 18 months, we've had a consistent launch and we actually got very positive results and this trend will continue. I would say that sneakers are changing into more of a lifestyle type of shoe more than a sneaker, which is considered as a running shoe they're becoming lifestyle. So I think we've developed very interesting products and I think that will be strongly competitive in the second half of 2019.

So the trend is not so much the sneaker, but rather a lifestyle type of shoe for leisure time that can range from sneakers to sport shoes. Again with the idea in mind of having nice and comfortable shoes and for prices we're able to get in, prices are exactly in line with those shoes. So the average price is €550 per product, and if I'm not mistaken, €490 for Miu Miu shoes.

Melanie Flouquet

The first one is actually regarding gross margin. I wondered, Alessandra, if you could help us understand the dynamics of full year '19 on this important line full year '18 at the hedging impact that we should continue to add in H1 '19. So I wondered whether at spot rate you could just quantify the pressure that we would get from that and on the other end the positive impact of promotion activities if any and initiatives on the manufacturing investments. So on the whole, if we take the positives and the negatives going through, what would you expect out of full year '19 gross margin please?

The second question is on the Americas. I appreciate that the deceleration in the second half seems to have been mostly due to Asia Pacific, but there was also one in the Americas. I was wondering whether you could help us understand what happened there and whether this recovered in January and February.

My question is on inventories. They are up 11%, I think if I'm not mistaken in EMEA. Can you help us understand whether this is a change in the way, you're actually delivering or the manufacturing or whether the stable in the world whether you're comfortable with level of inventories.

And my last question is just really on the pipeline of products that are coming through. There are a lot in leather goods coming through and on bags for Prada. At the moment we're seeing a lot of presence of the Odette. I was wondering whether this was just accidental and it's just that the next one, the Sybille, et cetera, will be pushed in a similar manner in the future or whether Odette actually one of the pillars, the most important pillars that you foresee in full year '19 and beyond?

Alessandra Cozzani

Hello Melanie. I take the question related to the gross margin. That was clearly explained that the most important negative effect for the gross margin evolution this year was the, not just the hedging, but foreign exchange including the hedging. Honestly, the foreign exchange including the hedging is one of the most difficult things to forecast. So it's better to take under control the underlying evolution because with in front of the foreign exchange it let's say that we don't have a lot of things to do. Having said that, of course the gross margin will benefit even next year from a better quality of sales. So more full priced sales less markdown, so we are expected to have a gross margin likely improving of course I'm not able to give you guidance on foreign exchange.

Melanie Flouquet

So the likely improving excludes ForEx?

Alessandra Cozzani

Sorry?

Melanie Flouquet

The comments on likely improving would exclude any ForEx investment?

Alessandra Cozzani

Exactly.

Alessandra Cozzani

I will take for them to. I have already mentioned that this level of talk is pretty reasonable also considering the stringent number of merchandizing that we have added to our collection in the last couple of years, mix in higher level of inventory in this course. Of course we want to follow this. Don't forget that this is a level of inventory that I don't think that it is high, also because we came from a period where the level of inventory was even higher and this was not a problem at all for the Company.

Talking about the strong pipeline all of the new models. Of course, we will continue to renew the collection with new models. And I think that we have accelerated the pace of introducing novelties in the last 18 to 24 months, together with leveraging of course the iconic, the iconic products, where we continue to refresh the model in order to have also in the in the iconic and in the best seller collection some novelties to offer to the market.

Regarding -- related to U.S. market that is doing well honestly in the beginning of 2019, of course, particularly in the second half was impacted by a lower level of touristic flow because of the strengthening of the dollar, because the local consumption has remained quite good. Next question, please.

Louise Singlehurst

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you very much for taking my questions I'll keep them brief. Firstly, just on ecommerce. I wonder if you could just update us a simple question in terms of all the regions now fully omni-channel compliant? So I know Asia started first than the U.S. I was just wondering where we were in the European rollout as well. And then just finally on ecommerce, how much of sales today are actually from your brand.com and e-tailers. So how much come from digital in total. And then just on the OpEx, I wonder if you can help us just to understand their margin dynamics and Thomas touched on this earlier but in terms of how we can think about the underlying inflation plus growth that we should expect in that cost base going into 2019 cognizant obviously of the moving parts from the digital expense as well. But can you help us think about the moving blocks or the key items of the cost base and the growth there?

Lorenzo Bertelli

Hi, it's Lorenzo Bertelli speaking. I will answer to your first two question about like which country are let's say, fully omni-channel, but this is to say omni-channel depends from the quality of the omni-channel. So then it will take hour to discuss about the betters, but I can see that Europe, USA and China is where we are like already omni-channel we’ve not reached yet the level of omni-channel and that we are aiming to and we have a big improvement this year but they are omni-channel definitely. And so about the percentage that we’re delivering with our website on how much with for websites or marketplace, I would say most of the sales come from our website.

Louise Singlehurst

And how much is that, sorry as a percentage?

Alessandra Cozzani

Hi. Louise, I'll take the question related to the inflation rate if I have understood well your question. Of course in this kinds of OpEx or where the margins are quite high, the inflation rate increase as never been area issues, if this was your question.

Louise Singlehurst

I suppose to put it another way, Alessandra, can you help us think about the level of like-for-like that we really need for sustainable margin progressions. As we think about just a flat margin the like-for-like that's required to obviously cover the cost of inflation?

Alessandra Cozzani

Not really something different from what we have always said that with mid-single-digit like-for-like increase. It is enough to keep the level of margin flat, roughly speaking.

Paola Carboni

I have a question on your level of investment, which 2018 was a bit higher from at least what I had in mind. I don't know if there's anything we should be aware of as for your investments last year and what we could expect for the next couple of years.

Patrizio Bertelli

This is Patrizio Bertelli speaking. For the next year, we believe industrial investments have been completely for the vast majority. So in the last 3 years, we have basically renovated all of our industrial facilities. And we completed this year for logistics. So they were a bit higher than you would expect, because we actually found ourselves to having to step in pretty challenging situations with some of our suppliers. Some of them were so mature in their growth that there was no future for them.

So we decided to step in and take them out of dire straits. And we anticipated some investments that had originally been planned for 2019. The situation in Italy is not too brilliant for the raw material suppliers or for the different companies that we buy from, because technology has changed the name of the game completely margins have become very low, people are getting older and older.

The whole turmoil that goes on in different parts of the world is certainly creating a lot of anxiety and uncertainty on the markets. Actually with fine progress with Brexit and the shape of Italian politics, it's certainly not making people happy and living in two peace of minds especially all the people. So we have to step in some unpredicted investments.

Alessandra Cozzani

Okay, we do have any other questions. We can close the call. Thank you very much for being with us and if you have any other details to understand to feel free to call Alberto and Cynthia that are available for you. Good evening.

