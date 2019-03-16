Diagnosing Quest Diagnostics

DGX is solid enough that its current 13X PE valuation gives it appeal as a valuation play in the short-term.

You see it in every major town and city. With 6,600 patient access points, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is one of the leading providers of patient diagnostics, laboratory testing, and genetic testing services in the United States. When you consider the importance of diagnostics in the medical field as well as testing services for a US labor force that faces pressure from drugs, Quest Diagnostics seems like a potentially lucrative investment opportunity. The company boasts solid fundamentals and has thoroughly penetrated the market. But before constructing a long-term investment thesis, there are some notable risks to the business that investors need to consider. The stock is undervalued and may better serve investors as a value trade rather than a long-term holding.

Quest Diagnostics has been building up its network since going into business in 1967. Since then, it has scaled up in a big way. Today Quest features 6,600 patient access points. It serves 50% of hospitals and doctors in the US. It also services more than 100 million patients.

The company generates the vast majority of its revenues with diagnostic services, more than half coming from routine testing. In total, Quest Diagnostics generates more than $7 billion in annual revenues.

Performance Overview

The company's performance over the years has been inconsistent, and that has had an impact on long-term growth trends. Over the past 10 years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of just 0.38%, and EPS at a CAGR of 5.94%.

When we analyze the quality of a business model, we look at a few different factors. We look at operating margin to make sure that a business is consistently profitable. We also look at the rate at which revenue is converted into free cash flow. A company that generates a lot of cash flow is able to invest in growth, as well as distribute it to shareholders. We also look at a company's cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). This metric gauges how effectively the company operates as well as whether the company is overly capital intensive. What this looks like in practice is a trio of benchmarks:

Operating Margin: Must be consistent or expand over time.

FCF Conversion: 10% of revenue converted to cash flow or higher.

CROCI: A rate of return of 11-12% or higher.

Quest has a decent showing here. While it fails to meet all benchmarks, it does generate strong cash flow. We are concerned with a modest but clear downtrend in all metrics over the past decade. Acquisitions have been utilized for growth in the fragmented independent testing market, and deteriorating metrics could signal a lack of efficiency in executing this strategy.

Before moving on, it is important to review a company's balance sheet. A poor balance sheet can cause liquidity issues within the business, or restrict cash flow which takes away from dividend growth, buybacks, and investments for growth.

Quest's balance sheet features a poor cash to debt ratio. With a cash balance of $135 million against a debt load of almost $3.9 billion, debt to cash ratio is nearly 29:1. Additionally, the company's leverage ratio of 2.7X EBITDA is above our "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X. The company recently priced another $500 million in debt, which will be used to refinance existing debt, as well as "other corporate purposes". If the balance sheet keeps heading in this direction, it could stifle the business over the long-term.

Dividend & Buybacks

Quest Diagnostics has returned cash to investors in the form of buybacks and dividends. The company has raised its dividend for eight consecutive years. The dividend is paid every quarter with an annual payout totaling $2.12 per share. The current yield of 2.40% is solid, coming up just short of the 2.63% available from 10-year US Treasuries (that don't come with the upside of possible capital gains).

The dividend was frozen during the recession a decade ago, but has grown nicely since. Over the past five years, Quest has grown the payout at a CAGR of 10.2%. While the dividend payout ratio is just a third of cash flow, the company's balance sheet indicates that there isn't as much room for future dividend growth as appears (without organic growth of cash flow). Even after dividends, buybacks, etc., there still is a cash balance, so we expect dividend growth to continue moving forward. We expect dividend raises to fall in the 5% range without more organic growth of the business.

Because growth has been modest, the company has repurchased shares to help drive EPS higher. Over the past 10 years, the share count has fallen from about 185 million to 134 million.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

The long-term success of Quest Diagnostics from an investment perspective depends on the company's ability to trigger growth in the years to come. Unfortunately for Quest Diagnostics, it is a mature player in a modestly growing industry. Therefore, it has spent on acquisitions to aid growth. While Quest makes up almost a quarter of the market share within the Independent Lab segment, approximately 54% of that market is built from a highly fragmented base of independents. This lends itself to Quest's acquisition strategy, which can slowly buy out smaller competitors over time. Quest strives for 1-2% revenue growth annually from M&A.

Additionally, the company's scale and lower prices to health providers will aid the company as the impact of the 2018 PAMA cuts are felt throughout the industry. The cuts drastically reduce Medicare reimbursement to clinics for testing services. This will have an effect of essentially starving out competitors of lesser scale by squeezing profitability.

While this example of regulatory winds shifting can help Quest, a highly regulated industry such as healthcare remains potentially dangerous to Quest Diagnostics. As major changes such as a single payer healthcare systems in the US are discussed and debated, investors should pay close attention to how they could potentially impact Quest Diagnostics.

Valuation

After hitting 52-week highs over the summer, shares have mostly drifted lower in the months since. The current share price of $88 is towards the lower end of the company's 52-week range.

Analysts are currently projecting full-year earnings per share of $6.60, placing the stock at an earnings multiple of 13.3X. This is a 20% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio.

In addition, the stock's current free cash flow yield of 6.67% is near the highest it has been since the end of 2013.

Given the discounts present against historic norms from both an earnings and cash flow perspective, we agree that Quest Diagnostics is attractively priced at the current moment. Even a minor price movement to 15X earnings would result in potential upside of 12% from current levels.

Wrapping Up

Because of the company's debt load and presence in a regulatory industry that currently has a light shining on it, we are less certain about the long-term prospects of an investment in Quest Diagnostics. Still, the fundamentals are strong enough where the stock deserves higher than a 13X multiple - making it a reasonable, short-term value play to consider.

