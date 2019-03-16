FedEx Earnings Preview: Can Earnings Trigger A New Uptrend?

The company has grown earnings and sales at a pretty good pace over the last few years, but earnings are expected to fall this time.

Shipping and transportation giant FedEx (FDX) saw its stock fall over 40% from its peak in January of 2017 through its low in December. The stock was hit particularly hard in December, falling over 29% during the month. Now the company is set to release its third-quarter results for fiscal 2019 on Tuesday, and investors are hoping that the stock can start a new uptrend.

Analysts expect FedEx to earn $3.17 per share for the quarter and that estimate has dropped from $3.19 in the last 30 days. The company earned $3.72 per share in the third quarter of 2018, so analysts are expecting a year-over-year decline of 14.8%.

The consensus revenue estimate is at $17.69 billion and that represents an increase of 7% over the third quarter of 2018.

Over the last three years, FedEx has been able to grow earnings at a rate of 19% per year and earnings grew by 27% in the second quarter. Sales grew by an average of 13% per year over the last three years, and they were up by 9% in the second quarter.

Based on analysts' estimates for EPS and revenue, earnings are expected to decline and sales are expected to increase at a rate similar to the last few years.

The company's return on equity is good at 23.5%, but the profit margin is a little below average at 8.0%.

I find it interesting that FedEx uses different hedging strategies to eliminate the risk of rising fuel prices, and yet during the fourth quarter when FedEx's stock was falling sharply, oil prices were falling just as sharply. The hedging strategies could be affecting the management's efficiency and profitability measurements.

Can the Stock Start a New Uptrend?

FedEx had been trending higher within the confines of an upward sloped trend channel from early 2016, but the stock broke out of the channel to the downside in July of last year. As I mentioned before, the stock was hit especially hard in December, and we see that on the chart below. The stock dropped sharply for three straight weeks, and it was during the third week of declines that the company made its second quarter earnings announcement.

When FedEx announced earnings on December 18, the stock had already fallen by almost 20% in the month of December. The second-quarter earnings report came up short of estimates, and that caused the final leg down before bouncing back. The bounce in FedEx has pretty much mirrored that of the overall market.

A couple of developments were causing FedEx to fall in December. First, there was another round of fear being stoked about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) bumping up its own freight and delivery capabilities. These stories have been around for several years and they seem to come in cycles.

Amazon has made it clear that it wants to lower its delivery costs and that it intends to expand its own capabilities. Those plans date back to at least 2017, but the fears were stoked again as an analyst from Morgan Stanley issued a note to investors on December 4. The analyst stated: "We think the market is missing the risk Amazon Air poses to UPS/FDX growth."

In addition to the renewed fears of Amazon Air, Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded FedEx on December 10, and it lowered the price target from $304 to $220. Between the downgrade from BOAML, the cautious note from Morgan Stanley, and the fear of Amazon taking business away from FedEx, it was enough to drive the stock down ahead of the earnings report.

Very Little Change in the Sentiment Despite the Fall

One thing that concerns me about FedEx is that the sentiment hardly changed after the dramatic decline in the stock price. Looking at the analysts' ratings from the Wall Street Journal, we see that there are 24 "buy" ratings and four "hold" ratings currently. The only thing that has changed in the last three months is there is one less "buy" rating.

The short interest ratio is at 2.23 currently and that is lower than I expected for a stock that declined as much as FedEx did. Compared to the average short interest ratio, FedEx's is a little low, but not enough to consider it extremely low. The number of shares sold short did drop from 3.63 million to 3.28 million from the mid-February reading to the reading at the end of February.

The put/call ratio is currently at 0.96 and that is indicative of a slightly pessimistic view from option traders. There are 65,963 puts open at this time and 68,365 calls open. The stock sees average trading volume of 1.47 million, and the open interest represents 13.4 million shares, so it is statistically significant.

Collectively, we have analysts who are pretty bullish with 24 out of 28 ratings falling in the "buy" level. The short interest ratio is a slightly skewed to the bullish side as well, but the put/call ratio is slightly skewed toward the bearish side.

My Overall Take on FedEx

FedEx's fundamentals are good, but not great. From a technical perspective, the stock has underperformed 89% of stocks over the past year, and that is based on the relative strength rating of 11 from Investor's Business Daily.

Obviously the concern about losing business from and to Amazon is weighing on the stock. The company is also getting hurt by the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The company made a statement about the trade dispute impacting its business when it released earnings back in September.

Personally, I think the trade dispute is a bigger problem than Amazon. We have seen Amazon announce that it was entering into other industries and it disrupts the normal flow of the business; we saw it when Amazon bought Whole Foods and the impact it had on the grocery business. But the impact on the shipping business is different. To my knowledge, Amazon isn't planning to get shipping business from retailers it is competing against; it is planning to ship its own merchandise. I can't see Target (NYSE:TGT) or Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) using Amazon to ship goods to customers when they are competing against Amazon to get the business in the first place.

The trade dispute is having more of an immediate impact. According to the statement from September, FedEx generates approximately 2% of its overall revenue from China. The note from Morgan Stanley cautioned that the shift by Amazon to shipping more of its own goods was a "potential" 2% loss of revenue for FedEx.

Even with that, I would give FedEx a "market" rating. The fundamentals aren't strong enough, and there isn't enough pessimism for the stock to beat the market over the next few quarters. The weakness in the stock in December may have been overdone, but the stock has moved with the market since then and that is what I expect from it for the immediate future.

FedEx has moved lower after each of its last four earnings reports, so I wouldn't rush in to buy it ahead of the earnings report on Tuesday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.