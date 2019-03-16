XLE Weekly: Shake 'N Bake As Flush Of Weak Long Inventory To Key Demand Results In Buy Response Back To Key Resistance

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE's price action.

As noted in last week's XLE Weekly, the primary inference for last Friday and this week's auctions was for sell-side activity following last week's defense of the stopping point high, 66.85s. The market saw a gap lower open in Friday's auction through last week's key support, driving price lower to 63.30s, near the key demand cluster below where buying interest emerged, driving price higher through this week's auction to 66.38s ahead of Thursday's close, settling at 66.05s.

NinjaTrader

08-14 March 2019:

This week's auction saw a gap lower open in last Friday's trade as last week's late sellers held, driving price lower through key support, 64.84s. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the stopping point low, 63.30s, near the key demand cluster referenced last week (63s-61.50s). Buy excess developed there as buying interest emerged, 63.54s, halting the sell-side sequence. Narrow balance development ensued, 63.45s-64.04s, as buying interest emerged, 63.87s-63.92s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 63.90s.

Friday's late buyers held the auction as Monday's auction saw a gap higher open before price discovery developed to 65.05s, at/near last week's key breakdown area. Buying interest emerged, 64.88s-64.93s, late in Monday's auction, before buy-side continuation developed through mid-week, achieving the stopping point high, 66.38s, early in Thursday's auction. Minor sell excess developed there as balance developed, 66.38s-65.97s, ahead of Thursday's close, settling at 66.05s.

NinjaTrader

This week's auction saw an aggressive long liquidation toward key demand below before buying interest halted the sell-side sequence. Ultimately, price traded back above the sell-side breakdown area back toward the key supply area, 66.40s-66.90s. Within the broader context, this week's auction appears to have completed a three-wave corrective phase from the current stopping point high, 66.93s. The rejection of the pullback low is structurally significant.

Looking ahead, the focus into Friday and next week will center upon response to the key supply area overhead, 66.60s-66.90s. Should this key supply fail, potential for price discovery higher to 67.15s-67.99s is possible. Alternatively, should key supply hold, potential for price discovery lower toward key demand below, 65s-64.80s/63s-61.50s, would be of focus. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week shifts buy-side following this week's rotation back to key supply.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index paused and turned down into early March following the bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed key structural support following the momentum low of November 2018. Sentiment paused this week before turning down within its mid-range. Without new bullish sentiment, XLE may struggle to see meaningful price discovery beyond key supply, 64s-68s.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.