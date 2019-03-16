Is Hershey's Core Business Enough To Overcome Its Faults?

We are bullish on Hershey's roadmap, and find the current price of the stock to be attractive despite nearing 52-week highs.

The Hershey Company (HSY) is one of the most recognizable food brands in the United States. The company is a dominant player in the confectionery industry with a handful of beloved product brands. The confectionery industry is also a lucrative business, and Hershey is a cash flow machine because of it. Despite these positives, we need to broaden our view when analyzing Hershey as a long-term investment. There are some potential headwinds for long-term investors. The company's prominence in the US flips to weakness in international markets. The company has also taken on debt over the years. Despite some of these negatives, we remain bullish on Hershey as a consistent dividend growth stock that will provide modest growth over the long term. If the valuation is right, Hershey can still be a sweet addition to any long-term portfolio.

The Hershey Company has been in business since 1894, and is named for the town in which it was founded. The company today is one of the dominant confectionery companies in the market, with a top share in the US of 30.2%. The company has also diversified itself in recent years, by using M&A to get into the snack foods business. Approximately 88% of the company's $7.7 billion in annual revenues are generated from North America.

Performance Overview

We can see how resilient Hershey's business model is. In other words, people don't allow for the economy to cut candy out of their budgets. Over the past 10 years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 4.26% and EPS at a CAGR of 15.16%.

We mentioned how lucrative the confectionery business is. To illustrate just how strong Hershey's business model is, we need to review a few metrics. We look at the operating margin to gauge how profitable Hershey is. We also look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow to measure how much cash flow Hershey is generating. Lastly, we look at the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). The CROCI indicates how efficiently a company manages its resources. A high CROCI can signal either effective management, or a business with a strong competitive advantage. In all, we look for three benchmarks to be met:

Operating Margin: Consistent or expanding over time.

FCF Conversion: Greater than 10% FCF conversion.

CROCI: Greater than 11%-12%.

We can see that Hershey passes each benchmark with flying colors. Warren Buffett famously quipped that "a ham sandwich could run Coca-Cola" because the business features a product with stellar profitability and brand value. Hershey falls into that same basket. No matter who is running the company, Hershey will continue to produce delicious products that people love and purchase at a profit to Hershey.

The one area where management can get a company into trouble is the balance sheet, and that is our final check point before moving on in our analysis. A company with too much debt can face liquidity issues, or simply suffer from interest payments stifling the financial resources that the business would produce otherwise. This can take away from dividends, buybacks, and investments for growth.

Hershey has dabbled in acquisitions in recent years, and this has put some debt on the balance sheet. Despite this, Hershey is still on sound financial footing. The company is carrying $588 million in cash against total debts of $4.45 billion. The leverage ratio of 2.3X EBITDA is below our 2.5X "warning sign" level that a company is beginning to take on too much debt. While the debt is a little bit higher than we would prefer to see, we expect Hershey to generate enough cash following its acquisitions of Amplify and Pirate's Booty to pay that down over time.

Dividend Outlook

Hershey is a well known dividend growth stock among investors. The company's conservative nature led to a dividend freeze during the last recession nine years ago, but it has raised the dividend every year since. The current annual payout of $2.89 per share (spread among four quarterly payments) yields 2.62% on the current share price. This is potentially attractive for income investors because despite getting a yield in line with 10-year US treasuries, Hershey's consistent earnings growth will add the benefit of capital gains.

The dividend has grown at a steady rate over the past decade, with a 10-year CAGR of 8.8%. That growth has remained pretty consistent, Hershey's three-year growth rate is 7.2%. As cash flow streams have grown larger, the payout ratio has drifted lower. With a cash payout ratio of 44%, we project the dividend's growth rate to remain in the 6%-8% range moving forward.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

There is some debate among investors regarding Hershey's approach to growth. While Hershey is a titan in the North American markets, the company is a small player in international markets. The growth runway has seemed obvious for years, but Hershey has not been able to realize the same success outside of the US. If Hershey is ever able to "crack that nut", the growth would be lucrative. Management's approach has been to instead focus on crossing horizontally into the snack foods market.

This has been exemplified by the acquisitions of Amplify Snack Brands and Pirate Brands. They have given Hershey exposure to a new market, and also happen to be higher growth assets - each sporting 6%-7% sales growth per annum.

Hershey has used this footing into snack foods to cross breed with its confectionery business to form hybrid products.

Over the long term, it remains to be seen how much Hershey's inability to expand internationally will hold the company back. Hershey is fortunate that a small cost cut here, minor price increase there, and some buybacks can produce 6%-8% EPS growth. Given the direction Hershey has financially committed to going in with M&A, we think that strategic acquisitions will be the "tool of choice" to continue to drive growth in the years to come.

Valuation

Hershey's current share price of $110 per share is towards the high end of its 52-week range, but the stock has been trying to surpass this level since about 2014. The share price was inflated a couple of years ago due to buyout speculation.

Based on analyst projections, Hershey will earn approximately $5.64 for the full 2019 fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 19.5X, which is a sizable 24% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 25.77X. While the stock has traded sideways, Hershey's earnings have been growing. This compresses the PE ratio over time.

This shows up when looking at value from a cash flow basis as well. Hershey's free cash flow yield of 5.44% is near the highest it has been since 2011.

Despite trading near a 52-week high, we like Hershey's current value as a long-term investment. While 19.5X earnings may not seem like a bargain for a company that will grow earnings 6%-8% over the long term, the premium is a testament to the high quality of those earnings.

Wrapping Up

Investors may debate how Hershey goes about its international business, and question its inability to expand into foreign markets effectively. What stands the test of time is that Hershey's core business remains stellar. We remain believers in the confectionery giant. While we would love for the stock to drop even further, but it can pay to acquire a wonderful company at a fair price - which is exactly where Hershey currently trades.

