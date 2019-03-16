Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Stocks broke higher as investors latched on to positive news on the U.S.-China trade front. "There's less of a reason to sell; it's more of a reason to just sit tight and see which way things go," summed up Seven Points Capital Managing Partner Michael Katz on investor sentiment. For the week, the Dow finished 1.6% higher despite woes related to the groundings of Boeing 737 MAX fleets, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.9% and the Nasdaq jumped 3.8%. U.S. Treasury prices closed higher ahead of next week's Fed meeting, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 2.44% and the 10-year yield lower by 4 bps to 2.59%.
Economy
Monday:
The White House proposed a $4.7T fiscal 2020 budget that called for cutting regular non-defense discretionary spending by 9%, while increasing defense spending and including $8.6B for a border wall. Under the blueprint, the budget doesn't balance in 10 years and shows a $202B deficit in 2029, assuming economic growth at an average of 3% for the decade. The proposal is likely to be dismissed by Congress and increases the threat of another government shutdown in the fall.
Tuesday:
Oil production in Venezuela collapsed due to power blackouts throughout the country with state-owned PDVSA and its joint venture partners struggling to operate wells and other facilities. Later in the week, the IEA said a nationwide power failure in the country could trigger "serious disruption" to the global oil market, but OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia should have the means to offset any further production woes.
Wednesday:
Economic slowdown... China's industrial output grew 5.3% in the first two months of 2019, the slowest pace of expansion in 17 years. Investments picked up pace, however, as the government fast-tracked more road and rail projects, while retail sales rose 8.2%. China generally combines January and February activity data in an attempt to smooth distortions created by the long Lunar New Year holidays.
Thursday:
The final vote in the U.K. parliament this week saw lawmakers decide to delay Britain's departure from the EU, sending Theresa May back to Brussels to request an extension. Her pact with the trading bloc is also expected to be decided on in the House of Commons for a third time next week, after being soundly rejected twice. Lawmakers also voted against a "hard Brexit," while parliament blocked a motion seeking a second Brexit referendum.
Friday:
Italy is considering borrowing from China's Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank as part of plans to become the first G7 country to endorse Beijing's controversial "Belt and Road Initiative." An MoU will likely be signed on March 22. Until now, the majority of BRI infrastructure loans have come from the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, but the AIIB lends according to international standards required inside the EU.
Stocks
Monday:
Nvidia announced it would acquire Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) for $125 per share in cash, or a total enterprise value of about $6.9B. The deal, which was sought after by several bidders including Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), would be Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) biggest-ever acquisition and bolster its business of making chips for data centers. The company expects to close the acquisition by the end of 2019.
Tuesday:
Putting themselves as equals, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) retooled the board structure of the world’s largest car-making alliance following the ouster of Carlos Ghosn. The chairman of Renault - Jean-Dominique Senard - will serve as chairman of the alliance but not as chairman of Nissan. There will also be no changes to their cross-shareholding agreements, including the stake of junior partner Mitsubishi Motors (OTC:MMTOY).
Wednesday:
Boeing decided to temporarily suspend its entire fleet of 737 MAX planes "out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft's safety." Shares dropped throughout the week, extending declines to as much as 13%, after the FAA finally reversed course and grounded the jet following Sunday's crash in Ethiopia. Boeing (NYSE:BA) also paused deliveries of the 737 MAX, although it will continue its production rate of 52 aircraft per month.
Thursday:
Completing the EV lineup that Elon Musk has dubbed "S3XY," Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) took the wraps off its Model Y, with prices starting at $39,000. The crossover is larger than the entry-level Model 3 but smaller than the Model X, Tesla's full-size SUV. With a 0-to-60 mph acceleration time of 3.5 seconds and a standard range of 230 miles, the first Model Ys are due for release in fall 2020.
Friday:
Two key lieutenants to Mark Zuckerberg are out at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) within a year of their reassignment to new roles. Chief Product Officer Chris Cox played an integral role in Facebook's development, starting as an engineer on the original News Feed and most recently determining strategy for the company's family of apps. Chris Daniels, who ran the business development team and WhatsApp, will also be leaving social media giant.
Weekly Market Movement Wrap
U.S. Indices
Dow +1.6% to 25,849. S&P 500 +2.9% to 2,822. Nasdaq +3.8% to 7,689. Russell 2000 +2.1% to 1,554. CBOE Volatility Index -19.8% to 12.88.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +1.7%. Utilities +1.4%. Financials +2.3%. Telecom +2.3%. Healthcare +2.7%. Industrials +0.5%. Information Technology +3.6%. Materials +1.5%. Energy +3.3%. Consumer Discretionary +1.8%.
World Indices
London +1.7% to 7,228. France +3.3% to 5,405. Germany +2.% to 11,686. Japan +2.% to 21,451. China +1.8% to 3,022. Hong Kong +2.8% to 29,012. India +3.7% to 38,024.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +4.2% to $58.41/bbl. Gold +0.2% to $1,302.3/oz. Natural Gas -2.6% to 2.79. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +0.4% to 122.96.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.78%. USD/JPY +0.27%. GBP/USD +2.16%. Bitcoin +1.6%. Litecoin +4.9%. Ethereum +2.4%. Ripple +2.%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) +134%. Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) +123%. Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) +85%. Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) +79%. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) +67%.
Top Stock Losers
Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) -42%. Valhi (NYSE:VHI) -41%. Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) -38%. Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) -37%. Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSEMKT:XTNT) -34%.
