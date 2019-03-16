Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

The White House proposed a $4.7T fiscal 2020 budget that called for cutting regular non-defense discretionary spending by 9%, while increasing defense spending and including $8.6B for a border wall. Under the blueprint, the budget doesn't balance in 10 years and shows a $202B deficit in 2029, assuming economic growth at an average of 3% for the decade. The proposal is likely to be dismissed by Congress and increases the threat of another government shutdown in the fall.

Tuesday:

Oil production in Venezuela collapsed due to power blackouts throughout the country with state-owned PDVSA and its joint venture partners struggling to operate wells and other facilities. Later in the week, the IEA said a nationwide power failure in the country could trigger "serious disruption" to the global oil market, but OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia should have the means to offset any further production woes.

Wednesday:

Economic slowdown... China's industrial output grew 5.3% in the first two months of 2019, the slowest pace of expansion in 17 years. Investments picked up pace, however, as the government fast-tracked more road and rail projects, while retail sales rose 8.2%. China generally combines January and February activity data in an attempt to smooth distortions created by the long Lunar New Year holidays.

Thursday:

The final vote in the U.K. parliament this week saw lawmakers decide to delay Britain's departure from the EU, sending Theresa May back to Brussels to request an extension. Her pact with the trading bloc is also expected to be decided on in the House of Commons for a third time next week, after being soundly rejected twice. Lawmakers also voted against a "hard Brexit," while parliament blocked a motion seeking a second Brexit referendum.

Friday:

Italy is considering borrowing from China's Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank as part of plans to become the first G7 country to endorse Beijing's controversial "Belt and Road Initiative." An MoU will likely be signed on March 22. Until now, the majority of BRI infrastructure loans have come from the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, but the AIIB lends according to international standards required inside the EU.