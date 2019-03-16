Readers Mention Meritorious March Dogcatcher Equities And Funds

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield March ReFa/Ro showed 15.9% more net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Little low-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks were clearly broker favorites, too.

By yield, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: KNOP, OFS, NRZ, SXCP, GECC, CNSL, SMHD, SRLP, SMLP, and UNIT. They averaged 15.56% yields. (Five made all three lists: UNIT, SMLP, SPLP, GECC, and SXCP).

February 15-March 15, Fredrik Arnold article readers mentioned 42 equities and funds in comments. Some lamented bad news, so bad news investments mixed in with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations. Examples like my blunder crediting Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) with 4x its annual dividend last month; claiming Dividend 15 Split Corp II (OTC:DVDDF) as a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year; Avianca Holdings (NYSE:AVH) on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September; non-dividend paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks in January; showing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats in November; and giving General Mills (NYSE:GIS) the GM ticker symbol in a previous month, come to mind.

Below are 42 tangible results for the reader favorite and rogue equities and funds mentioned between February 15 and March 15.

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Detected 27.49% To 52.85% Net Gains For 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks & Funds To March 2020

Six reader-favorite stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 60% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by a lone analyst were not applied this month. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 15, 2020 were:

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) was projected to net $628.48, based on the median of target estimates from ten analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) was projected to net $524.33, based on dividends plus a huge median target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% over the market as a whole.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) was projected to net $517.00, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% Over the market as a whole.

Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) was projected to net $473.31, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% under the market as a whole.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) netted $451.11 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) was projected to net $438.32, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% more than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) netted $405.38 based on the median target price estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% under the market as a whole.

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) was projected to net $287.84 based on a median target price from sixteen analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% under the market as a whole.

Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) was projected to net $280.91, based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Consolidated Communications (CNSL) was projected to net $274.89, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% above the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 42.82% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 24% above the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

42 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for FoFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 3/15/19 for 42 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Equity, Uniti Group Inc., Led 42 For March

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield calculated as of market close 3/15/19 represented all 11 Morningstar sectors as well as two ETNs among 42 selections.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader mention was one of two real estate representatives, Uniti Group Inc. [1]. The other real estate firm in the top ten placed eighth, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) [8].

Two energy firms placed second and third, Summit Midstream Partners LP [2] and Sprague Resources LP [3]. Thereafter, an ETN placed fourth, the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) [4].

A communication services firm placed fifth, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [5], followed by one of two financial services entities, Great Elm Capital Corp. [6], and OFS Capital (OFS) [9].

A basic materials representative placed seventh, SunCoke Energy Partners LP [7], and finally, in tenth place, an industrials representative, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) [10], completed the top 10.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 16.18% To 42.86% Gains To March 2020

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 15.90% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favorite Stocks To March 2020

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 3/15/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented: real estate (2), energy (2), exchange traded notes (1), communication services (1), financial services (2), basic materials (1), and industrials (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorite & Rogues To (31) Deliver 43.04% Vs. (32) 37.14% Net Gains by All 10 To March 2020

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 15.9% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The third lowest priced ReFa/Ro top yield stock, Uniti Group Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 62.85%.

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for March 15 were: Great Elm Capital; Summit Midstream Partners LP; Uniti Group Inc.; Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.; and OFS Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $8.09 to $12.10 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for March 15 were: SunCoke Energy Partners LP; ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN; Sprague Resources LP; New Residential Investment Corp.; and KNOT Offshore Partners LP, whose prices ranged from $13.00 to $18.85.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 42 equities and funds discussed in this article were suggested by Seeking Alpha members, nicknamed: birder; Bous Investments; brainleft; ccgonzo; DavidSassoon; Dog in da house; evanspop; JesusIsTheWay; Joseph Oppenheim; Kevin Durbin; lateralgs; Legend of the Value Seeker; Manchego; omghcarman; pattier20; Retirein10; shultis.bob; TXNVInvestor; viperman; yardbird99; and yviktor8.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

