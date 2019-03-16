MFS Intermediate Income Trust: A Fairly Low Duration, Unleveraged Investment Grade CEF

This article was first released to subscribers 2 weeks ago. This article was co-produced with Triple F Fred for CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Today, I will profile a CEF investment grade fund with several interesting attributes. My efforts with Stanford Chemist will be focused on the RIC classification companies within the investing universe. The Regulated Investment Companies are required to pay out 90% of earnings to shareholders or pay a significant penalty. Many idiosyncrasies exist in these funds and we will work to explain how to capitalize on these issues as we go.

This arena is where I specialize as often there are inefficiencies available where an investor can produce outsize income streams. 5% yield and up is the my current target as right now, my focus is on safety and predictability of cash flow. My reasons for this focus is my opinion that we are in late stages of this economic cycle as has been evidenced by the extreme volatility of recent months. There are certain arenas in the CEF universe having a more predictable level of income and price stability.

Many investors overlook these companies due to the lack of understanding surrounding this arena of Regulated Investment Companies. We will work together to clear away the smoke often hanging over these income generating entities. Never hesitate to ask questions if my descriptions are not clearly articulated and I will do my best to clarify.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)

MFS's MIN fund is an extremely specialized CEF with assets under management [AUM] of $478.68 million. The fund is unleveraged which may be an advantage for risk-adverse investors, or those who are worried about the effect of rising rates on interest expenses. The fund trades 241,000 shares daily and almost $1 million in dollar value so the liquidity is reasonable.

The fund's objective is to "seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation."

CEFConnect classifies this fund a "Global Income non-Leveraged" which, as we shall see below, is a bit of a misnomer.

Portfolio

MIN is primarily focused on investment grade holdings. 50% of the portfolio is in investment grade corporates while 38% is in U.S. treasuries. Emerging market debt is the next largest category at only 3.08% of holdings. Hence, "investment grade" appears to be a more suitable categorization for this CEF.

(Source: MFS)

The fund is essentially fully investment grade, with under 1% in BB or lower holdings.

(Source: MFS)

The portfolio has no foreign currency exposure. The average effective duration is 3.89 years, which is fairly low for an investment grade fund and may be a potential advantage in a rising rate environment versus longer duration funds.

Distribution

Their managed distribution policy is to pay 8.5% of NAV on an annual basis. Due to the fund's -7.71% discount, the yield on price is currently 9.2%. The distribution suits my personal needs, having good tax efficiency I can place in a taxable portfolio where I can access funding when needed without significant tax penalties.

As stated above, one main advantage of MFS is that it has quite low Federal Income Tax due to its use of a managed distribution policy, which provides a large part of the distribution in the form of return of capital [ROC]. Thus, investors should be aware that the fund has an earnings coverage of only 30.52% (according to CEFdata).

The Federal Tax Free status on ROC is a big plus to many investors due to being able to hold in taxable accounts where you can access funds without an early distribution penalty. I suppose you just saw where I slipped the "dreaded ROC" into the discussion. In my book, this is a major plus due to the tax situation on ROC (none as it is not earnings); in this case, it is in fact your capital being returned to you, which lowers your cost basis. There is a caveat to that, however, if you hold long enough to have received all you paid in capital and you decide to take it out.

MAJOR POINT: Always consult your own tax adviser on your specific situation as your jurisdiction and situation may have different regulations from mine!

Morningstar shows that the majority of the distribution has come from ROC over the past several years.

(Source: Morningstar)

Because of the reliance on ROC, it should be noted that the distribution is, by definition, "destructive" since some of the assets have to be sold each time the distribution is paid. As a result, the fund's NAV has been steadily going down, necessitating a regular downwards adjustment of the dividend. Therefore, MIN may not be suitable for investors who prefer a stable distribution or a stable NAV from their holdings.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Valuation

The price is at a -7.71% discount to net asset value, which is close to its 1-year average discount of -7.81%. The 3-year and 5-year average discounts are -6.78% and -7.29%, respectively. Over the last 5 years, the discount has ranged between around -10% to around -4%.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The z scores are 3-month +1.3, 6-month +1.4 and 1 year +1.1. There is some trading range so opportunity to trade the fund exists, although swings have not been excessive. It appears most of the trading differential has been around market noise. The one-year chart of the price of MIN is shown below.

Performance

MIN has returned +12.18% in market price and +9.10% in NAV over the last 5 years. Not great numbers of course, but at least still positive.

The chart above does belie the fact that the price and NAV of MIN have been in a continued downtrend. This is expected due to the fund's use of a managed distribution policy that pays out at a level far above the fund's earnings. Unlike an equity CEF with a managed distribution, however, there isn't as much potential for a portfolio of corporate bonds and treasuries to make up the shortfall in capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Comparing the performance of MIN among its peers (investment grade CEFs as categorized by CEFConnect), the performance has been strong over the past year, ranking 2nd out of 12 funds with a NAV return of +2.54%. However, the performance over longer time periods is below average, ranking last over 3, 5 and 10 years. Part of this may be due to the fund's lack of leverage, which hinders performance in up markets.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

While the return of MIN is low, it is relatively involatile compared to the peer group. Over the last 5 years, MIN has the lowest maximum drawdown, the second-lowest beta, the second-lowest (tied) daily variation, and the third lowest annualized volatile compared to the peer group.

Ticker Annualized Volatility Beta Daily VaR (99%) Max Drawdown Total Return (MIN) 8.1% 0.08 1.2% -7.4% 13.0% (BTZ) 7.5% 0.18 1.1% -12.1% 30.1% (GDO) 8.4% 0.19 1.2% -12.6% 34.3% (GGM) 15.0% 0.18 2.2% -22.9% 40.9% (IGI) 14.5% 0.10 2.1% -20.2% 29.1% (INSI) 9.7% 0.09 1.4% -11.9% 27.4% (JHI) 10.8% 0.24 1.6% -28.9% 16.8% (JHS) 8.0% 0.05 1.2% -12.8% 26.0% (PIM) 10.5% 0.16 1.5% -12.8% 23.2% (VBF) 9.0% 0.06 1.3% -12.1% 31.2% (WEA) 9.4% 0.13 1.4% -17.7% 21.2%

(Source: InvestSpy)

Conclusions

MIN's holdings are considered to be among the safest investment grade funds available. MIN has an excellent rating schedule and is very concentrated in investment grade holdings. Its long history and MFS's tenure as a fund provider gives us some additional security/safety due to their reputation. Another good point about the fund is the tax-advantaged nature of ROC distributions, which makes it more suitable for a taxable account.

However, drawbacks of the fund are that its earnings coverage is low (as a result of the managed distribution policy), and the lack of capital appreciation in the underlying holdings means that both the NAV and the distribution level have been in a downtrend. Therefore, investors should not anticipate a stable distribution level from this fund. A related point is that although the fund is yielding 9%, investors should not be expecting a forward return of 9% since some of the distribution is from ROC.

Finally, performance numbers show that MIN is a (very) low risk/low reward fund compared to its peer group.

Housekeeping notes

Ideas presented are my own and ARE NOT a recommendation to buy or sell discussed entity. My activities within my own account are on me and my own Due Diligence procedures. I will discuss my ideas and actions on this forum but do understand I have several decades of experience in the financial markets and what is good for me may or may not be appropriate for others. I will make effort to answer all questions in a timely manner and look forward to lively discussions. I recently added this fund to my taxable portfolio and have no plans to buy or sell over the next 72 hours.

My thanks for reading my ramblings and especially to Stanford Chemist for providing his forum for exposure to your inputs on this entity. I do look forward to many future opportunities to share ideas with you on investments.

