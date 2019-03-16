Europe Is Depleting It's Political Capital: Protect Your Financial Capital

The Euro also appears destined for further weakness as the ECB reacts to slowing growth.

Despite the ECB's recent dovishness, the large European stock markets appear to offer far more risk than potential reward.

Complicating matters is an undeniable slowdown in GDP growth, already putting some economies in recession and leaving others teetering on the brink.

Political risks are rising in Europe, from a possible "hard Brexit" to rising Euroskepticism. The so-called "political capital" that Europe's elites have spent over recent decades is fast running out.

Greetings, dear readers. After a brief vacation, your humble author has returned with some musings about the future of the European economy, including the common currency.

Europe has been in the news a great deal lately, and rarely for good reasons. From a potential “hard Brexit” to escalating violence in the streets to internal squabbling to economic stagnation, the news doesn’t inspire confidence. Nor should it.

As one surveys the developments across the pond, it becomes increasingly difficult to imagine how the situation will not further deteriorate – politically and economically – in the near future.

As it currently stands internal cohesion continues to fray, with the recent spat between France and Italy being but one example. Yellow vest protests, though perhaps finally diminishing in numbers, are not going away, either. And the European Union appears to be playing a dangerous game of hard ball in its Brexit negotiations, while contributing to a more acrimonious divorce.

This would all be bad enough, but complicating matters is that these events are happening in an environment in which economic growth is slowing from already sub-par levels. This bodes ill for Europe from an investment standpoint. It’s likely that in the short term the Euro will weaken, too, especially since the European Central Bank is backing away from its normalization commitment. Worst of all, over the medium to long term the very makeup of the Eurozone as it currently exists will continue to be in question.

For years there has been much talk about Europe’s top brass, from Helmut Kohl to Emmanuel Macron, spending "political capital" to push the European project forward against great opposition. Defined as “the goodwill, trust and influence that politicians earn… through the pursuit of policies that people like or respect” (see here) it would seem that Europe’s leaders are running out of political capital to spend.

To preserve your financial capital, consider reducing exposure to European equities until both political and economic uncertainty at least moderate, and perhaps avoid the Euro long term if you like to dabble in forex.

One Big Unhappy Family

Tensions and inner-acrimony within the EU and the Eurozone are no longer news, we now seem to just wait for periodic updates about the latest blowup. Indeed, for those paying attention, the situation is becoming surreal, like watching sailors mop the decks of that proverbial sinking ship.

Last October we saw a most comical spectacle when French President Macron toured Central Europe, admonishing governments and voters alike for their lack of enthusiasm for Brussels’ policies… and did so just as the yellow vest protests exploded in his own country, immobilizing transport and setting streets ablaze, all while Macron’s popularity plummeted into the low 20s and the far-right nationalists took the lead in EU parliamentary polls (see here, here, and here).

Of course, the reason Macron was in Hungary and Slovakia lecturing their citizens was because those countries, as well as Poland and the Czech Republic, are effectively in open revolt against Brussels’ immigration policies, policies which polls show are now just as unpopular in France (see here).

More recently, President Macron recalled the French ambassador to Italy (a gesture typically reserved for countries at, or near, war) due to Italian "interference" in French domestic affairs after Luigi di Maio, leader of Italy’s Five Star party, met with yellow vest protesters just outside Paris.

Italy’s coalition government, for its part, has loudly criticized their French counterparts:

While Mr Salvini attacks Mr Macron for promoting illegal immigration from Africa into Europe, Mr Di Maio blames France for helping to enforce a budget deficit limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product on eurozone members such as Italy while hypocritically preparing to exceed the limit with its own national deficit.

Source: The Telegraph

And then, of course, there's Brexit. With Prime Minister Theresa May being unable to secure parliamentary approval for a negotiated Brexit... yet again, and with Jean-Claude Junker and the rest of the EU’s negotiators intent on playing hardball, the prospect of a hard Brexit this spring is a definite possibility. More on this later.

And if that weren’t enough, dear readers, last week the controversial financier and EU establishment poster-boy, George Soros, publicly declared that Greece (remember Greece?) will neither recover from the PIIGS crisis nor become a promising destination for investment so long as it remains in the Eurozone (see here). Ouch!

Of course, some degree of infighting always has typified both the EU and the Eurozone. However, in recent years the tone has become increasingly divisive and never before have European voters – from Bratislava to Barcelona – been so open to making drastic changes. It’s safe to say that if this fractious trend doesn’t reverse soon then ever more political upheaval is inevitable.

There's every reason to believe the trend will not reverse - quite the opposite - and the reason comes down to Europe’s economic performance. Growth numbers look increasingly weak, suggesting a weakening economy. All this implies a bearish outlook for European equities, and weakness for the Euro.

Time for Europe's leaders to dip deeper into that reserve of political capital.

Growth Grinding To A Halt, Or Worse

After a decent 2017, growth in Europe trended down in 2018. Indeed, the year ended with Italy officially in recession and all-important Germany teetering on recession.

The coming year is suddenly looking bleak for growth and other indicators. The OECD is just the latest institution to slash 2019 growth estimates for the region (see here). Other observers, like Mohamad El-Erian, are even more pessimistic casting doubt on even a 1% growth rate for Europe (see here).

The troubles don’t end there. In February Eurozone manufacturing contracted for the first time since 2013 (see here), and productivity fell for the first time since 2009, back when the effects of the financial crisis were still rippling around the world (see here).

Apparently, the ECB has taken notice. At its March 6 meeting Mario Draghi announced that rate increases would be postponed from summer 2019 until sometime in 2020. In addition, maturing bonds from the ECB’s quantitative easing program will continue to get reinvested until well after rates are set to increase.

As the Financial Times reports, these actions go "beyond what most investors expected and reveal the central bank’s concern over the way growth in the Eurozone has tailed off."

About That Game Of Hardball…

Earlier, I mentioned that game of "hardball" Jean-Claude Junker and company are playing with the UK (see here).

Well, given the current state of the European economy that may prove ill advised. While most observers agree a "hard Brexit" could be economically hazardous for Britain, many seem to ignore the fact that it would not be good news for Europe, either. Recently, a visiting delegation of Dutch MPs told British lawmakers a hard Brexit would be "disastrous" for the EU economy, though maintaining the view that the consequences would be even worse for the UK (see here).

With parts of the EU already in recession, and many others on the brink, the EU’s hardball approach is looking increasingly unwise. The economic consequences would hit Europe just as civil unrest is rising. Moreover, it's creating bad blood among the British people (see here), and may only serve to further alienate the EU politically and economically from their important trading partner and ally.

Worst of all, the aforementioned lowered growth expectations for both Europe and the UK are based on the assumption of a smooth Brexit. The OECD also warns that a hard Brexit "would raise the costs for European economies substantially" (see here). Brussels’ insistence upon playing hardball is beginning to sound more like a strategy of Mutual Assured Destruction.

Speaking of hardball, I already addressed the tensions between Italy and France over spending. In response to domestic pressures, French President Macron announced new spending in late 2018, spending which will yet again take France’s budget deficit over the Maastricht limit of 3% of GDP. France has been in violation of Maastricht for most years since the institution of the Euro.

The EU’s hardball approach to certain countries, insisting they "play by the rules," will presumably exacerbate resentments due to its softball approach to other countries, like France and even Germany itself.

Oh, and there are EU parliamentary elections coming up in May, where Euroskeptic parties are now expected to have their best showing ever (see here). EU leaders might have to start digging even deeper into that vault of political capital.

Uncertainty At Best

As it stands, the European economy already is performing poorly. This is expected to get worse. Moreover, depending on numerous factors, including Brexit negotiations and political upheaval, they could get a lot worse.

The general slowdown in Europe may well already be factored into many asset prices. However, the potential of a so-called "hard Brexit" may not be, nor for that matter, the results of the May European Parliamentary elections... or any other inevitable "surprises" that may arise in the next 12 months.

Clearly, given the sudden dovishness of the ECB it seems they already are concerned that the downtrend in growth will be worse than just a slowdown (see here).

From your humble author’s perspective the outlook for the major European stock exchanges proffers far more risk than reward at this point. The change of direction by the ECB does not inspire great hope.

For starters, the ECB has only promised to defer raising its key rate for another year or so, while reinvesting maturing bonds. It's hardly a brand new QE program. Moreover, even if a new QE program were announced, the major exchanges' track records post-QE is far from inspiring. Consider the recently concluded (and massive) round of QE. The German DAX-30 and the French CAC-30 (see below) both show modest reactions to QE:

DAX-30 After QE

Source: Macrotrends

CAC-30 After QE

Source: Macrotrends

If our faith is not inspired by the prospect of a more dovish ECB then that leaves only fundamentals, like growth... and we've already covered that story.

Dwindling Political Capital And Your Financial Capital

To summarize, the near-term prospects for the EU look poor. It's true some countries, like Poland, Malta, and Hungary are doing well comparatively, but these are small components of the EU. It is Germany, France, and Italy that will truly make or break 2019 for the European economy.

The ECB is no longer talking about tightening, and its probably safe to say that the odds of further accommodation outweigh the odds of hawkishness. This portends weakness in the Euro, while giving no cause for optimism to shareholders exposed to the largest stock exchanges.

Finally, political risk appears to be on the rise. The accelerating weakness of internal harmony suggests that the wads of political capital European leaders once spent with abandon may be running out. Ignoring this could be hazardous to your financial capital.

Good luck, dear readers.

