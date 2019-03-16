Takeaways From Alleghany's 2018 Annual Shareholder Letter

After reviewing the annual letter, I remain bullish on the company, especially over the long term.

Introduction

Alleghany Corporation (Y) is an approximately $9 billion market capitalization company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange. According to the company, it creates value through owning and managing operating subsidiaries and investments, anchored by core positions in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance.

Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., a national underwriter of property and liability specialty insurance coverages; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages. Subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation ("Alleghany Capital") engages in and manages investments and acquisitions.

I'm long Alleghany and remain bullish on the company in light of its recent Annual Letter to Shareholders. Unmistakably, the company models itself after Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), and the form of its Annual Letter to Shareholders (the "Annual Letter") is no exception.

Below, I highlight certain key takeaways from the Annual Letter:

Annual Letter Takeaways

1) Climate change. Alleghany is concerned about climate change. Moreover, it does not think property insurance pricing is currently adequate to compensate insurers and reinsurers for the risks being underwritten. One money quote:

Evidence is mounting that hurricanes formed over warmer oceans have the potential to be stronger and produce more rain. We have no incentive to be optimistic on this topic, and in fact have become even more focused on the amount of “tail risk” that our insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries take due to extreme weather events or combinations of events.

Alleghany also contends that the industry as a whole did not do a good job of pricing the risks associated with wildfires, and that the correct pricing signals will be forthcoming so that clients can "make the right decisions on fire prevention and more sustainable real estate development."

Overall, poor industry results in 2018 should result in an improvement in market conditions, which in turn should improve the results of the company's insurance subsidiaries. The company’s losses in 2018, while material, were modest relative to its peers, and the annual letter highlights that the company maintains a continuing focus on disciplined underwriting.

2) Stock buybacks. The company purchased $492 million of its common shares in 2018. Per its Q4 2018 earnings release, Alleghany had 14,576,509 shares of its common stock outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2018, compared with 15,390,500 shares of its common stock outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2017. By my accounting, this amounted to a little bit more than 5% of the company's outstanding shares. I expect the company to continue to be an opportunistic buyer of its shares, which should be a long-term positive for shareholders.

3) Operating subsidiaries. Its Allegheny Capital subsidiary had a breakout year in 2018. Allegheny Capital has several platform businesses housed within it, and by and large those business did fantastic in 2018. Some highlights from the letter:

Jazwares, a global toy, entertainment and musical instrument company, grew its net revenues by 43% and had record earnings in 2018. Continued growth from Jazwares is expected in 2019, as the company will have its first full-year of Fortnite sales (it won a significant Fortnite license in 2018).

W&W|AFCO Steel, a fabricated steel provider, acquired Hirschfeld Industries in 2018, and the company is integrating this large acquisition, while its impressive backlog of projects grows.

Kentucky Trailer, a custom trailer and truck bodies manufacturer, had a record year which culminated in the year-end acquisition of CEI Equipment Company ("CEI"). CEI is a global leader in the production and service of aluminum feed transportation equipment.

IPS-Integrated Project Services, a service provider to the biopharmaceutical industry, produced double-digit revenue and earnings growth in 2018, and saw its global expansion strategy bear fruit, winning several high-profile contracts, thus entering 2019 with a record backlog.

***

In addition to the foregoing, in Q4 2018, Alleghany Capital acquired a majority interest in Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company ("Concord"). Headquartered in North Carolina, Concord is a leading hotel management and development company.

Overall, Alleghany's operating companies appear to be firing on all cylinders, with lots of momentum heading into 2019.

4) Invetments. Alleghany's investment strategy is to invest in good businesses with reasonable growth prospects and market positions that are sustainable. At Dec. 31, 2018, its largest positions and their respective fair values (in millions) were as follows: Visa (NYSE:V) ($345.7), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ($339.2), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) ($316.9), CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) ($248.5), Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) ($244.4), Cigna (NYSE:CI) ($175.7), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ($153.8), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) ($146.4) and Berkshire Hathaway ($106.5).

Notably, large positions in Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) were apparently sold or materially reduced during the course of 2018, as these holdings (which were noted in the company's 2017 Annual Letter) no longer show up on the list of material investment positions.

The company supplements its core investment positions with passive investments. Because of Alleghany's negative view of the market, the company reduced its passive investments in 2018 and has done so again in early 2019. Specifically, management noted that:

We believe that the world economy is at risk of a significant slowdown or recession, if not there already. Commodity prices have collapsed; long-term interest rates are falling; the yield curve is near inversion; and international economies are either slowing or in contraction. In such an environment, our goal is to preserve capital and de-risk where possible. Consequently, we have sold our most cyclically exposed equities (energy, materials, etc.) and reduced our overall allocation to equities. This has continued into the first quarter of this year."

5) Operating earnings. Similar to Berkshire Hathaway, but on a much smaller scale, the company notes in the annual letter that the Alleghany Capital operating company earnings will be a more meaningful part of the company's future, providing both diversification and attractive returns on capital invested. In addition, like Berkshire Hathaway, the company seeks out partners that are great business operators, ensures that each of the operating companies maintains great leadership teams, and seeks to compensate its management teams in a way that aligns their interests with those of Alleghany and its shareholders.

***

Concluding Thoughts

I am long Alleghany shares and doing a thorough review of the Annual Letter has only increased my long-term bullishness. I will look to add to my position opportunistically going forward and hope to own this position, God willing, for decades to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Y, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.