Bulletproof Investing Performance Update: Week 68

The top 10 names (unhedged) underperformed SPY. So far, their record vs. SPY is 41-25-1.

None of the five hedged portfolios outperformed their expected returns, and none beat SPY.

It has been six months since I presented five hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 68 of my Marketplace service (September 13). Here's how everything did.

Bulletproof Investing: Week 68 Performance

Each week, since the beginning of June 2017, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. As with any investment method, the returns with this approach will vary. But in the interests of transparency and accountability, I have promised to publicly share the final performance of everything I present, regardless of how it does.

Here, I update the final performance of the five hedged portfolios and the top 10 names (unhedged) that I presented in the 68th week I offered my service. Let's look at what I presented in week 68 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $30,000 portfolio. The primary securities here were Amedisys (AMED) and Fortinet (FTNT). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimate, net of hedging costs, when hedging against a >13% decline, and they had a share price low enough that you could buy a round lot of one of them for less than $10,000. Twitter (TWTR) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first two names.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 13 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 11.73% (the "max drawdown") and the best-case scenario was a gain of 52.35% (the "Net Potential Return" or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 17.2% was a ballpark estimate taking into account that actual returns, historically, have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was down 4.31%, underperforming its expected return and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

So far, we have six-month performance data for 16 portfolios I've presented hedged against >13% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 13.0% DECLINES

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 2

This was the $100k portfolio. This one included AMED, FTNT, Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) as primary securities. Shopify (SHOP) was added in the fine-tuning step again to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 13 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this one was a decline of 12.81%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 45.75%, and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 15.78%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was down 3.48%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 23 portfolios I've presented hedged against >14% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 14.0% DECLINES

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 3

This was the $1 million portfolio. It included AMED, Five Below (FIVE), FTNT, Haemonetics (HAE), LULU, MOH, and WellCare Health Plans (WCG) as primary positions. SHOP was added to absorb the leftover cash from the process of rounding down the primary positions to round lots.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 13 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was a drawdown of 14.3%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 49.59% (the net potential return), and the expected return was 16.43%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was down 5.37%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 40 portfolios I've presented hedged against >15% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 15.0% DECLINES

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 4

This was the $2 million aggressive portfolio. This one included AMED, FIVE, FTNT, HAE, LULU, MOH, and WCG. SHOP was added to absorb leftover cash in the fine-tuning step.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 13 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was the max drawdown of 19.42%, the best-case scenario was the net potential return of 51.69%, and the expected return was 17.32%.

Portfolio 4 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was down 5.23%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 51 portfolios I've presented hedged against >20% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 20.0% DECLINES

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 5

This was the $2 million top names portfolio. Names that appeared in this portfolio but didn't appear in the previous September 13 portfolios were Chipotle (CMG), Centene (CNC), Boston Beer (SAM), and Netflix (NFLX).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 13 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario was a drawdown of 8.41%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 28.16% and the expected return was 9.17%.

Portfolio 5 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was down 3.47%. So far, we have full six-month performance for 68 portfolios I've presented hedged against >9% declines. Here's how each of them did (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 9.0% DECLINES

Table via Portfolio Armor

One note about the table above: It includes both $100k portfolios and $1M portfolios. Starting with the May 24 cohort, I began presenting $100k portfolios hedged against >14% declines, so they appear in a different table from that point forward. My guess is that will slightly improve the average performance of the portfolios hedged against >9% declines.

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of September 13. Names that didn't appear in the portfolios above were Aspen Technology (AZPN), FTI Consulting (FCN), and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 13 and was included in the same Marketplace post as the top names portfolio above.

For this cohort, as of September 13:

Average 36M Beta = 0.88

Average 20% threshold optimal put hedging cost: 2.8%

Top Names Performance

Here's how the top names did.

The top names (unhedged) were down 5.19% on average vs. down 2.25% for SPY. So far, 41 top names cohorts have beaten SPY, one has tied SPY, and 25 have underperformed SPY over the next six months. You can see the performance for all of the top names cohorts I've presented so far in the table below (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Table via Portfolio Armor

So Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 7.22% over the average of these 67 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 4.42%, an average outperformance of 2.80% over 6 months.

Top Names Time Stamped

For a few months, in addition to posting those top names in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, I also time stamped them on Twitter. If you click on the tweet shown below and scroll down, it will take you to a thread showing those time-stamped posts as well as charts of their subsequent performance.

Week 68 Assessment

The top 10 names (unhedged) underperformed SPY for the 25th time out of 67 weeks (we didn't post the top 10 in week 1). None of the hedged portfolios this week outperformed their expected returns, and none outperformed SPY.

We still suggest investors consider splitting their assets into two or three tranches, if possible, and investing in one hedged portfolio now, one in a month or two, and so on. That way, you'll have four to six entries per year (since each hedged portfolio lasts six months), reducing the amount of money that would be exposed to a significant market transition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.