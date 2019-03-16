NG Weekly: Sell Response At Key Resistance, Price Discovery Lower To 2.75s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, our primary inference for this week’s auction was for sell-side activity, following last week’s development of a stopping point high. This probability path did play out as selling interest drove price lower early week through key support, achieving a stopping point low, 2.75s. Buying interest emerged there as sellers trapped, developing balance through week’s end.

10-15 March 2019:

This week’s auction selling interest early in Monday’s trade, driving price through last week’s key support, 2.81s, as price discovery lower developed to 2.77s. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side sequence as balance developed, 2.76s-2.79s, into the Tuesday’s auction. Selling interest emerged during Tuesday’s London auction, 2.77s, driving price lower in minor range extension. The market achieved a stopping point low, 2.75s, where sellers trapped, halting the sell-side auction. Balance development ensued, 2.75s-2.79s, into Wednesday’s auction.

A buy-side sequence then ensued in Wednesday’s auction driving price higher, achieving a stopping point, 2.84s. Buyers trapped there, developing balance, 2.84s-2.82s, into Thursday’s auction. A probe of the high to 2.85s resulted in selling interest which halted the buy-side sequence following the EIA release (-204bcf vs. -208 bcf expected). This supply area held into Friday’s auction before selling interest drove price lower to 2.79s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.795s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery lower did develop, as last week’s key supply held as resistance. Price discovery lower developed to 2.75s early in the week before retesting the sell-side breakdown area late in the week where selling interest again emerged.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) remains sell-side, as the corrective phase from 2.90s is potentially amidst its third wave. Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s key demand, 2.78s-2.75s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key demand will target the key demand clusters below, 2.70s-2.64s/2.62s-2.56s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure in this area targets the key supply clusters overhead, 2.87s-2.90s/3.03s-3.05s. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, further price discovery lower into major key demand, 2.20s-1.50s, remains possible barring sell-side failure within supply overhead, 2.87s-3.72s.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 48% decline from the November 2018 high, no material Managed Money (MM) short posture is present. MM short trend may have begun a trend higher in February. It is only with materially larger MM short posture that the market has seen structural lows develop in recent years. This development occurs amidst continued declining market leverage (Open Interest). Based on recent years’ data, current MM posture is not consistent with MM posture that typically contributes to the formation of a structural low. The larger key supply, 2.87s-3.72s, and market response there will remain key.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

