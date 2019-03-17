S&P 500 Weekly Update: Investor Worries Are Everywhere. Relax, This Is Still A Bull Market

"The most important consideration when investing in the stock market is the primary trend of the equity markets." - Richard Russell (Dow Theory Letters)

Reviewing the last two weeks of market activity proves to be quite interesting. The weak economic outlook from the ECB, continuing reduced earnings estimates, worries about the Mueller Report, renewed Chinese trade war tensions, the underperformance of the cyclical sectors bringing on cries of recession, all proved too much for stocks and the multi-week winning streak in the S&P was halted. Add in the technical view of yet another failure to take out the November high, and the theme was a "retest of the lows" is in our future.

One short week later and the quick 1.7% pullback is in the rear-view mirror. The S&P has now eclipsed another resistance level, the November 2018 high. Now it is time for some to dig up more reasons why stocks can't go higher.

The S&P has rallied 20% off the lows, and that includes the aforementioned 1.7% pullback. When the rally stalled, people began to wonder "something must be wrong". That seems to agitate some, especially those that want action. As noted last week, the market spends a lot of time in the middle. And it's here where the average investor gets antsy. They start looking for things that aren't there.

Searching for signals is a part of life and an integral part of investing. We look for signals in a person's words and their body language. Some of us search for a sign from above. When it comes to investing, we are constantly on the lookout for signals in the stock market to tell us when it's the right time to buy in or hit the sell button.

Since we are human, our tendencies can push us to levels where we all overdo it. It is at that point when we might just stumble on something that really isn't there. If one has been investing for a while, they find themselves faced with a myriad of difficult decisions. Successful investing always comes down to a fine line.

There is a striking difference in success between someone who overdoes it and the individual that keeps it simple. It is best to simply look at the data for what it is instead of obsessing over it. The latter opens the door for an individual to continually conjure up that one item they believe will either catapult the market to all time highs or that one piece of evidence that is sure to crash the market.

There is no one piece of data that will tell anyone that. Yet, how many times during this bull market has someone stepped up and claimed they found that single piece of evidence and claim the market is about to fall. On the other hand, some of the best investors I know use ALL of the indicators that have worked for them in the past to paint that picture and put the odds in their favor.

They also come to know full well that they have to trust their strategy, but also realize that their model may not be as reliable as they are accustomed to. Therein lies another fine line, trust is a must or your game is a bust versus not seeing the water rise as your ship is sinking. This is all about tipping the scales to your side. That is what makes the best money managers out there head and shoulders above the rest.

Signals also give us an "out". After all, it's easy; we can just sit back and blame a poor outcome on a bad indicator. Well, that is the easy way out. The better way to proceed is to look on the mirror and accept that we made a bad decision.

Harvard Business School's Max Bazerman offers these words of wisdom when it comes to taking a look at how we are doing:

"It's easy to have illusions about the future if you don't even have a grip on your own recent past. Do yourself a favor and get a grip. Log into your account and examine your performance. It might not feel good and it might not even change your approach, but maybe it will dampen any illusions you have about the future."

So even if you are the true master, the ever present question of stubbornly staying with a strategy that isn't working anymore or staying disciplined in the confines of a solid process never seems to go away.

Sorry, there is no black and white when it comes to market strategies. The best way to answer that is to make absolutely sure that ALL of the data is being observed. That is important to ensure the process, which produced satisfactory results before, is being looked at in the same fashion.

My commentary does not produce an answer that yields 100% certainty, but you will never get to 100% certainty about anything when investing in the markets. Anyone telling you otherwise will then try to sell you something. Realizing that I cannot get to 100%, my approach is to do the best I can to put the odds in my favor. I conclude investing isn't easy.

Economy

The ISM monthly survey showed services activity in the economy rose the most in a year to a four-month high, with new orders and business activity increasing at their fastest pace since August 2005. Ned Davis Research notes when combined with moderating activity in a companion survey of manufacturers, the reports correspond to 2.6% real annual growth in the economy.

Perception vs. Reality. It seems we can't let a week go by without mentioning the trade tariff issue. From the outset, it was reported to be the "great tax" on consumers.

Source: Bespoke

While the tariffs have shown a sharp rise relative to history, as a percentage of import value, tariffs collected were about 2.85% of imported goods value. All things considered, that's still a pretty low "tax rate".

Perception vs. Reality. "The government shutdown disrupted the delivery of tax refund check, and that is going to hurt consumers".

Source: Bespoke

As shown in the chart, disbursements are tracking very closely to the last two years' worth of data.

Instead of calling this "tax refund issue" perception vs. reality, this is starting to look like what has been mentioned before. "Political Agenda" vs. "Reality".

The entire consumer debt issue also gets blown out of proportion.

The chart shows that we've seen student loan debt at these levels before. Auto loan delinquencies are actually lower now than in 2010/2011. While everyone clamors about those two, we hear nothing at all regarding how low the mortgage delinquency rate is.

CPI edged up 0.2% in February with the core rate rising 0.1%. There were no revisions to January's respective readings of unchanged and +0.2%. On a 12-month basis, the headline price index cooled to 1.5% y/y from 1.6% y/y, with the core slipping to 2.1% y/y versus 2.2% y/y.

PPI report revealed weaker-than-expected February headline and core gains of 0.1%. On a y/y basis, the headline index rose 1.9%, down from 2.0% in January while the core was up 2.5% versus 2.6%.

Construction spending rose strongly in January, but following big downward revisions in November and December levels that left a weaker-than-expected report. Spending rose 1.3% in January, after a -0.8% (was -0.6%) figure in December and a -1.3% (was 0.8%) figure in November.

Industrial production edged up 0.1% in February, softer than expected, after dropping 0.4% in January (revised from -0.6%). Capacity utilization dipped to 78.2% from 78.3% (revised from 78.2%)

The Empire State Manufacturing headline fell to a two-year low of 3.7 from 8.8 in February. The three-year high of 27.1 was set in October of 2017.

January retail sales bounced, rising 0.2%. The odd December plunge was revised lower to -1.6% from the first reported -1.2% result. That leaves a two-month underperformance for retail sales, though analysts expect a further rebound in February and March that brings consumption back toward its prior firm path.

NFIB small business optimism index rose 0.5% to 101.7 in February after dropping 3.1% to 101.2 in January. The latter was a two-year low, and the February bounce ended a five-month string of declines (longest since 1998) since hitting a record high of 108.8 in August.

NFIB Small Business job creation broke a 45-year-old record in February. According to NFIB's monthly jobs report, released this week, showed a net addition of 0.52 workers per firm. The previous record was in May 1998 at 0.51 workers per firm. The percent of owners citing labor costs as their most important problem also hit an all-time high, with 10 percent of owners reporting labor costs as their biggest problem.

Michigan sentiment popped to 97.8 from 93.8. That is up from the two-year low of 91.2 in January. Michigan sentiment is still below the 14-year high of 101.4 in March of 2018.

Chain store sales jumped 1.2% in the week ended March 9 following a 0.3% rebound in the March second week. Sales are recovering from the steep 1.6% drop in the February 23rd week. The 12-month pace picked up too, accelerating to a 3.0% y/y clip from 2.3% y/y previously. Wholesale clubs were the leaders this week.

JOLTS report: Job openings rose 102k to 7,581k in January, another record high, after falling 147k to 7,479k in December. It was at 6,591k a year ago. It's a 10th straight reading over 7 M. The rate rose to 4.8% from 4.7%

New home sales report revealed a 6.9% drop in January to 607k, but analysts saw huge upward revisions across all the Q4 sales figures that left a January sales pace that beat assumptions. Analysts saw sales rates of 652k (was 621k) in December, 628k (was 599k) in November, and 552k (was 549k) in October.

Global Economy

On a monthly basis, Industrial Production in the Eurozone increased 1.4% in January, which was stronger than the 1.0% estimate of economists. On a year-over-year basis, IP fell 1.1%, but that was a full percentage point better than expectations. And don't look now, but economic data relative to expectations in the Eurozone has really been starting to improve lately as the Citi Economic Surprise Index for the region has improved from -88 in late January to just -42 now.

Chinese retail sales rose 8.2% y/y, in line with expectations. Industrial Production rose 5.3%, which was down from the 5.7% increase in the prior month.

After three votes this week, there was hope that the markets would get some clarity on when, or even if, the actual Brexit divorce would occur. Well, all those votes are behind us, and we're pretty much right where we were at the beginning of the week. So much for a resolution. In fact, nearly three years into the entire process since the original Brexit referendum passed in June 2016, markets are seemingly no closer to any resolution than they were then.

The latest headlines suggest that should a third vote next Tuesday to pass Theresa May's negotiated deal fail again (the first two failed miserably), that the UK will likely be forced to remain in the EU for at least another year.

Think of all the time, resources, and money that has been spent covering the entire Brexit process during the last 32+ months, and what does anyone have to show for it, besides the fact that the entire process is a lot more complicated than originally thought.

In my view, this is yet another issue that is now "off the table" as far as near-term "worries".

Earnings Observations

Earnings season has basically ended, with no more than 30 reports over any given day over the next month. While the EPS and sales beat rates have fallen, it's worth keeping in mind they're coming in at a relatively healthy 63.2% and 60.9% respectively over the last three months, above five-year averages for each of those metrics.

FactSet Research weekly update:

Q1 2019:

The estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -3.6%. If -3.6% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first year-over-year decline in earnings for the index since Q2 2016.

All eleven sectors have lower growth rates today (compared to December 31) due to downward revisions to EPS estimates.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.3. This P/E ratio is below the 5-year average (16.4) but above the 10-year average (14.7).

The Political Scene

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer said an FX agreement with China has real commitments and is enforceable as it stands right now, and the two sides are very close to a deal. An agreement would open up a lot of agricultural sales for U.S. farmers and the U.S. is addressing structural intellectual property issues with precision in talks.

In the meantime the meeting between President Trump and Xi has been postponed until April.

The Fed

For those obsessed with the yield curve:

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 17 basis points today.

In the fall of 2018, the worries were if the equity market could deal with higher interest rates when the 10-year was 3.2%. Now it's the opposite; these low interest rates (2.6%) are a warning sign. The 10-year was between 2.2% and 2.4% for most of 2017, stocks did just fine, and the economy didn't roll over in 2018.

Sentiment

The percentage of investors expressing optimism dropped to 32.4% from 37.3% last week. The week prior to that was a recent high and the highest since early November at 41.63%.

Crude Oil

EIA data released this week showed another dramatic drop in crude oil inventories to five-year lows as production also pulled back slightly.

The Weekly Inventory report showed a decrease of 3.9 million barrels. At 449.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 4.6 million barrels last week and are also about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year.

We are in the midst of a global slowdown, but February's Chinese oil usage data paints a completely different picture. Year-over-year crude demand increased by almost 15%, a staggering 1.78 million barrels per day for the month.

The price of crude oil traded this week at levels last seen in November 2018. WTI closed the week at $58.02, up $1.93.

The Technical Picture

The reason for the improving bullish outlook is due to a number of reasons, but the single most important is the market breadth seen in this rebound rally. The strong breadth in the S&P 500 has been noted here for some time now. The DJIA joined in this week as the Advance Decline line for that index made a new all-time high.

The short-term picture still has some issues to deal with. This often develops after a big move. In the present case, we have had two large contrasting moves, leaving even more options open for interpretation.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

When the index crossed above the 200-day moving average (red line), it was noted the longer price stays above that line, the better the forward-looking scenario. Once the index moved above, it stayed there for 16 straight days, then saw a close below on March 8th. When that occurred the emphasis switched to how fast price could recover and move back above. In this case it was one day, a sign of strength and a very positive development. ALL short-term trend lines remain in an upward sloping pattern.

When there is a lot of doubt about the next short-term move, what we hear these days is the typical advice that has the average investor twisting in the wind. First it was a large pullback, then a run to new highs, back to the pullback theory, and now I'm sure we will hear it is back to new highs. My message; stay grounded and watch the long-term trend.

No need to guess what may occur; instead, it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long-Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-Term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

An astute reader left this comment on last week's article;

"The scared money is in cash. Not long, nor short. Just cash".

That sums it up very nicely. The phrase "this crazy market" is the new catchphrase now. The scene has many market participants confused and anxious, so why not blame that feeling on the market itself. After all weren't we supposed to be at the depths of a long Bear Market? As noted earlier human nature tells us to look for the easy way out. It can't be the investor, so it has to be the "crazy" market.

I believe it was misplaced at the time, and now we can confirm the fear mongering at the end of 2018 was wrong. Revisiting the opening quote from Mr. Russell tells us to always be aware of the primary trend. That was missed by just about everybody last year when the calls were to lighten up and get out of equities.

When I look around at the landscape now, the Fed looks to be a non-event in 2019. Unless we get bombshell announcements, "Brexit" is moved to the sidelines, and the tariff issue may be in the rear-view mirror soon. The yield curve has remained steady with no look of inversion. Investors can now eagerly await the next set of concerns.

The one issue that has to be dealt with is the ongoing thought of an earnings recession. For sure earnings do matter, so we will need to see a decent picture presented in the next month or so to quell those fears. The stock market may be offering some clues to that right now. In fact the entire global stock market picture that is being presented may be telling us the scene is about to change.

The global markets may be signaling a change that is seen to be positive. Economies around the world may be in a bottoming process. The overall fundamental backdrop isn't in concert with the present technical view. That keeps the preponderance of bearish beliefs in vogue. It is however a reminder to keep all of the views being presented in mind before charging ahead in one direction or another. If one leaned to the fundamental view at the end of 2018, they missed this entire rebound rally.

The need to assess, monitor, then reassess within the context of a solid, long-term outlook is the way to proceed. It has provided success throughout this entire bull market. The premise sure worked in December, and has reaped rewards as the rally has the S&P 500 and Dow 30 sitting just 3.5% from their all-time highs.

The message here is not to paint another rosy bullish view for all to subscribe to. Nor is the real message what may develop to keep this bull market going. Instead, it is having the flexibility to adjust to situations as they occur. Having a perfect picture to work with is fine, but they are rarely if ever seen by investors. Those that stay grounded and react to the data fare much better over time.

Predictions for the next 100 point move on the Dow are everywhere and more than likely will be incorrect. If things don't work out as planned, don't worry a new call will be made shortly.

Time to graduate to the upper class. Stay the course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN ALL OF THE SAVVY PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.