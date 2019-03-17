The Problems Are Right Here In The Good Ol' U.S. Of A.: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 03.15.19

By SchiffGold
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appeared on 60 Minutes last Sunday to reassure us that the US economy is great. There's nothing to worry about. So, why the sudden reversal in Fed monetary policy? According to Powell, the central bank is just worried about slowing global growth. But as Mike Maharrey discusses in this week's Friday Gold Wrap, it's pretty clear the real problems are right here in the good ol' US of A. Mike also covers the latest in precious metals news, with a focus on silver.
