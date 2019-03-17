Podcast: Apple-Spotify, Facebook Issues, Nvidia-Mellanox, Tesla Model Y

Facebook’s extended outage, as well as the departure of major executives.

This week’s Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi and Bob O’Donnell analyzing the potential ramifications of the spat between Apple and Spotify.

This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi and Bob O'Donnell analyzing the potential ramifications of the spat between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), discussing Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) extended outage, as well as the departure of major executives, talking about Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) proposed purchase of networking company Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), and chatting on the launch of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y crossover/mini-SUV.

Disclaimer: Some of the author's clients are vendors in the tech industry.



Disclosure: None.



Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.