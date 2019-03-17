Podcast: Apple-Spotify, Facebook Issues, Nvidia-Mellanox, Tesla Model Y

This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi and Bob O'Donnell analyzing the potential ramifications of the spat between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), discussing Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) extended outage, as well as the departure of major executives, talking about Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) proposed purchase of networking company Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), and chatting on the launch of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y crossover/mini-SUV.
