Exploring Paradigm Shifts With KCI Research (Podcast)

He's a contrarian investor, who has learned the hard way that a good contrarian is only contrarian 20% of the time.

William Travis Koldus, who writes under KCI Research Ltd., has a twenty-plus year career as an investment analyst, investor, portfolio manager, consultant, and writer. The Founder of Koldus Contrarian Investments, Ltd., he is also the author of The Contrarian on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. He's a dyed in the wool contrarian investor, who has learned the hard way that a good contrarian is only contrarian 20% of the time, but being right at key inflection points is the key to meaningful wealth creation in the markets. This podcast, hosted by new Marketplace Roundtable co-host Nathaniel Baker, discusses why he believes we are near a meaningful inflection point, perhaps the biggest one yet, for the third time in the past 15 years.

Topics covered:

1:45 - Discussion of the "third paradigm shift" and three defining "acts" of the market since the '90s

5:00 - When is the next shift? Does value remain safe?

7:00 - Favorite sectors, safe places

8:30 - Next recession move should be milder, with safe havens like in the early 2000s

13:30 - Best ideas: It's difficult to be an active stock picker, energy is undervalued

21:30 - Could commodities track general economy?

23:00 - Problems from 2007 haven't been completely resolved

25:45 - Demand growth outpacing supply in energy

