Dividend Increases: March 11-15, 2019

Two of this week's increases are for stocks I own.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the past week, five companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including two of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Oracle (ORCL)

ORCL develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supplies IT-related application, platform, and infrastructure services to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers worldwide. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data. ORCL was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Recently, the board of directors of ORCL declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 26.32%. All shareholders of record on April 11 will receive the new dividend on April 25.

Independent Bank (INDB)

INDB is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts. The company offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to businesses and individuals through retail branches and lending centers located in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. INDB was founded in 1907.

Recently, INDB increased its quarterly dividend from 38¢ per share to 44¢ per share, an increase of 15.79%. The dividend is payable on April 5 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

CL is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in more than 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. CL was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company announced a quarterly dividend increase of 2.38% to 43¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on April 19.

Realty Income (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the monthly dividend of 0.22% to 22.6¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 15 to shareholders of record on April 1. The ex-dividend date is March 29.

W.P. Carey (WPC)

With an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion, WPC ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs. The company invests in high-quality, single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. WPC's properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe.

Recently, the board of directors of WPC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.032 per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 0.19%. The new dividend is payable on April 15 to shareholders of record on March 29, with an ex-dividend date of March 28.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, ORCL, INDB, and CL.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

ORCL's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ORCL in June 2010 would have returned 11.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

INDB's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in INDB in January 2010 would have returned 12.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CL's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CL in January 2010 would have returned 7.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 19-April 1, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Air Lease AL 1.54% $33.84 7 39.80% $0.52 03/19 04/10 Andersons ANDE 1.97% $34.56 17 9.10% $0.68 03/29 04/22 Air Products and Chemicals APD 2.51% $184.85 37 8.90% $4.64 03/29 05/13 Broadcom AVGO 3.65% $290.29 9 55.10% $10.60 03/20 03/29 AXIS Capital AXS 2.79% $57.36 17 9.30% $1.60 03/28 04/15 BancFirst BANF 2.17% $55.21 25 9.50% $1.20 03/28 04/15 Best Buy BBY 2.87% $69.63 15 21.50% $2.00 03/19 04/10 Franklin Resources BEN 3.12% $33.32 39 18.70% $1.04 03/28 04/12 B&G Foods BGS 8.00% $23.75 8 9.60% $1.90 03/28 04/30 Big Lots BIG 3.41% $35.21 5 N/A $1.20 03/21 04/05 Cardinal Health CAH 3.79% $50.27 23 10.20% $1.91 03/29 04/15 Chubb CB 2.14% $136.35 25 7.60% $2.92 03/21 04/12 Cincinnati Financial CINF 2.62% $85.62 59 4.90% $2.24 03/19 04/15 Amdocs DOX 2.08% $54.73 8 13.30% $1.14 03/28 04/19 Edison International EIX 3.83% $63.92 16 12.40% $2.45 03/28 04/30 Fifth Third Bancorp FITB 3.11% $28.32 9 7.70% $0.88 03/28 04/15 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI 2.20% $21.85 7 33.90% $0.48 03/21 04/09 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 2.34% $124.59 16 14.70% $2.92 03/22 04/05 Independent Bank INDB 2.19% $80.46 8 10.90% $1.76 03/22 04/05 Inter Parfums IPAR 1.43% $76.76 10 13.80% $1.10 03/28 04/15 Illinois Tool Works ITW 2.79% $143.18 44 16.40% $4.00 03/28 04/10 KAR Auction Services KAR 2.86% $48.95 6 13.00% $1.40 03/21 04/04 Kohl's KSS 3.94% $67.98 8 11.80% $2.68 03/19 04/03 Kennedy-Wilson KW 3.93% $21.37 9 23.90% $0.84 03/28 04/04 Lincoln Electric LECO 2.23% $84.45 24 14.30% $1.88 03/28 04/15 Lennox International LII 1.02% $250.15 9 21.20% $2.56 03/29 04/15 Legg Mason LM 4.72% $28.80 8 19.90% $1.36 03/25 04/29 Lam Research LRCX 2.41% $182.39 5 N/A $4.40 03/19 04/10 Las Vegas Sands LVS 5.15% $59.76 8 16.50% $3.08 03/19 03/28 Main Street Capital MAIN 6.24% $38.44 8 4.30% $2.40 03/19 04/15 MB Financial MBFI 2.06% $46.57 7 16.90% $0.96 03/28 04/08 Mondelez International MDLZ 2.18% $47.80 7 11.20% $1.04 03/28 04/12 Medtronic MDT 2.13% $93.79 41 12.20% $2.00 03/21 04/12 Altria MO 5.64% $56.75 49 9.70% $3.20 03/22 04/30 Vail Resorts MTN 3.29% $214.22 8 46.50% $7.04 03/26 04/11 National Fuel Gas NFG 2.81% $60.41 48 2.60% $1.70 03/28 04/15 National HealthCare NHC 2.52% $79.48 15 9.60% $2.00 03/28 06/03 Nucor NUE 2.73% $58.53 46 0.70% $1.60 03/28 05/10 Pattern Energy PEGI 7.70% $21.91 5 40.10% $1.69 03/28 04/30 Philip Morris International PM 5.02% $90.85 11 4.80% $4.56 03/25 04/11 Portland General Electric POR 2.77% $52.34 13 5.20% $1.45 03/22 04/15 Primoris Services PRIM 1.06% $22.61 7 12.20% $0.24 03/28 04/15 Regal Beloit RBC 1.37% $81.79 14 6.70% $1.12 03/28 04/12 Raymond James Financial RJF 1.66% $81.89 7 14.50% $1.36 03/29 04/15 Republic Services RSG 1.91% $78.63 16 7.90% $1.50 03/29 04/15 Synovus Financial SNV 3.09% $38.79 5 86.40% $1.20 03/20 04/01 Steel Dynamics STLD 2.73% $35.12 9 10.80% $0.96 03/28 04/12 State Street STT 2.68% $70.10 8 11.80% $1.88 03/29 04/15 Stryker SYK 1.07% $194.04 26 12.10% $2.08 03/28 04/30 TowneBank TOWN 2.42% $26.45 7 10.20% $0.64 03/28 04/10 Domtar UFS 3.53% $49.34 9 10.60% $1.74 04/01 04/15 Umpqua Holdings UMPQ 4.78% $17.57 8 7.90% $0.84 03/28 04/15 Willis Towers Watson WLTW 1.50% $173.65 7 16.00% $2.60 03/28 04/15

