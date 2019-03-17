HEXO Corp. Acquires Newstrike Brands: It Is Massively Undervalued

HEXO Corp. seems very undervalued because the market has not understood what the new acquisition means. It seems a clear opportunity for investors.

The resulting company should be trading at 3.8x forward sales, which seems quite an opportunity. Most competitors report EV/Forward Sales ratio of much more than 3.8x sales.

The day the transaction was announced, HEXO’s share price increased by 5.56%. The market did not even care that the acquisition was made with shares.

Newstrike received its cultivation license on December 19, 2016. It has an expected capacity of 42,000 kg of cannabis.

In the announcement of the acquisition of Newstrike Brands (OTCPK:NWKRF), the management of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) reported that the resulting company could make a net revenue of $400 million in 2020. With this figure in mind, the resulting business combination should be trading at 3.8x forward sales, which seems quite an opportunity. Competitors in the cannabis industry are trading at as much as 69x Forward sales. HEXO has been massively undervalued by the market as few analysts seem to have assessed the new acquisition.

HEXO And Newstrike

Headquartered in Gatineau, Canada, HEXO Corp. produces, markets and sells cannabis in Canada. Besides other products, like a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line and a fine-milled cannabis powder product, the company markets dried cannabis.

The company expects to have an estimated capacity of 108,000 kg and has a total current footprint of 1,947,000 square feet. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Business Presentation

As shown in the image below, HEXO has been trading on the NYSE for about two to three months. It means that the company may be a bit unknown, which may be affecting the amount of liquidity in the market.

Source: Business Presentation

Based in Brantford, Ontario, Newstrike received its cultivation license on December 19, 2016. It has an expected capacity of 42,000 kg of cannabis.

While Newstrike is a bit younger than HEXO Corp., it already owns a decent amount of capacity. The acquisition may not be a game changer, but it will help HEXO compete with larger operators in the cannabis industry. See below for further details on the size of Newstrike:

Source: Newstrike's Website

Like HEXO, Newstrike offers a long list of consumer products related to the cannabis industry including dried flower, a personal skin care line, oils, vaporization hardware, and infused edibles. It may also offer beverage soon. The images below show some of its products, but investors should review the company's site where many other products are offered along with their characteristics.

Source: Newstrike's Website

Source: Newstrike's Website

Source: Newstrike's Website

The new quarterly report

On March 14, 2019, the company released its new Q2 results. With gross revenue increasing by 1,269% as compared to the same period in 2018 and 4,938 kg of dried cannabis produced, investors should appreciate the announcement.

The company reported $13.4 million in net revenue. At the same time, it is telling that it should report $400 million in 2020. With this in mind, investors should celebrate the expected revenue growth of HEXO. Not many market analysts seem to have seen it.

The financial position seems also very beneficial with cash and short-term investments of $165 million. In addition, the market should also celebrate that banks trust the company. It received $65 million from CIBC and BMO.

Source: Press Release

The business combination

The first thing to say about the new acquisition of HEXO Corp. is that the market appreciated the corporate move. The day the transaction was announced, HEXO's share price increased by 5.56%. The market did not even care that the acquisition was made with shares.

Please understand that in most all-share transactions, the share price of the buyers tends to fall. The fact that this did not occurred seems a bullish sign. Check the image below for further details on the reaction of the market.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, let's understand what the new acquisition means. HEXO expects to be able to produce 150,000 kg of cannabis per year, thanks to the new transaction. In addition, it should bring the emerging company a diversified domestic market penetration, covering eight different provinces in Canada.

Source: Press Release

That's not all. The merger expects to create annual synergies of $10 million, thanks to operating efficiency. Growth investors and DCF modelers should remember to include this appealing figure in their financial models.

The new acquisition is an all-share transaction

The acquisition is not closed. Shareholders of Newstrike should approve the deal, which should not represent a large issue. Please note that the buyer has already convinced directors and other shareholders owning 25% of the shares.

"The Transaction will require approval by (I) at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by the shareholders of Newstrike; and (II) a simple majority of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders of Newstrike, present at a special meeting of Newstrike shareholders. HEXO has entered into irrevocable hard voting support agreements with each of Newstrike's directors and officers, along with certain other shareholders of Newstrike, representing in aggregate approximately 25% of Newstrike's issued and outstanding common shares." Source: Press Release

There is another interesting fact. If Newstrike walks away, it should pay HEXO a total amount of $7.5 million. Newstrike has an enterprise value of $107 million, so the termination fee comprises of 7% of Newstrike's enterprise value. It seems very elevated, which means that it is not likely that Newstrike will refuse the transaction.

Source: Press Release

The press release did not include information on when the transaction is expected to be completed. Investors should expect this period to be between 5 and 10 months. Please understand that there are also certain regulatory agreements that HEXO should receive to be able to acquire Newstrike:

"In addition to Newstrike shareholder approvals, the Transaction is subject to the receipt of certain regulatory court and stock exchange approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions customary in transactions of this nature." - Source: Press Release

The fact that HEXO Corp. decided to use its own shares is very meaningful. The company seems to have more than $165 million in cash and short-term investments. Investors should be wondering why HEXO Corp. is not using a small amount of cash to finance the acquisition. Companies trading at low multiples and undervalued don't use equity to pay for transactions. Most money managers may see this transaction as a bit bearish.

Valuation

Newstrike's shareholders should receive 0.06332 shares of HEXO in exchange for each Newstrike share held. Newstrike has 389 million shares outstanding, but it also has 114 million warrants. The share count seems to be closer to 503 million. See below for further details on the warrants of Newstrike:

Source: 10-Q Newstrike

This means that HEXO should issue 31.8 million shares to shareholders of Newstrike.

HEXO Corp. has 210 million shares before the acquisition. Adding 49.8 million shares issuable from warrants and options, let's assume a share count of 259.8 million. The total amount of warrants and options is shown below:

Source: Business Presentation

The total amount of shares outstanding after the transaction should be equal to 291 million. As of March 14, 2019, at $5.95 per share, the total market capitalization should be equal to $1.731 billion. HEXO has financial debt of $65 million and cash and investments of $165 million. Newstrike Brands reports financial debt of $0.6 million and cash of $83 million. The financial debt of the target should be added to obtain the enterprise value, which amounts to $1.548 billion.

HEXO Corp. expects to be making net revenue of $400 million in 2020.

Source: Press Release

Using this figure, the resulting company should be trading at 3.8x forward sales, which seems quite an opportunity. Most competitors report EV/Forward Sales ratio of much more than 3.8x sales. For instance, Aurora (ACB) trades at 40x, Cronos (CRON) reports a ratio of 45x, and Canopy (CGC) has a ratio of 69x. Also, Tilray (TLRY) is more expensive with a ratio of 46x.

Source: YCharts

HEXO seems to be undervalued for two reasons. Firstly, the acquisition was signed a few days ago, and analysts did not have time to assess the resulting business combination. In a few days, the share price should increase once more market participants make their numbers.

In addition, the fact that the company commenced to trade on the NYSE a few months ago is not helping. Keep in mind that HEXO was trading in the OTC Markets before. There are many operators that may not know this company.

Conclusion

While the transaction is not closed, market analysts should make calculations to assess the valuation of HEXO. With the revenue growth expected for 2020, the resulting company should be trading at 3.8x forward sales, which seems very undervalued as compared to other competitors.

In fact, the valuation assumed net revenue of $400 million in 2020, which may be wrong. However, other competitors are trading at as much as 69x Forward Sales. The difference should not be justified at all. HEXO Corp. seems very undervalued because the market has not understood what the new acquisition means. It seems a clear opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.