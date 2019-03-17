Saint-Gobain: Undervalued Innovation Out Of France

In this piece, we'll take a trip to Saint-Gobain in France and take a look at the manufacturer of the same name, Saint Gobain S.A (OTCPK:CODGF) (OTCPK:CODYY). The article will delve into the specifics of this 350-year-old industrial manufacturing giant and seek to show you what I hope you agree is a potential undervaluation opportunity. I will argue that the company, at current valuations, presents an appealing opportunity to potentially diversify your portfolio geographically and in Euros, and this to a relatively appealing yield at relatively low risk.

My article will show you why I believe that Saint-Gobain presents some characteristics of a rather recession-resistant business which, despite producing industrial goods and construction-related materials, will fare pretty well in a coming recession. I hope that the article will result in sparking your interest in this French company to where you feel comfortable digging a little deeper on your own and potentially investing in the shares.

Let's get going!

(Source: MyNewsDesk)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A - From mirrors to molds

It all began with the rising popularity of fine mirrors in the 17th century, which were at that point imported from the Republic of Venice. The French minister of finance at the time wanted France to become self-sufficient in terms of luxury products and, as a result, strengthen the economy. To do this, he assisted in the creation of the Royal Mirror-Glass Factory, which would be a company that over the next 350 years had a strong tradition of socialist/state ownership/intervention up to 1987, when it was privatized completely for the last time (to date).

The company, having over the course of its long history made everything from high-end mirrors for private use to something as simple as drywall/gypsum, is currently structured into the following business sectors and employs 180 000 people worldwide with revenues of ~€42B annually.

(Source: Saint-Gobain Homepage)

Construction Products represents the manufacturing, development and sale of things such as Gypsum (drywall), insulation, roofing, pipes and mortar.

represents the manufacturing, development and sale of things such as Gypsum (drywall), insulation, roofing, pipes and mortar. Building Distribution contains more basic building supplies such as timber/panels, concrete and similar products, aiming to be the building trade for both private and corporate/larger customers. This segment is also represented through various local vendors around the globe, seeking to partner where the customer is based.

contains more basic building supplies such as timber/panels, concrete and similar products, aiming to be the building trade for both private and corporate/larger customers. This segment is also represented through various local vendors around the globe, seeking to partner where the customer is based. Innovative Materials conducts research into the material sciences. It researches things such as fuel cells, particle filters, glass products (such as screens for airplanes) and high-performance materials for up-to and including military applications.

As of late (last 15 years) the company has been on an active shopping spree around the world, buying up companies. Largest among these are:

BPB PLC - the world's largest manufacturer of plasterboard (2005, $6.7B)

Maxit Group - Mortar, and Clay aggregates. (2007)

SAGE Electronics - manufacturers of self-tinting/specialist glass (2012)

Farecla Products - one of the largest manufacturer's of polishing compounds in the world (2018)

A company in the midst of change

The company has been in the middle of a restructuring process since 2013, aimed at catapulting the business forward to meet the requirements of a modern, international business. The development of a leaner structure is on the board, with the divestment of unprofitable or otherwise unwanted businesses, while acquiring new, more appealing ones. This was and is being done without over-leveraging the company's sheet. At the same time, the company is busy implementing a comprehensive cost-savings program.

The company also aims at being leading with regards to a position in Emerging markets. Given that these markets are characterized by their high degree of construction/development (and likely will be in the future as well), it's natural for a company like Saint-Gobain to want a strong presence here. The company's emerging market strengths can among other things be shown through the Gyproc Industry in the Middle East, where the company already has plants for the manufacture of plasterboard. This has been used for many construction projects in Dubai and across the Middle East.

(Source: Saint-Gobain Investors Day Presentation 2017)

The company also has comprehensive plans for specific markets such as India, where a network of sales, manufacturing, and agents work to build a comprehensive and encompassing presence.

Cost Reductions in focus

The company, among other things, focuses on delivering capital/cost reductions in various aspects of the business.

(Source: Saint-Gobain Investors Day Presentation 2017)

It has delivered on reductions in capital expenditures/intensity, but perhaps most importantly has increased effectiveness visible both through the reduction in costs (€4.2B between 2008-2016) and corresponding increases in ROCE and FCF recent years.

(Source: Saint-Gobain Investors Day Presentation 2017)

As of FY18, the group also introduces a geographically-focused organizational structure, split into Northern Europe, Southern Europe (+Middle-east/Africa), Americas and Asia-Pacific, with a fifth, geographically independent portion known as high-performance solutions active in all geographic areas. These five business units will in time replace the organizational structure presented in the first portion of the article. It's the latest part in creating a more agile Saint-Gobain, with more locally-sourced/trained expertise from the various nationalities in which the company is active. As part of their plan, they aim to source many of the company leaders in various national branches within the nation itself, to increase local expertise.

(Source: FY Presentation 2018)

Results for the full year of 2018, which we will go into more in the valuation/positive section of the article, show us a company that's in the way of capitalizing on its recent acquisition history, with increasing sales, operating income, and FCF. While the increases at this stage, in most ways, are small, it's worth remembering that Saint-Gobain for the most part operates in a fairly mature business with slim margins and small room for organic growth outside of increases fueled by acquisitions and increases in emerging markets, where some things may as of yet be considered "untapped."

I do not consider a 4.4% YoY increase in organic growth to be small, so this is the exception here together with the operating income. The company is also in the process of divesting almost €2.4B in sales of assets, which will assist in reducing the companies acquisition-increased debt leverage of 1.9X EBITDA. While a ratio of 1.9X is no great cause for alarm here in my book given the company's history, it's nonetheless worth noting as we move on in the article.

So what do we have? We have a massive, international company active in most segments related to construction and specific materials. The company is/seems:

In the middle/towards the end of a restructuring process, focusing on a more agile organization

On its way towards further organic growth

In the process of divesting businesses in order to lower its debt

Financially solid in terms of earnings and a 7.5% operating margin for FY18.

Geographically diverse with a strong international footprint - that the company is in the process of growing and optimizing.

A strong, albeit slow-growing dividend yield of a little over 4% given today's share price

So where are the problems here? What is making me write this article?

Asbestos, Construction Cyclicality and M&A risks

As with any company I review, there's potential trouble brewing here. Saint-Gobain is no different, and here is the company's share price seen in relation to where it was some time ago.

(Source: Börsdata)

Asbestos claims against companies are not unusual across the world. Given the horrible practice of using the stuff for long times, not all of the sufferers of the conditions related to them are likely to have filed as of yet. Saint-Gobain, unfortunately, is at the center of many of these claims, and while they in my opinion/analysis seem to have no permanent or ongoing effect on the long-term viability of the company as an investment, they need to be mentioned because large settlements do in fact have a short-term effect the share price and company profits.

These claims are ongoing and have been a part of even the online media for more than 16 years (Source). Many of the claims date back to companies that aren't inherently Saint-Gobain, but that Saint-Gobain acquired, such as Norton involved in this case.

These are truly tragic stories and a good example of what happens when companies and the industry as a whole fails to properly test materials and projects before introducing and using them. It's something I hope won't happen again, but I think is unfortunately likely to be recurring given industry trends.

(Source: FY Presentation 2018)

As we can see above, these claims are not small in number, nor are they insignificant in terms of economic effects upon the company. The long-term effects of these claims are impossible to calculate. I see this risk as a generally recurring economic risk upon the company's finances that needs to be taken into account at a potential time of investment.

The Construction business is the very definition of cyclical

Construction across Europe - and the world - is not exactly something that can be considered a recession-resistant or recession-proof area of business. While certain areas in Saint-Gobain are resistant to changes brought on by a recession, which can be seen by the fact that the company did not eliminate its dividend during the last financial crisis (though they did cut it by 50%) as some construction companies did, the fact remains that in many ways the company's operations are extremely sensitive to economic cycles.

(Source: FY Presentation 2018)

In 2017, the company forecast a return to what is considered to be normal growth in the construction markets in Europe and NA/Asia. As we can see in numbers provided for FY18, these foreseen returns have largely materialized with increased numbers of sales, especially in Latin American and Southern Europe. However, low growth in Germany and other areas confirm the fact that - as the point I'm trying to make here - the construction business and supply businesses related thereto are volatile.

Investing in cyclical businesses isn't a problem as long as you, the investor, are up to speed on what this means for the business and for profits from the company in the form of dividends.

M&As and investments are as always, risky and hard to predict

The company's fairly positive history with regards to M&As manages to only partially ease my concerns about future developments. While much of the company cost-saving efforts are, during this stage, finished, there is still many parts remaining in its plans that are as of yet unfinished. Among these is the divestment of major business units totaling €2.4B. What true effects, in the end, this will have on company Cash Flow remains to be seen.

As I said, the company has done well in integrating many of it's previous M&As. It is not only M&As that need to be considered here, however, but also investments in current projects. These projects, often as not, are outside of Western Europe/America.

(Source: FY Presentation 2018)

Most of company CapEx are currently going outside of these core areas, with investments relating to many geographies that could be considered higher risk than some investors may be comfortable with. Investments in India and Africa bring with them inevitable regulatory and political risks that are hard to predict. While I personally applaud the fact that Saint-Gobain is growing through expansions into these areas - as I consider this to be a necessity for an international company wishing to remain competitive - I don't want to discount the risks involved.

We need only look at the telecommunications industry to see an example of geographical risks related to operating in these countries. The effects of these things are, again, hard to predict and need to be characterized as a "risk."

(Source: FY Presentation 2018)

And again, the company in terms of M&A's are extremely active with few intentions on stopping, in fact continuing to do so at values of half a billion euros per year during 2019 and 2020.

The currencies of the world

As with many international companies, we're also looking at currency risks related to the business operating in every major part of the world. Exchange rates for the Brazilian real, the dollar, the rupee - every major currency the company trades with - need to be taken into consideration. Percentage-wise impacts for these can amount to between 2-5% of sales, looking at previous company figures - and this is no small amount. FX risks are inherent to every company on an international scale but need to be mentioned because you can invest in companies that, through various means, have less of an exposure to FX risks.

So wrapping the risks

We have several risks when looking at Saint-Gobain, both long-term and short term.

Structural Challenges related to a changing organization and whether these changes succeed.

M&A-related and investment-related challenges involving regulatory frameworks outside of Europe/America as well as the challenges of achieving M&A synergy.

FX risks related to a company active in many different markets

Cyclical challenges related to an inherently volatile business that goes up and down with the economy

Business-specific challenges such as asbestos cases and the like.

Moving on - positives and valuation

Now, given that I'm writing about the company, I obviously believe in it. In this case, my belief is based on their incredible market and sales penetration, their high degree of innovation when it comes to developing new materials and solutions, and being on the forefront of supplying many of our local and international construction companies.

When looking at this company, you'll find that it's not easy to value. Its P/E-valuations in historical terms are extremely volatile - ranging from 15-67 over the course of the past 10 years. Given Saint-Gobain's wide-ranging organizational changes, divestments, M&As and the like, there is an explanation for these very spotty valuations in terms of Price/earnings ratio.

(Source: Börsdata)

The company's price/book ratio provides a certain degree of stability compared to other numbers here, indicating a certain degree of undervaluation relative to the historical mean.

(Source: Börsdata)

There's also the company's yield, which traditionally keeps to a fairly stable percentage of company earnings, indicating a certain valuation opportunity at current stock prices.

However, we need to delve deeper. These fairly simple numbers aren't enough.

Given the company's restructuring and expected acquisitions, the asbestos claims and the historically high levels of debt, I previously, and at the time of my purchase of the shares, considered the stock undervalued at a value of 32 EUR/Share based on DCF analysis. However, the company's numbers for FY18 have improved, and the current suggested dividend only equates to a payout ratio of 42% of recurring net income (Source) where I expected closer to 50%. The company has also performed massive share buybacks for over €500M during FY18, which in itself has inflated the company P/E and return ratings somewhat. I need a new valuation and a new DCF analysis.

In my current DCF valuation, I use extremely conservative growth expectations of 1-2% annually over the next 5 years (they increased over 7% for FY18), flattening to a 1% annual EPS growth after these 5 years. Even with these conservative metric set into an 11% S&P 500-return rate, the theoretical stock value per share using these numbers comes to ~$38/share which equates to roughly €32.5-€33.

However, please notice that this is expecting a nearly flat EPS growth rate the coming years due to headwinds that may not materialize. In fact, given the company's successful savings programs, the company's successful history of M&As, cash in the bank for further acquisition and synergy projects, the more likely event (unless a global recession hits hard) is that we'll see more EPS growth than that. If we use more historically correct numbers of 4% eps growth, followed after 5 years by 3%, we instead get a fair stock value of almost €42-€44.

I do, however, prefer being conservative in my estimations, especially given the company's risks, and I prefer presenting you, my readers, with more conservative numbers.

Onto the positives, and...

Other Positives are many

(Source: FY Presentation 2018)

The company is capitalizing on parts of its restructuring and M&A efforts to date, translating this, among other things, increases in operating income. The company aims for this to continue, and the new organizational structure related to geography is part of this strategy.

(Source: FY Presentation 2018)

This strategy has paid off big-time in terms of reining in costs, and there's no reason to believe that these cost reductions won't continue as the more comprehensive structural/organizational changes within the company are applied from the top and down.

Debt - it's high, but it's going down

With regard to the company debt, currently at a historically high level of 1.9X EBITDA - this is a risk, but it's equally important to point out that this company has successfully deleveraged similar levels of debt in the past. With the new structural changes, and with increasing levels of profit, there is little reason given the company's financial situation, that they would be unable to do so again. While the construction business is a mature industry in Europe, this is not the case in many parts of the world. Unlike their competitors and more contract-focused companies, Saint-Gobain is in the industry of providing materials worldwide. And as projects in India, Africa and the Middle-East increase in number and size, these projects will need materials. The future for companies involved in these regions is, in my opinion, bright in the long term.

Business Areas and Brexit

In terms of the business, high-performance materials (HPM) are working out especially well for FY18, with 7.2% organic growth for the year. All of the other business areas performed well/acceptably with positive growth for FY18. The company's outlooks for 2019 remain generally positive across all areas.

(Source: FY Presentation 2018)

The risk of a no-deal Brexit is, for the time being as of yesterday, seemingly no longer in the cards. While Brexit remains a general risk for a company with extensive operations in Great Britain, it is not a risk unique to the company itself, but more generally to the market. This bears taking into account, but shouldn't change the overarching thesis on Saint-Gobain as a company.

Saint-Gobain - a shareholder-friendly company

(Source: FY Presentation 2018)

(Source: Saint-Gobain Shareholder information)

While the company did cut its dividend by 50% during the financial crisis, the fact is that the company has had an appealing dividend strategy for more than 30+ years. The dividend growth over the past years has been slow, but there's room for it to grow giving the potential positives of cost saving and additional synergies with new M&A's. As a whole, I'm positive on the prospect of the Saint-Gobain dividend and expect a general 3.9-4.8% dividend yield, subject to slow growth. The average yield of the company has grown significantly over the past years, given the stock's price deterioration.

A good company you should have in your sights

All in all, I believe Saint-Gobain is in a stage in its growth where it merits a look regardless of what the stock price currently is. The fact that the company trades at levels below very conservative valuation analysis in terms of future potential makes the argument that this is a company you should consider investing in.

While the company has risks that need to be considered prior to moving from interest to investors, the fact is also the following:

Saint Gobain is/has:

One of the largest developers and suppliers of construction material across the globe

An interesting variety of, and projects pertaining to, high-performance materials and material sciences.

Solid finances, albeit a somewhat historically high-leveraged balance sheet (with a proven record of reducing the leverage of such debt)

A sustainable dividend policy below 50% payout level

A solid history of margin growth that is, not guaranteed with current restructuring and efficiency efforts, likely to continue.

An international footprint with activity in several key emerging markets

In large part, a very "boring" business (plaster/gypsum and glass)

A current low valuation in terms of historical and future potential value

In short, it's the sort of company I like investing in - which is why I initiated a small position when it fell to €30/share.

As I like to say - not every investment opportunity is the same. I believe this one to be truly long-term, and one of cyclical nature. It's one where you wait until the share price, due to cycles or short-term pressure is below what you would consider acceptable, you take the yield/dividend and you add more as/when it drops again. Saint-Gobain has proven itself for 350 years, and there's little reason with growing demographics and things going as they are (see below) for why this shouldn't continue.

(Source: Saint-Gobain Investors Day Presentation 2017)

My recommendation

At this valuation and price, I recommend Saint-Gobain as a "BUY" at a share price of below €32.50 and advise further exposure if and when it drops under 30. You should own this French company for its internationality, its spectrum of product and areas, and both its current and future potential. It's the best of both worlds - boring products needed on a fundamental level mixed with innovation and high-tech/high-performance solutions.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CODGF, CODYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.