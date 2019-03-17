Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/14/19

|
Includes: ATVI, BECN, CVRS, KEG, SFIX, WOW
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/14/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Stitch Fix (SFIX);
  • Key Energy (KEG);
  • Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS); and
  • Activision Blizzard (ATVI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • WideOpenWest (WOW); and
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR);
  • Six Flags Ent (SIX);
  • Guardant Health (GH);
  • Thunder Bridge Acquisition (TBRGU);
  • Sysco (SYY);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • Q2 (QTWO);
  • Genomic Health (GHDX);
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ); and
  • Arcosa (ACA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Sun Communities (SUI);
  • Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI); and
  • 21st Century Fox (FOX).

It's difficult to argue the significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Cd & R Investment Assoc IX

BO

Beacon Roofing Supply

BECN

JB*

$186,876,912

2

Neurocrine Biosciences

BO

Voyager Therapeutics

VYGR

JB*

$49,999,996

3

Weiss Arthur A

DIR

Sun Communities

SUI

B

$30,305,974

4

Softbank Vision Fund \(Aiv M1$4

BO

Guardant Health

GH

JB*

$19,999,816

5

Murdoch Lachlan K

CB, DIR

21st Century Fox

FOX

B

$16,195,430

6

Nolan Peter J

DIR

Activision Blizzard

ATVI

B

$4,295,470

7

Hudson Executive Capital

BO

Corindus Vascular Robotics

CVRS

JB*

$4,000,000

8

Crestview Partners III Gp

DIR, BO

WideOpenWest

WOW

B

$1,581,981

9

Soter Capital

BO

Key Energy

KEG

B

$1,020,091

10

Cellar Kurt Matthew

DIR

Six Flags Ent

SIX

B

$741,827

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Green Equity Inv

DIR, BO

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ

JS*

$240,269,504

2

Peltz Nelson

DIR

Sysco

SYY

S

$46,876,616

3

Valueact

BO

Arcosa

ACA

JS*

$46,062,900

4

Yorktown Energy Partners X

BO

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

SOI

JS*

$31,150,000

5

Baker Bros

DIR, BO

Genomic Health

GHDX

S

$16,681,959

6

Spurlock Steven

BO

Stitch Fix

SFIX

S

$16,364,990

7

Murdoch Lachlan K

CB, DIR

21st Century Fox

FOX

S

$16,195,430

8

Polar Asset Mgt Partners

BO

Thunder Bridge Acquisition

TBRGU

JS*

$12,389,990

9

Seale R H

DIR

Q2

QTWO

AS

$7,095,472

10

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO, CB, BO

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$5,328,870

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.