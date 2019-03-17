Alamos Gold: FY 2018 Review And FY 2019 Outlook

Thesis

Alamos Gold (AGI) has recently reported its FY 2018 results. In this article, I will discuss the company’s FY 2018 performance in terms of output, mining costs, and the individual performance of AGI’s key mining assets. I will also consider the FY 2019 outlook for AGI’s mining assets and will discuss a particular opportunity, and a threat in terms of AGI's mining assets. I will then discuss how such opportunity/threat may impact the company’s performance during FY 2019.

Figure-1 (Source: Company website)

FY 2018 performance review

AGI’s FY 2018 gold production stood at ~505,000 oz., up 18% on a Y/Y basis. Have a look at the mine-wise production profile for AGI’s four operating mines (Figure-2) that establish the Y/Y change in production and mining costs.

Figure-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

The above table shows that AGI generally witnessed a Y/Y increase in AISC (read: All-in-Sustaining Costs) from all four mines. Nevertheless, the IG (read: Island Gold) mine resulted in the lowest mining costs compared with AGI’s other operating mines, and also delivered a significant Y/Y increase in gold production (of ~10.75x). The significant production upside was also supported by the completion of Phase-I mill expansion at the IG mine during Q3 2018 that helped increase the mill capacity to ~ 1,100 tpd (read: tons per day). Similarly, the output from ML (read: Mulatos) mine also increased by ~10% Y/Y.

From a financial perspective, the company improved its topline revenues Y/Y, from $542.8 MM to $651.8 MM. However, the bottom line earnings suffered largely on account of the increased AISC from all four mines of AGI (as indicated in the red markers in Figure-2).

FY 2019 guidance indicates an opportunity and a threat

Let’s have a look at AGI’s operational guidance for FY 2019 (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Q4 2018 earnings release)

In my view, a closer look at the annual guidance reveals both; an opportunity and a threat for AGI’s operational outlook during FY 2019, and these are discussed in some detail below.

Island Gold mine presents an opportunity

Production outlook: AGI’s IG mine is expected to significantly revamp its production profile during FY 2019. During FY 2018, the mine’s output stood at ~105.8 Koz. (read: a thousand ounces) of gold. However, as seen in the above table, FY 2019 production guidance lies within the range of ~135-145 Koz (that is, with a 28-37% expected upside in the mine’s annual output, on a Y/Y basis).

In contrast, such an opportunity is missing in AGI’s other two major mines, namely YD (read: Young-Davidson) and ML. On that note, it should be considered that the YD mine is expected to produce between ~180-190 Koz of gold, and this production would be largely in-line with FY 2018 production (that amounted to ~180 Koz). On the other hand, the expected production from the ML mine is expected to decline Y/Y, from 175.5 Koz in 2018 to somewhere between 150-160 Koz.

Mining costs: The IG mine is expected to reduce the average AISC during FY 2019 (within the range of $730-770/oz), compared with the average AISC in FY 2018 (of ~$781/oz). Similarly, the YD mine is also expected to improve in terms of its AISC, from $1,017/oz to the range of ~$940-980/oz.

In contrast, the ML mine is likely to see an increase in AISC during 2019 (within the range of $860-900/oz) compared with FY 2018 (~$855/oz). The preceding discussion could be summarized to provide a prioritization ranking of AGI’s mining assets during FY 2019 (Figure-4).

Figure-4 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Despite being on the lower end of the mine ranking table, I believe the ML mine is less than half of AGI’s troubled Mexican portfolio, and that leads us to the discussion of the fourth mine in AGI’s portfolio, namely the EC (read: El Chanate) mine. In my view, this mine is the black sheep in AGI’s portfolio of mining assets.

A threat to AGI’s overall mining dynamics

As shown in Figure-2, EC had the lowest contribution in terms of FY 2018 gold production. In 2018, the EC mine produced ~43.7 Koz of gold, down from FY 2017 production (~60.4 Koz). The mine’s AISC also deteriorated during FY 2018 (~$1,317/oz) compared with FY 2017 (~$1,218/oz). Considering AGI’s average gold prices realized during FY 2018 (at ~$1,278/oz), we can figure out how EC’s output has proved to be a burden on AGI’s overall operating margins since the costs exceeded the realized gold prices. The high costs from this mine are also explained by a relatively high ‘waste-to-ore’ ratio (of ~1.89x) compared with ML’s ratio (of ~0.71x).

All these problems with AGI’s EC mine pertain to FY 2018. When we consider the FY 2019 outlook, we can see more problems emanating from this mine. The annual production is expected to shrink further from 43.7 Koz (during FY 2018) to somewhere between ~15-25 Koz of gold. Considering the Y/Y declining trend in the mine's production, I think that EC's FY 2019 output may well lie near the lower end of that range. On a different note, the AISC from the mine is expected to witness slight improvement due to the employment of residual leaching process (Figure-5), but will that be enough to continue mining from the mine?

Figure-5 (Source: February Presentation)

As shown above, the company claims to drive stronger margins from the EC mine. Nevertheless, as shown in Figure-3, the cost of sales from this mine is expected to be ~$1,300/oz. At the current gold prices (Figure-6) that are marginally above the ~$1,300/oz mark, I think the EC mine would hardly be able to contribute anything to AGI’s profitability.

Figure-6 (Source: Infomine)

Way forward for the EC mine

In my view, given the unfavourable mining dynamics of this mine, AGI would do well to put this mine on ‘care and maintenance’ status instead of extracting more resources. Alternatively, it may also consider selling this asset if it could find a potential buyer. Such a decision should enable AGI to divert its operational focus on its stronger and more productive assets.

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that AGI delivered a mixed production profile during FY 2018, with output increasing significantly from a few mines and declining from the others. Nevertheless, the overall financial picture declined due to higher Y/Y mining costs.

In contrast, the company is expecting a favourable improvement in FY 2019 production outlook, together with an overall improvement in expected cost metrics. On that note, AGI’s IG mine would be the key performer in terms of Y/Y improvement in output and mining costs. In contrast, the EC mine would continue to bother the company, and a possible way out for AGI is to consider disposing of this asset. As we have generally seen strength in gold prices during FY 2019, I believe AGI is likely to improve its revenues and earnings during FY 2019. Therefore, the share prices are likely to witness more upside.

