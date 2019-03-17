LTC Properties: A 5.1% Yielding Monthly Paying REIT Best Left Untouched

We would still avoid the stock as there are plenty of problems under the hood.

LTC Properties (LTC) is one of those rare monthly dividend paying stocks that gets investors all excited on Seeking Alpha. Additionally, the company's yield at 5.1% is nothing to sneeze at either. We look at this one today and explain why we have enough going on under the hood to stay away at this point.

The Business

LTC Properties is a diversified healthcare REIT with investments predominantly in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living senior homes. At the year-end December 2018, LTC portfolio included 197 properties valued at over $1.67 billion.

Source: LTC Properties Q4-2018 Supplemental

The healthcare facilities are all over the United States; however, just like many other operators we cover, there is an abnormal concentration in Texas which accounts for roughly one-sixth of the total portfolio.

Source: LTC Properties Q4-2018 Supplemental

Source: LTC Properties Q4-2018 Supplemental

Where the Plot Thickens

As with other investments in this space, the view from up high looks fine, but the devil truly does reside in the details. LTC Properties has a concentrated profile of operators and tenants with the top 5 accounting for about 55% of the total income. The largest tenant, Prestige Healthcare, accounts for 18.0 percent of its annual income. We have highlighted the top 5 and one additional tenant that we shall go on to discuss.

Source: LTC Properties Q4-2018 Supplemental

Problem - Tenant 1

If you've been following our work, you should be well aware of Senior Care Centers, which comes in at number 4 on LTC's list. This was the tenant that sent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) reeling and caused us to exit our investment in that REIT some time back. SBRA has Senior Care Centers as their top tenant at the time. LTC has it at number 4. How is this impacting LTC?

On December 4, 2018, Senior Care Centers, LLC and affiliates and subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of lease terminations from certain landlords and ongoing operational challenges. Pursuant to the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, Senior Care has an initial period of 120 days from the petition date to assume or reject the lease. As security under the lease, we hold a letter of credit in the amount of approximately $2.0 million, maintenance and repair escrows of approximately $2.2 million and property tax escrows of approximately $1.8 million. Senior Care did not pay us December 2018 rent, but has paid us January and February 2019 rent. - Source: LTC Properties 2018 10-K

Management did not wax optimistically about them:

Senior Care Centers, which operates 11 skilled nursing facilities for us in Texas. As you know, Senior Care declared bankruptcy in December and we don't believe they have the ability to emerge from the process, as a viable ongoing concern. Given this assumption and acting as good fiduciary stewards, we are proactively negotiating a potential new master lease with a different Texas based operator familiar with these assets to ensure we are poised and ready to act should the opportunity arise. It is still very early in the process and any lease transaction with a new operator is subject to bankruptcy court approval. - Source: LTC Properties Q4-2018 transcript

Problem - Tenant 2

Preferred Care, Inc. and affiliated entities filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017. The filing was in Kentucky and the Preferred Care operating entities that sublease those properties did not file for bankruptcy. The court-ordered deadline for affirmation or rejection of the lease has passed without action by Preferred Care, but it continues to pay rent to LTC in a timely manner. While this appears to be a less problematic situation than Senior Care Centers, it does bear watching as it has missed the deadline to affirm the lease.

Problem - Tenant 3

Thrive Senior Living LLC, a tenant that did not make the top 10 list, has also been giving problems to LTC.

Thrive portfolio, which includes 395 units across six memory care and assisted living communities. As we previously discussed, Thrive exhausted $1.4 million of deferred rent we provided in the second quarter of 2018, which based on their projections of lease-up was well before they were able to stabilize the properties in the portfolio. Thrive short paid their contractual rent in November and did not pay rent in December. We believe the $619,000 of rent is collectible, so we accrued and recorded it in 2018. We have not received payment of January and February rent or of the deferred rent we provided. As a result, we have issued a reservation of rights letter to Thrive, as we pursue our options related to the non-payment and are no longer approving contractual rents starting in 2019. I would note that we do have certain guarantees in place. We anticipate cash rent to be approximately $1 million this year, should these assets remain with Thrive. Annual GAAP rent under the Thrive master lease is approximately $7.2 million and at the end of the quarter, the net book value of the properties was $81.7 million. We had $4.5 million in straight-line rent receivable inclusive of the $1.4 million in deferred rent and $5.7 million in other assets on our balance sheet at December 31. We are evaluating several options related to the Thrive portfolio, which could include ongoing negotiations with them transitioning some or all of the properties to new operators, selling some or all of the properties, or finding a solution through some combination of these options. - Source: LTC Properties Q4-2018 transcript

Problem - Tenant 4

Genesis Healthcare (GEN), which has properties with several REITs that we follow, also makes it into LTC's top 10 list. While there are no pressing concerns with this one here, the company is extremely leveraged and is being actively divested by some operators. Below we see Sabra's CEO Richard Matros doing his best impression of "I have got 99 problem tenants but Genesis won't be one."

Source: McKnights

Others have given it rent cuts already to keep it going on in its tattered condition. Will this eventually become a problem? We think it is a matter of time, but at present it is a lower priority concern for LTC.

The Drag on Funds from Operations (FFO)

LTC reported $3.06 of FFO in 2018, which was down from 2017 numbers, just a tad.

Source: LTC Properties Q4-2018 Supplemental

LTC also guided for 2019 at $3.00-$3.02, which would be another small downward step. All of this has happened as it has brought online several new investments thus shedding light on the challenges in its portfolio. The bulk of the downside in 2019 offsetting rent increases and new developments comes from the Thrive portfolio according to management.

Dividend Coverage

At $0.19 a month, the annual $2.28 dividend has some breathing room for coverage given the guidance. So we don't expect any risk to it in 2019, but the mix of operators and challenges will likely make this dividend grow rather slowly from this point if at all.

Overall Tenant Picture

The EBITDAR coverage has been rather weak for LTC properties on the SNF side.

Source: LTC Properties Q4-2018 Supplemental

In case people believe this is how the picture should always look, we show you what it was in Q2-2013 and Q3-2013.

Source: LTC Properties Q3-2013 Supplemental

As with other landlords in the industry, LTC's tenants are in much worse shape than half a decade back, and at some point, it will come back to bite them.

Conclusion

There are certainly reasons to like LTC. The low payout ratio alongside low leverage and one of the better debt-to-EBITDA ratios in the industry are definite pluses. LTC has also managed to work with one of its larger tenants, Anthem, and that process is showing that LTC has a good management team. At the same time at 15X a reducing FFO, with at least four tenants that need special care, and at a decent premium to liquidation value of its properties, LTC is not cheap and that is what we would require to enter into this one.

Source: SNL

We rate this one a "hold".

