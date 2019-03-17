IGR: High-Yielding CEF Rebounds But Still Offers A Good Opportunity And A 15% Discount

The fund does do a lot a of ROC distributions but these appear to be nothing to worry about as they are not destructive to the fund's NAV.

It is certainly no surprise to anyone at this site that the fourth quarter was nothing short of a bloodbath in the equity markets as the price of just about every asset got demolished. In fact, according to some sources, approximately 93% of all assets delivered negative returns during the year. In other words, they gave up all gains that they had earned during the first three quarters of the year and more in just three months. Closed-end funds were certainly not immune to this as many of them saw their share prices demolished right alongside the stocks in their respective portfolios. This does make some sense, although few of them actually cut their distributions. One of the funds that I follow closely, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR), is no exception to this. The fund has since rebounded sharply since its lows at the start of this year and it has naturally made a few changes to its portfolio since my last report on the fund, so I thought it would be a good idea to revisit this 8.28%-yielding fund and see if it is still worthy of your investment dollars.

Share Performance

As just mentioned, the fund was adversely impacted by the prevailing market conditions in the fourth quarter of 2018. While it was largely flat over much of the year, shares of IGR began to plunge in late September and over the remainder of the quarter but have largely rebounded thus far this year.

On September 14, 2018, IGR traded for $7.56 per share, which is not too far off of the $7.25 that it is trading for now. Thus, we can conclude that the share price weakness that we saw earlier in the quarter was certainly not caused by any concern about the long-term sustainability of the distribution. It was instead almost certainly caused by the fact that the companies held by the fund declined in value so the impact that this would have on the fund's net asset value caused its value to decline. These shares have mostly rebounded with the market though, which helps to explain the rebound.

One of the nice things to note here is that IGR did not cut its distribution in response to the turbulence and kept it flat over the entire period. This works out well for those investors that reinvest distributions, including yours truly, due to the fact that those distributions were buying an increasing number of shares as the fund declined that have now increased in value along with the rest of the fund. This has the effect of boosting the total return that was received on the original investment over the course of the year. This is always a good thing.

The Portfolio

As the performance of the underlying portfolio appears to be the primary reason for the fund's strange performance over the past six months, let us take a look at that portfolio.

As the name implies, IGR invests in income-producing real estate securities from all over the world. We can clearly see this here as non-U.S. securities account for 36.47% of the total assets in the fund:

Source: CBRE Clarion Securities

Admittedly, this is less international exposure than I would like. This is especially true as I believe that U.S. asset prices are too high in general right now, which I have discussed before. With that said, though, most global funds have about 60% of their net assets invested in the United States so IGR is certainly not out of the ordinary here. In addition, the fact that almost 20% of its assets are in U.S. preferred stocks instead of common equity helps to mitigate valuation concerns as these equities are mostly valued based on their dividends.

With that said, though, the two largest holdings in the fund are both foreign companies. These two companies are Vanovia SE and Link REIT, which are conducting business in Continental Europe and Hong Kong, respectively.

Source: CBRE Clarion Securities

It is interesting to see the changes in the fund's portfolio over time. Former top holding CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK:CHKGF) and Segro PLC (OTCPK:SEGXF) now account for far less of the portfolio than they once did while other large holdings, including Vanovia and Link, have seemingly appeared out of nowhere. This is clearly an attempt by the fund's managers to increase exposure to assets that they view as undervalued and vice versa in order to generate capital gains to support the distribution. Unlike some other funds, IGR does not simply buy a stock and sit on it to collect the distributions. This is a strategy that is shared by many other closed-end funds.

As my long-time readers on closed-end funds likely know, I generally do not like to see a fund have greater than a 5% weighting with respect to any given asset. This is because such outsized weightings can begin to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic risk is the risk that any asset has independent of the market as a whole. It is this risk that we seek to protect ourselves against through diversification. However, should an asset be too heavily weighted then the idiosyncratic risk is not fully diversified away and thus some event that causes such a heavily-weighted asset to decline in price could have the effect of dragging the portfolio down with it. It is therefore nice to see that IGR does not have such outsized exposure to any single asset and thus company-specific risk appears to be adequately diversified away.

One of the defining characteristics of real estate is that there are many different types depending on what the property is being used for. These different real estate sectors each have different fundamentals as, for example, a shopping mall is going to be more dependent on consumer spending levels than a hospital or office building is. Thus, most real estate investors will want to have a variety of different property types in their portfolios for diversification benefits (as well as for being able to benefit by strong tailwinds in a given subsector). IGR follows this general practice as its assets are well spread around the various property types.

Source: CBRE Clarion Securities

As we can clearly see here, IGR does not appear to have outsized exposure to any one segment of the real estate sector. In addition, its largest exposure is to residential, which is usually a low risk sector. After all, most people prioritize paying the rent in both good times and bad since they do not want to find themselves without a place to live. For the most part, we can assume that this portfolio should hold out reasonably well in an economic downturn, at least in terms of the cash flows of the companies that IGR is invested in.

Distributions

One thing that concerns many investors in closed-end funds is the characterization of the distributions. In particular, investors seem to inherently fear funds with a large amount of return of capital distributions since that can be an indication that the fund is not generating enough money to pay its distributions so it is essentially giving investors their own money back. This situation is generally not considered to be sustainable. As we can see, a significant portion of IGR's distributions are characterized as return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

However, there are a lot of things that can cause a distribution to be classified as a return of capital, including distributions received from partnerships, option income, and distribution of unrealized capital gains. The most important thing in determining whether the return of capital distributions are worth worrying about or not is how destructive they are to the fund's net asset value. As we can see here, the fund's net asset value has performed similarly to the fund's share price:

Source: Morningstar

It therefore does not appear that the return of capital distributions are having any destructive impact on the fund's net asset value. Investors should thus treat the distributions as a tax-advantaged form of income and not worry about the fact that they are classified as return of capital.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. This figure is the total market value of all of the assets owned by the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's equity holders would receive if the fund were liquidated. Ideally, we want to acquire shares of the fund at a price below the net asset value as this essentially means that we are acquired the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. As of March 15, 2019, IGR had a net asset value of $8.54 per share. As the fund is currently trading for $7.25, it is available at a very attractive 17.79% discount to net asset value. This is certainly a discount that merits consideration.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IGR is a very well-diversified global real estate fund that has largely recovered from the troubles that it had at the end of last year. These troubles were caused simply by market turbulence, though, and not by any problems with the fund. It still boasts a solid 8.28% yield and is trading at a very attractive discount to NAV so it could be worth adding to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.