Philip Morris International: 5%+ Dividend Yield, Another Dividend Increase Could Be On The Way

This implies investors uncertainty regarding the future direction of the company. But it appears Philip Morris International still has a positive growth outlook.

By Jonathan Weber

Philip Morris International (PM) is a tobacco giant that has produced outsized returns for investors in the past. Over the last year, its shares have been highly volatile, due to a multitude of factors that we will look at throughout this article.

Philip Morris continues to have solid growth potential globally, thanks in part to the ongoing roll-out of iQOS. Philip Morris also offers a juicy 5%+ dividend yield and there is a high likelihood of another dividend raise during the next couple of months. Philip Morris is one of the high-yield stocks we track in the Sure Dividend database. You can see the full list of high-yield dividend stocks here.

The combination of some earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield should result in compelling total returns throughout the next couple of years. Coupled with the fact that Philip Morris' business is not overly cyclical, which means that Philip Morris would likely perform in a solid way during a recession or economic downturn as well, Philip Morris looks attractive at the current level.

Company Overview and Business Model

The global tobacco industry is controlled by a small number of major players, including Altria (MO), British American Tobacco (BTI), Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY), some state companies (e.g. in China), and Philip Morris. Philip Morris and Altria originally were one company, which also controlled Kraft Foods for a long time. About 10 years ago the conglomerate got split up, though, and now Altria only controls the tobacco business in the US, whereas Philip Morris International controls the tobacco business in international markets.

This gives Philip Morris International a very large market opportunity, but it also means that its results are heavily impacted by currency rate movements, as all of the company's revenues and earnings are generated outside of the United States.

Philip Morris is headquartered in New York, NY, and is currently valued at $139 billion, making it the biggest publicly traded tobacco company.

Philip Morris controls a significant amount of the global cigarette market, which is, among other factors, the result of its control over the world's most valuable cigarette brand, Marlboro. In total Philip Morris has held a steady market share of slightly less than 30% in the markets it serves, which excludes the US -- where Altria is active -- and China, where the state controls the highly lucrative tobacco market.

Smoking rates around the world have been falling for quite some time, as governments in most states employ anti-smoking measures due to public health concerns, but that has not been a major headwind for Philip Morris' performance throughout the last decade.

Per Philip Morris' investment calculator, Philip Morris' shares have produced share price gains of 158% throughout the last decade, which equates to annual returns of 9.9%, not including dividends yet. When we factor in dividends and the compounding effect of dividend reinvestment, Philip Morris would have produced total returns of ~15% a year throughout the last decade, which is highly attractive.

The fact that Philip Morris has been such a profitable investment despite the fact that smoking rates are falling can be surprising, but there is a good explanation for that. Philip Morris, as well as its peers from the tobacco industry, is able to raise the price per cigarette/package at a higher rate than the rate of volume declines.

This has been true for all of the last decade; price increases substantially outpaced the declines in industry-wide volumes. In 2018, for example, pricing increased by 7.6%, while industry-wide volumes declined by 1.6%. Since Philip Morris' market share remained unchanged between 2017 and 2018, Philip Morris' volumes declined by 1.6% as well.

Thanks to the impact of increased pricing, Philip Morris nevertheless managed to grow the revenues from its smokeable business by 5% on a constant currency basis. In some years the volume declines are a bit larger, and pricing has not risen by 7%+ during each year, but Philip Morris nevertheless managed to grow its revenues at a low to mid single digits rate during each of the last ten years.

Due to lower sales volumes, Philip Morris does not have to produce as many cigarettes as it did in past years, which allows for lower production costs. The combination of some revenue growth and some cost reduction has produced highly reliable earnings growth during the past, and it seems likely that the same will hold true throughout the future as well.

Growth Potential

Due to the business dynamics mentioned above, Philip Morris' outlook for its smokeable products is solid. The company has been investing a lot into R&D throughout the last couple of years, though, and came up with a new reduced risk product called iQOS/Heatsticks. This is a heat-not-burn product that provides a healthier way to consume tobacco for consumers.

iQOS has been rolled out in markets such as Japan, Korea, and several European countries, but there are still some markets where the product is not available yet. Philip Morris' goal is to capture additional market share through this reduced risk product while also switching some of the users of its cigarettes to iQOS.

Switching its own customers to the new product has the benefit of making the business more resilient versus increased anti-smoking legislation, and it will also reduce the health burden on Philip Morris' customers, which lowers their incentive to stop using tobacco altogether.

Philip Morris envisions that more than 30% of its volumes and roughly 40% of its revenues will come from reduced risk products such as iQOS in 2025. The fact that the reduced risk products' revenue contribution will be larger than their share of volumes shows that Philip Morris can generate higher average revenues per reduced risk product unit compared to traditional cigarettes, which provides another incentive for Philip Morris to switch its customers to the new products in order to boost revenue growth.

The rise of Philip Morris' reduced risk products thus strengthens its growth outlook for the foreseeable future, which is why it is not surprising to see that Philip Morris guides for a quite compelling growth rate during the next couple of years:

Philip Morris guides for revenue growth of at least 5% a year through 2021, while earnings-per-share are seen growing at an even faster pace of at least 8% a year during that time frame. These estimates are adjusted for currency exchange rates, which means that actual reported results could vary from management's guidance depending on how the US$ moves versus other currencies.

During the last couple of years, the US$ strengthened, which was a headwind for Philip Morris' reported results. If this remains the case, reported earnings-per-share growth would likely be below 8%. On the other hand, a weakening US$ would result in an additional boost to Philip Morris' earnings-per-share growth rate going forward.

When we assume that currency rates remain unchanged (base case), management's guidance should be in line with the actual results that Philip Morris will report. A high single-digit earnings-per-share growth rate from an established company like Philip Morris would be highly attractive.

Philip Morris Provides Income and Stability

There are industries where earnings growth rates are high during good times, but where profits take a large hit during recessions or times when the economy is not doing so well. The tobacco industry is not one of these, though, as demand for cigarettes is not cyclical -- smokers smoke during good times as well as during bad times.

This has made Philip Morris relatively resilient versus recessions in the past. For conservative investors, Philip Morris thus could have some merit, especially as the company's dividend growth track record would most likely be maintained during another recession.

Philip Morris has raised its dividend very consistently throughout the last decade, from $2.24 in 2009 to $4.56 as of right now. This equates to a dividend growth rate of 7.4% annually, which is quite attractive in combination with an above-average dividend yield of 5.1%. Philip Morris has now declared 4 dividend payments at a rate of $1.14, which means that the next dividend will be higher than that, as long as Philip Morris maintains its policy of increasing the dividend once a year.

Philip Morris' most recent dividend raise (2018) was a 6.5% hike. Since there has not been any worsening of the business, and since Philip Morris expects to grow its earnings-per-share at a meaningful pace over the next couple of years, another dividend increase of that magnitude does not seem unrealistic at all. If Philip Morris increases its dividend to $1.21, matching the $0.07 raise from last year, its dividend yield, based on a share price of $89, would rise to 5.4%. This is close to three times the broad market's dividend yield, which makes Philip Morris highly attractive for income-oriented investors.

Philip Morris' reliable dividend growth and strong recession performance are not the only factors that make Philip Morris a lower-risk stock. The company also holds a balance sheet that looks quite stable. Per the most recent 10-K filing, Philip Morris had a cash position of $6.6 billion at the end of December, while long term debt (including current portion) totaled $31.1 billion. This equates to a net debt position of $24.5 billion. This does not sound like a small amount on an absolute basis, but when we look at this debt position relative to other metrics we see that Philip Morris' balance sheet is quite healthy.

Philip Morris' market capitalization is $139 billion, for a net debt to market cap ratio of just 18%. Philip Morris also plans to generate operating cash flows of at least $10 billion during the current year, which means that net debt totals just two and a half times annual cash flows.

If Philip Morris generates more than $10 billion in operating cash flows, which seems likely, as the $10 billion estimate is just the bottom of management's guidance range, the ratio of net debt to cash generation falls to an even lower level. Philip Morris does not need to spend a lot on capital expenditures ($1.1 billion guidance for 2019), which means that the majority of the company's operating cash flows are turned into free cash flows ($8.9 billion minimum during 2019 per management's guidance).

Philip Morris spends about $7 billion on its dividend a year, which means that the payout is easily covered, and that Philip Morris has ample excess cash flows that can be used to reduce the net debt position further, or for other purposes.

Investor Takeaway

We believe that shares are relatively fairly valued right here, at 16-17 times this year's profits. From the current level Philip Morris' shares should provide compelling total returns going forward, as its dividend yield of more than 5% and the earnings-per-share growth rate of 8%+ through 2021 should lead to double-digit total returns going forward, even if there is no impact from multiple changes.

In the long run the earnings-per-share growth rate will likely slow down below 8%, we believe, but even with an earnings-per-share growth rate of 5%-6% a year investors would still be able to benefit from double digit total returns thanks to the company's high dividend yield.

Philip Morris does not look like a highly risky stock, and as there could be another dividend increase on the way, this favorite among income-oriented investors continues to look attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.